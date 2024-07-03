Subscribe To Premium
Features, Guest Blog

Accelerating PV and energy storage – a special report

By PV Tech
Power Plants, Grids, New Technology, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Americas, Europe

Energy storage has gone from being a peripheral player to a central actor in the renewable energy transition. Image: Huawei,

Energy storage has become an increasingly indispensable enabler of the clean energy transition. In the space of only a few years, it has gone from being a peripheral player to a central actor in society’s attempts to shift to a more sustainable energy system.

To mark the growing importance of energy storage, PV Tech, its sister website Energy-Storage.news and Huawei have teamed up on a special report exploring some of the state-of-the-art battery energy storage system (BESS) technologies and the many applications they are being used for.

The publication takes a deep dive into the BESS solutions offered by Huawei at the residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale levels. The report also features several in-depth case studies of BESS systems in the field, illustrating the wide range of functions the technology can serve.

To download the Huawei Energy Storage Special Edition in full, click here.

Read Next

Panellists at Large Scale Solar Southern Europe spoke about the solar market in Italy, Romania and Bulgaria.

Pricing pressures boost energy storage uptake in Southern Europe

July 3, 2024
Interest in co-locating solar PV with energy storage is increasing in Southern Europe, as grid curtailments and negative or near zero prices for solar PV become more frequent.
Solar power plant at Athen-Eleftherios Venizelos airport. Image: HELAPCO.

Energy storage is the real game changer in Greece

July 2, 2024
Stelios Psomas, policy advisor at HELAPCO looks at the current state of the solar PV market in Greece and what role energy storage plays.
sonnedix japan
Premium

Is Japan’s solar 2030 PV target feasible?

July 1, 2024
Solar and storage are playing a key role in Japan's push towards energy security, according to Uranulzii Batbayer and Aniket Autade of Rystad.
China Three Gorges Renewables

China Three Gorges Renewables to build 8GW solar PV project in Inner Mongolia

July 1, 2024
Chinese state-owned power company China Three Gorges Renewables has announced a plan to build a 8GW solar PV project in Inner Mongolia, China.
The 256MWp Kiamal Solar Farm (pictured) in the Australian state of Victoria. Image: Total Eren.

243MWp solar-plus-storage project wins NSW tender; Octopus Australia secures approval for 80MW hybrid PV project

July 1, 2024
AEMO Services has signed a long-term energy service agreement to secure green energy from the 243MWp Maryvale solar-plus-storage project.
Image: Unsplash

More energy storage to alleviate solar PV curtailment issues in Greece

June 28, 2024
Ahead of Large Scale Solar Southern Europe next week in Athens, Greece, PV Tech spoke with some of the panellists present at the event about the solar Greek market, including its challenges (curtailment, grid), policy support, and new technologies (agriPV, FPV, or green hydrogen).

