R.Power to build 134MWp solar PV portfolio in Poland

The company already secured module supply for the entire portfolio with Chinese solar manufacturer LONGi, while inverter manufacturer Huawei will supply the inverters. R.Power did not specify which technology it would use for the modules.

Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) have been contracted for 15 projects with three undisclosed companies, which combine 106MWp of capacity, while the remaining four projects are at the finalisation stage with a fourth contractor, said R.Power.

Last October, the Polish developer secured a €75 million (US$81 million) investment from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to support its development of renewables, which included a 1GW solar PV portfolio across several countries in Europe.

Within its plans to grow the development of its European portfolio is a joint venture with Eiffel Investment Group, a French asset manager, to develop over 1GW of solar PV in Romania.