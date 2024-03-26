Subscribe To Premium
R.Power to build 134MWp solar PV portfolio in Poland

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
R.Power secured modules with solar manufacturer LONGi for the entirety of the 134MWp Polish portfolio. Image: R.Power.

Polish independent power producer (IPP) R.Power has started contracting a 134MWp solar PV portfolio in Poland.

Comprising 19 solar projects, the company aims to start construction on the projects in June and reach completion in April 2025.

The company already secured module supply for the entire portfolio with Chinese solar manufacturer LONGi, while inverter manufacturer Huawei will supply the inverters. R.Power did not specify which technology it would use for the modules.

Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) have been contracted for 15 projects with three undisclosed companies, which combine 106MWp of capacity, while the remaining four projects are at the finalisation stage with a fourth contractor, said R.Power.

Last October, the Polish developer secured a €75 million (US$81 million) investment from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to support its development of renewables, which included a 1GW solar PV portfolio across several countries in Europe.

Within its plans to grow the development of its European portfolio is a joint venture with Eiffel Investment Group, a French asset manager, to develop over 1GW of solar PV in Romania.

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
