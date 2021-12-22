Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Ib vogt taps trio of institutional investors to accelerate IPP strategy pivot

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Ib vogt taps trio of institutional investors to accelerate IPP strategy pivot

News

New opportunities for rooftop solar: integrating with other verticals to spur deployment

Editors' Blog, Features

BBB renewables provisions would enable industry to ‘move rapidly’ and should be a ‘national priority’, manufacturers say

News

US’ BLM soliciting for utility-scale solar projects on 90,000 acres of state land

News

PODCAST: Solar’s frenetic 2021 and prospects for supply chain normalisation 2022 reviewed

News

BayWa r.e. lauds ‘innovative price mechanism’ in latest solar virtual PPA

News

The PV review, Q1 2021: Vietnam’s solar boom, US looks beyond Trump era, solar shifts to new scale era

Editors' Blog, Features

Hoymiles raises US$875m through STAR Market listing

News

Elkem given US$1.8m grant to pursue carbon-free silicon production, aims to license to other manufacturers

News

Magnora increases stake in Swedish solar perovskite start-up Evolar

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A solar project in Bienvenida, Badajoz, Spain, developed by ib vogt. Image: ib vogt.

Solar developer ib vogt has secured up to €270 million in financing to help it continue to pivot towards a build-own-operate strategy for a gigawatt-scale portfolio of solar assets.

The developer, which earlier this year sold a majority stake to fund manager DIF, has tapped a trio of institutional investors for a financing facility initially capped at €120 million (US$135.8 million), however this can be extended up to €270 million through an accordion mechanism.

BAE Systems Pension Funds, SCOR Investment Partners and BNP Paribas Asset Management will provide the facility, with UniCredit Bank AG acting as sole bookrunner and financial advisor.

The facility was described by ib vogt as an “integral element” in facilitating a tweak to its strategy, allowing the company to build an independent power producer (IPP) platform that owns and operates both solar PV and battery energy storage projects from its own development and EPC activities.

Ib vogt said this diversification would provide it additional value-adding opportunities, such as further revenue streams, cross selling and asset optimisation potential.

The gigawatt-scale portfolio to be pushed into the IPP model is to consist of projects from ib vogt’s existing development pipeline, with projects split across OECD countries such as France, Italy, Spain, the UK and Ireland, Poland, Hungary and Canada.

The company further added that the pipeline contains some of the largest solar projects to have been developed in a number of the countries listed, with most projects at the shovel-ready stage and others already under construction.

“We expect strong benefits and synergies between the current business focus and the IPP business extension, not least in that we are able to guarantee a high-quality, high-performance supply of projects into our IPP activities – that has at times been a challenge for IPP operators sourcing projects externally,” Anton Milner, CEO at ib vogt, said.

Ib vogt first motioned towards an IPP strategy upon selling a 51% stake in the business to DIF Capital Partners in October of this year, while a €40 million loan from Commerzbank, signed earlier this month, is to help support growth internationally.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
BNP Paribas, commerzbank, europe, financing, ib vogt, investment, ipp, SFI Europe, strategy

Read Next

Magnora increases stake in Swedish solar perovskite start-up Evolar

December 21, 2021
Renewables investor Magnora has increased its ownership in Swedish solar cell technology company Evolar from 40.7% to 50%.

ČEZ Group division Elevion targets European solar growth following Belectric deal

December 20, 2021
Elevion, the renewables arm of Czech conglomerate ČEZ Group, is targeting growth within Europe’s PV market after closing the acquisition of Belectric’s European assets.

Koch Industries invests US$150m into tracking company GameChange Solar, pair to explore ‘strategic partnerships’

December 17, 2021
Koch Strategic Platforms (KSP), a subsidiary of Koch Investments Group, has made a US$150 million investment in racking and tracking company GameChange Solar to support its strategic development goals

Silicon Ranch completes 287MW of solar PV projects to power Meta’s Georgia operations

December 16, 2021
Consumer-owned utility Walton Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) and independent power producer (IPP) Silicon Ranch have completed the construction of three utility-scale solar PV projects with a total capacity of 287MW that will be used to power Meta’s (formerly Facebook) operations in Georgia, US.

US developer Geenex Solar bags funding to advance PV and energy storage pipeline

December 15, 2021
Utility-scale solar developer Geenex Solar has secured additional financing that will allow it to advance a pipeline of more than 8GW of PV and energy storage projects in the US Southeast and Midwest.
PV Tech Premium

Is the Glasgow Climate Pact a boon for solar, or a COP out?

December 14, 2021
The sun wasn’t shining in Glasgow for COP26 and many in the solar sector lamented the lack of mention in countries’ pledges. Nonetheless, some vital announcements were made that will be crucial to the industry’s growth and its role in reaching net zero, writes Sean Rai-Roche.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices continue to tumble as market looks forward to sub-$0.30c/W modules

Editors' Blog, Features

BayWa r.e. lauds ‘innovative price mechanism’ in latest solar virtual PPA

News

The PV review, Q1 2021: Vietnam’s solar boom, US looks beyond Trump era, solar shifts to new scale era

Editors' Blog, Features

ČEZ Group division Elevion targets European solar growth following Belectric deal

News

Xinyi Solar to enter polysilicon production with launch of new entity and Yunnan-based facility

News

Senator Joe Manchin says he won’t support Build Back Better plan, cites grid reliability ‘risk’

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

New Year Sale—Get 50% off your first year

PV Tech Premium and Photovoltaics International
Subscribe Now