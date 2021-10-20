Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Fund manager DIF acquires majority stake in solar developer ib vogt

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

Fund manager DIF acquires majority stake in solar developer ib vogt

News

SK E&S invests US$300-400m in LS Power’s REV Renewables

News

Antin Infrastructure acquires majority stake in developer Origis Energy

News

Lightsource bp enters Polish solar market with 757MWp deal

News

Saudi Arabia solar tariffs jump 43% on higher module costs

News

White House says renewables still pivotal to budget reconciliation despite rumours of ITC changes

News

Energy crises can be a boon for renewables but market intervention risk looms

News

Soltec pens strategic tracker deal with Acciona

News

Meyer Burger CFO to be replaced after 15 months in role

News

Italy grid operator Terna acquires solar O&M provider in US$28m deal

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Ib vogt completed construction of the 180MWp Bienvenida project (pictured) in Spain earlier this year. Image: ib vogt.

Infrastructure fund manager DIF Capital Partners is acquiring a majority interest in ib vogt, in a deal that is expected to fast track the solar developer’s transition towards an independent power producer (IPP) model.

Forecasted to close in Q4 2021, the transaction will see DIF, through its DIF Infrastructure VI fund, purchase a 51% stake in Germany-headquartered ib vogt from its current owner DVV.

Ib vogt’s capacity of solar projects built or under construction stands at 2.2GWp and its development pipeline exceeds 40GWp. Alongside development, the company carries out EPC, operations and maintenance, and asset management of solar plants.

DIF and DVV have entered into a partnership with the aim of accelerating ib vogt’s asset buildout and supporting its shift towards an IPP model that develops, owns and operates solar and battery storage projects.

Gijs Voskuyl, partner at DIF, said: “The development, construction and operation of solar energy and battery storage plays a vital role in the decarbonisation of electricity markets across the world and we believe ib vogt is well placed to play a major role in this.”

Media reports in July 2020 suggested that ib vogt had been put up for sale, with Reuters reporting that DVV hired investment bank Marathon Capital to help with the sale process. The developer went on to close a US$160 million commitment two months later from an institutional investor to help it pursue its solar pipeline.

This year has seen ib vogt reach financial close and start work on a 116MWp solar plant in Malaysia as well as complete construction of the 180MWp Bienvenida project in Spain’s Extremadura region.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acquisition, dif, energy storage, epc, ib vogt, independent power producer, m&a

Read Next

Antin Infrastructure acquires majority stake in developer Origis Energy

October 19, 2021
Funds managed by private equity firm Antin Infrastructure Partners have secured a deal to acquire a majority stake in US solar and storage developer Origis Energy.

Italy grid operator Terna acquires solar O&M provider in US$28m deal

October 18, 2021
Italian grid operator Terna has acquired Italian solar O&M provider LT in a €24 million (US$27.8 million) transaction.

OMERS Infrastructure buys 49% stake in FRV’s Australian renewables business

October 18, 2021
Canadian pension investor OMERS Infrastructure has acquired a 49% interest in the Australian renewable energy platform of utility-scale solar developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV).

Shell-backed Silicon Ranch acquires carbon offset firm Clearloop

October 18, 2021
US independent power producer Silicon Ranch has acquired Clearloop, a start-up that helps companies offset their carbon emissions by funding new solar projects.

Solar corporate funding almost doubles on last year, VC funding sees biggest rise of 466%

October 14, 2021
Total corporate funding in solar increased 190% in the first nine months of this year, with US$22.8 billion raised in 112 deals compared with US$7.9 billion in 72 deals in the same period last year, according to a Mercom Capital Group report.

EDF sets sights on Vietnam’s solar market through SkyX Solar investment

October 13, 2021
EDF Renewables has targeted Vietnam’s solar market by investing in rooftop PV installer SkyX Solar, a subsidiary of investment management firm VinaCapital.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar wafer, cell price hikes underscore new polysilicon pricing volatility

News

Shipping delays to ease soon but high prices to remain

News

Antin Infrastructure acquires majority stake in developer Origis Energy

News

Shell-backed Silicon Ranch acquires carbon offset firm Clearloop

News

Meyer Burger CFO to be replaced after 15 months in role

News

Saudi Arabia solar tariffs jump 43% on higher module costs

News

Upcoming Events

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021