Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Iberdrola acquires Australian solar EPC firm Autonomous Energy

By Jules Scully
Companies, Markets & Finance
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Iberdrola acquires Australian solar EPC firm Autonomous Energy

News

PV 2030: An automated and intelligent future for O&M

Featured Articles, Features

New EU buildings proposal would accelerate on-site solar installs, trade body says

News

India investing three times more in renewables than coal, although support for fossil fuel up 40%, says report

News

Silicon Ranch completes 287MW of solar PV projects to power Meta’s Georgia operations

News

US aerial imaging firm acquires solar data analytics provider AirProbe

News

PV 2030: Charting new routes to market

Featured Articles, Features

Annual EU solar PV deployment reaches new high of 25.9GW

News

US DOE advances Origami Solar to semi-finals of national solar competition due to foldable module frame design

News

EDF Renewables signs PPA to supply French data centres from a 50MW solar PV project

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A rooftop solar system in Sydney, Australia. Image: Photon Energy.

Spanish energy company Iberdrola is continuing its expansion in Australia’s solar sector with the acquisition of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider Autonomous Energy.

Focused on the commercial and industrial (C&I) and small-scale utility segments, Autonomous Energy has to date delivered more than 100 projects – including rooftop solar, ground-mount PV and battery energy storage – for a range of customers across Australia.

Autonomous Energy CEO Matthew Linney said his company’s knowledge in behind-the-meter technologies combined with Iberdrola Australia’s growing portfolio of renewable assets will enable them to offer a “set of innovative and integrated green energy products that lower customer energy costs”.

According to Iberdrola, the acquisition will position the company’s Australia unit “as a one-stop shop” for customers seeking both behind-the-meter and front-of-the-meter green energy solutions.

The deal comes a year after Iberdrola’s purchase of Australian renewables firm Infigen Energy (now Iberdrola Australia), which recently committed to building a 245MWdc solar PV plant in New South Wales that is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

“By adding Autonomous Energy’s market-leading capabilities in behind-the-meter technologies, we will be able to offer our customers a wider range of products that help them meet their financial and sustainability goals,” said Ross Rolfe, managing director of Iberdrola Australia.

A new strategy unveiled by Iberdrola earlier this year will see the company spend €150 billion (US$183 billion) to nearly triple its renewable energy capacity by 2030, as it bids to reach 93GW by the end of the decade.  

Iberdrola Australia has a pipeline of more than 2GW of renewable energy projects at various stages of development in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia.

Other deals in Australia’s solar sector in recent months have seen Canadian pension investor OMERS Infrastructure buy a stake in a renewable energy platform from developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), while Swiss fund manager last week SUSI Partners acquired a 50% interest in Starling Energy Group, an Australian installer of solar PV and energy storage systems for the residential sector.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acquisition, australia, Autonomous Energy, commercial and industrial, energy storage, epc, iberdrola, iberdrola australia, m&a, mergers and acquisitions

Read Next

US aerial imaging firm acquires solar data analytics provider AirProbe

December 16, 2021
Aerial imaging company DroneBase has acquired India-based AirProbe, a provider of artificial intelligence-enabled analytics of solar inspection data.

US developer Geenex Solar bags funding to advance PV and energy storage pipeline

December 15, 2021
Utility-scale solar developer Geenex Solar has secured additional financing that will allow it to advance a pipeline of more than 8GW of PV and energy storage projects in the US Southeast and Midwest.
PV Tech Premium

PV 2030: The grid in 2030 – examining the changes needed

December 15, 2021
The grid of 2030 will span vast areas, be highly automated and require a huge amount of storage as it seeks to connect terawatts of renewable capacity. Sean Rai-Roche speaks to experts about our future infrastructure needs.

German energy supplier MVV buys rooftop PV provider and sister company

December 14, 2021
German energy supplier MVV Energie AG has acquired all the shares of AVANTAG Energy S.à r.l and its sister company Philipp Rass Energy GmbH for an undisclosed amount

Shell acquiring US solar and energy storage developer Savion

December 14, 2021
Oil major Royal Dutch Shell is acquiring US utility-scale solar and energy storage developer Savion from Macquarie's Green Investment Group (GIG).
PV Tech Premium

BayWa r.e.’s US distribution unit to cut delivery times and open up new growth opportunities following Beacon Solar acquisition

December 14, 2021
BayWa r.e. has big intentions for its US operations. PV Tech Premium spoke with its regional director to discuss the recent acquisition of Beacon Solar and what it means for the company's growth plans.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Annual EU solar PV deployment reaches new high of 25.9GW

News

New EU buildings proposal would accelerate on-site solar installs, trade body says

News

Adani Green Energy signs ‘world’s largest green PPA’ with SECI

News

PV 2030: Charting new routes to market

Featured Articles, Features

India investing three times more in renewables than coal, although support for fossil fuel up 40%, says report

News

Silicon Ranch completes 287MW of solar PV projects to power Meta’s Georgia operations

News

Upcoming Events

PV modules in 2022: Top suppliers | Performance levels | Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
December 21, 2021
Free Webinar

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

New Year Sale—Get 50% off your first year

PV Tech Premium and Photovoltaics International
Subscribe Now