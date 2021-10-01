Solar Media
Iberdrola acquires 245MW Australian project from RES

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Projects
Southeast Asia & Oceania

Iberdrola acquires 245MW Australian project from RES

Construction work will include the installation of more than 450,000 solar panels and related balance of plant. Image: Iberdrola.

Iberdrola Australia has committed to building a 245MW solar project near Narrandera, New South Wales (NSW) after recently acquiring the project from developer RES.

Construction of the Avonlie Solar Farm will begin in Q4 2021, with the plant to come online before the end of 2022. It is expected to generate roughly 500GWh per year.

“We are seeing a rapidly growing number of commercial and industrial customers adopting Net Zero targets and transitioning to 100% renewable electricity contracts,” said Iberdrola Australia CEO Ross Rolfe.

“We are very pleased to continue our strong global relationship with Iberdrola and are excited to see the project progress with them,” said RES CEO Matt Rebbeck.

Iberdrola Australia also recently achieved Final Investment Decision at the 320MW Port Augusta Renewable Energy Park in South Australia as well as into a user agreement with TransGrid in relation to the 50MW / 75MWh Wallgrove Grid Battery in NSW.

“Together, these projects reflect almost AU$1bn (US$ of capital commitments, adding approximately 600MW of low-cost, reliable renewable energy capacity to the National Electricity Market,” Iberdrola said in a media release.

The announcement comes in the same week that the Spanish energy company paused tenders for goods and services associated with the construction of renewables projects in Spain, where it is currently constructing around 1.8GW of solar PV and wind farms, following the introduction of new measures in the country that limit the profitability of non-emitting power plants.

It has also been investing in green hydrogen projects, with agreements with Mitsubishi, projects with BP and Enagas and a solar-plus-hydrogen power plant with ceramic tile maker Porcelanosa.

iberdrola, iberdrola australia, res

