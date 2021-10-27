Solar Media
News

Iberdrola expands investment as profits suffer amid energy price turmoil

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

Iberdrola expands investment as profits suffer amid energy price turmoil

News

India deployed 8.8GW of solar in 2021 so far, up 280% on last year

News

China installs 12.55GW of solar in Q3 2021 as distributed PV leads the way

News

SUSI Partners enters Latin America with 200MW renewables acquisition in Chile

News

Delaware judge dismisses direct claims against Elon Musk in SolarCity lawsuit

News

LONGi sets new heterojunction cell efficiency record of 25.82%

News

SEIA warns of ‘devastating’ impact of AD/CVD investigations on US solar sector

News

To Invinity and beyond: exploring the vanadium flow battery space

News

Australia commits to net zero by 2050 but avoids legislation

News

Sunseap planning 7GWp of solar in Indonesia, eyes link to Singapore via subsea cable

News
Iberdrola has committed to installing and commissioning a total of 27.6GW between 2020-2025. Image: Iberdrola.

Spanish utility Iberdrola has expanded its investment in renewables and smart grid projects to €7.03 billion (US$8.15 billion) but its net profit suffered, falling 10.2% to €2.4 billion (US$2.78 billion), according to its recent financial results for the first nine months of 2021, released today.  

The Bilbao, Spain based company increased its investment in grid systems by 27% to €3.18 billion, with around 65% going to renewable projects. It has installed 3.74GW of renewables over the past year, 1.5GW of which was solar, and has 7.2GW under construction. Around 80% of the renewable capacity under construction is in international markets, the company said. This brings its total project pipeline to 81.8GW, of which 37GW are solar.

Its adjusted net profit, excluding non-recurring items, grew 5.2% to €2.68 billion. However, tax levies in Spain and the UK, regressive energy policies in Spain, high power prices in Europe and complications due to COVID-19 brought reported net profit to €2.4 billion (-10.2% on the same period last year). Its liquidity is upwards of €19 billion and covers 19 months of financing needs, said the company.

Between January and September 2021, Iberdrola recorded €8.16 billion (+10.7%) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), driven by operations in the US and Brazil. Of the total, 87% came from networks and renewables. 

Revenue from renewables increased its EBITDA in the same period by 70.9% to €3.04 billion as a result of increased production due to a higher installed capacity delivered by its investment plan and “the improvement in load factors”, said the company.

Investments in Spain amounted to €1.59 billion, up 21% from the same period of 2020, and have been directed towards the development of new renewable capacity (€792 million), smart grids (€445 million) as well as maintenance and other investments (€356 million).

In Spain, its total renewable capacity from the last year is 2.35GW, which is “larger than the sum of the capacity installed by the next three largest developers in Spain,” the company said in a media release. Moreover, it has 1.5GW under development, of which 1.13GW are solar.

Globally, the company has committed to installing and commissioning a total of 27.6GW between 2020-2025, with the aim of reaching 60GW of renewable capacity. As of last month, “22.7GW are under construction or at a high level of maturity, which means that 82% of the new capacity planned for the period has been secured,” said Iberdrola.

It has made €22 billion worth of purchases from suppliers since the start of the pandemic to fulfil its investment commitments.

covid-19, financial results, iberdrola, power prices, renewables investment, tax levies

India deployed 8.8GW of solar in 2021 so far, up 280% on last year

October 27, 2021
India installed around 8,811MW of solar between January and September 2021, a 280% increase on the same period of 2020, according to JMK Research & Analytics.

Global solar PV employment up to nearly 4 million in 2020 – IRENA

October 25, 2021
Despite delays and supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19, global solar PV employment increased by 6% last year to reach nearly 4 million, according to a new report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

NextEra Energy Resources adds 515MW of solar to backlog in Q3

October 22, 2021
The clean energy business of US utility NextEra Energy had a record quarter of origination success in Q3, adding approximately 2,160MW to its backlog, including 515MW of new solar projects.
Lowest solar bid in Spain’s renewables auction 64% higher than previous round

October 22, 2021
Average winning solar bids in Spain’s renewables auction this week came in above those for wind as interest among PV bidders faltered against a backdrop of rising equipment costs and regulatory uncertainty.

Spain awards just 866MW of solar in renewables auction as prices jump

October 20, 2021
Spain’s latest renewables auction closed with solar PV bidders being awarded just 866MW of capacity, with players such as Naturgy and Bruc among the winning participants.

Two consortiums battle over 3GW Chilean power line tender

October 11, 2021
Two consortiums have been selected to take part in the tender for the construction and operation of the first long-distance high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power line in Chile, with a capacity of 3GW.

Delaware judge dismisses direct claims against Elon Musk in SolarCity lawsuit

News

PODCAST: What should solar expect from COP26, pricing woes dent renewables prospects

News

LONGi sets new heterojunction cell efficiency record of 25.82%

News

Eskom to jointly develop solar projects at South African coal mines

News

To Invinity and beyond: exploring the vanadium flow battery space

News

Sunseap planning 7GWp of solar in Indonesia, eyes link to Singapore via subsea cable

News

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

December 1, 2021
