Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Iberdrola Group appoints Avangrid CEO as new head

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, People
Europe, Americas

Latest

France rejects moratorium on solar, wind

News

Jolywood unveils Niwa Home Super Residential Energy Solution

Features, Interviews

First Solar sells US$311.8 million in 45X manufacturing tax credits

News

Iberdrola Group appoints Avangrid CEO as new head

News

SOLV Energy acquires Spartan Infrastructure

News

Solar and wind set new generation record in Australia’s NEM

News

Australia’s New South Wales government earmarks AU$2.1 billion for transmission infrastructure

News

BrightNight, Cordelio Power power 300MW solar PV plant in Arizona

News

LONGi to build 1.4GW BC solar module factory with Indonesia’s Pertamina

News

FRV launches 55MW project in Armenia, country’s largest

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Iberdrola posted over US$2 billion in net profits in Q1 2025. Credit: Iberdrola

Spanish energy utility giant Iberdrola has appointed the former CEO of its US renewable energy development subsidiary, Avangrid, as its new head.

Pedro Azagra will take over as CEO of The Iberdrola Group, having served as Avangrid CEO since May 2022.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Jose Antonio Miranda, the former president and CEO of Avangrid Power – the firm’s renewable-energy-specific division – will take over as CEO of Avangrid, and Kimberley Harriman will be deputy CEO, leaving her role as SVP of public and regulatory affairs.

The personnel change comes at a bullish time for both Iberdrola and Avangrid. In the first quarter of 2025, the parent company posted over US$2.2 billion in net profits. It said its total shares had reached a market capitalisation of €100 billion, one of two global energy companies to reach this valuation.

The vast profits were driven by Iberdrola’s focus on its regulated networks and transmission projects. When it fully acquired Avangrid in May 2024, following the cancellation of a merger with the Public Services Company of New Mexico (PNM), Iberdrola said it would pivot the company towards its transmission networks business and regulated markets (those where it has a stake in the distribution and transmission of power).

This is likely a big part of the Iberdrola Group’s future strategy. Avangrid, which owns eight electric and natural gas utilities in the US, has seen a “period of substantial growth in both financial performance and project development and execution” under Azagra’s leadership, Iberdrola said in a statement.

This period has also seen the Iberdrola Group move towards “selective” investment in renewables and a focus on established, high-income markets like the US and UK, a strategy which has paid off financially.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
appointments, avangrid, ceo, iberdrola, spain, us, utilities

Read Next

A First Solar manufacturing facility.

First Solar sells US$311.8 million in 45X manufacturing tax credits

June 25, 2025
First Solar has sold US$311.8 million in tax credits to “a leading financial institution” under the rules set out in the IRA.
The two companies share a longstanding partnership, having jointly delivered several major solar projects across the Southwestern, South Central, and Mountain West regions of the US. Image: SOLV Energy.

SOLV Energy acquires Spartan Infrastructure

June 25, 2025
US EPC contractor SOLV Energy has acquired high-voltage (HV) transmission contractor Arizona-based Spartan Infrastructure.
Starfire render image of the 800MW coal to solar project from IPP BrightNight. Image: BrightNight

BrightNight, Cordelio Power power 300MW solar PV plant in Arizona

June 24, 2025
US IPP BrightNight and Canadian asset manager Cordelio Power have reached commercial operations at a 300MW solar PV plant in Arizona, US.
The Masrik-1 solar project in Armenia.

FRV launches 55MW project in Armenia, country’s largest

June 24, 2025
FRV has started commercial operations at its 55MW Masrik-1 PV project in Armenia, the largest to enter operation in the country.
GameChange Solar launched its Genius trackers in January of this year. Image: GameChange Solar

GameChange Solar to ship 715MW trackers to ‘challenging environments’ across LATAM

June 24, 2025
US solar tracker manufacturer GameChange Solar has signed a deal to supply trackers to 715MWp worth of solar PV capacity across South America.
The technology in question replaces the silver traditionally used in solar cell production with copper. Image: SolarCycle.

Engie to include recycling agreement for 375MW Midwest solar PPAs

June 20, 2025
Utility giant Engie North America has incorporated a precycling provision to incorporate solar panel and project component recycling into power purchase agreements (PPA) at four solar PV plants across the Midwest, US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Western Australia’s Lithium Universe secures rights for MJHT PV module recycling tech

News

BrightNight, Cordelio Power power 300MW solar PV plant in Arizona

News

Solar and wind set new generation record in Australia’s NEM

News

Engie to include recycling agreement for 375MW Midwest solar PPAs

News

LONGi to build 1.4GW BC solar module factory with Indonesia’s Pertamina

News

Senate Finance Committee reconciliation bill slashes solar PV, wind incentives, energy storage survives

News

Upcoming Events

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.