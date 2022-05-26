Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Iberdrola planning US$3.2bn green hydrogen investment

By Jules Scully
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

Iberdrola planning US$3.2bn green hydrogen investment

News

PODCAST: TOPCon’s takeover and Europe’s surging energy storage demand

News

‘2023 belongs to EPCs’: How Sterling and Wilson sees PV challenges and alternate supply chains unfolding

News

US ROUND-UP: Pivot Energy develops community solar portfolio, Duke Energy energises first solar plant in Florida

News

Convergent provides ‘non-wires alternative’ to transmission upgrade with New York PV-storage system

News

Module inflation lowers returns for 25GW of India solar, 5GW at particularly high risk

News

Solar worst-performing renewable as downtime days nearly double due to supply chain problems

News

TotalEnergies acquires stake in Clearway Energy in major US renewables swap

News

Shell turns to Inaccess for optimisation of 100MW solar-wind hybrid asset in the Netherlands

News

French renewables firm CNR launches new unit to develop 1GWp of solar by 2030

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The EU’s climate policy chief Frans Timmermans (left) and Iberdrola chairman Ignacio Galán. Image: Iberdrola.

Spanish utility Iberdrola will invest €3 billion (US$3.2 billion) in green hydrogen, the company’s chairman, Ignacio Galán, has announced as he called for a stable European framework to boost investment in the technology.

The move forms part of Iberdrola’s efforts to accelerate the European Green Deal, which will see the European Union (EU) aim to achieve at least a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2050.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland this week, Galán said green hydrogen is set to bring enormous industrial opportunities to energy uses that are difficult to electrify.

He said the energy transition is inevitable but “not yet fast enough. We need to accelerate the change, which requires strong political will.” Iberdrola didn’t specify the timeframe for its €3 billion investment.

Galán’s comments come after Iberdrola earlier this month inaugurated its Puertollano plant in central Spain, which combines 100MW of solar PV, a 20MWh lithium-ion battery system and a 20MW electrolytic hydrogen production system.

Involving an investment of €150 million, the plant will be able to produce up to 3,000 tonnes of renewable hydrogen per year, which will be used at a local ammonia plant.

Galán said earlier this week that coordinated EU action is essential to achieve green hydrogen production targets.

The European Commission’s REPowerEU strategy, published last week, proposes to increase the EU’s 2030 target to get 45% of all its energy from renewables, up from the previous 40% ambition.

The plan outlines a goal for the EU of having 10 million tonnes of domestic renewable hydrogen production and 10 million tonnes of imports by 2030, to replace natural gas, coal and oil in hard-to-decarbonise industries and transport sectors.

Iberdrola is one of seven founding members of the Green Hydrogen Catapult, a coalition of companies that is targeting the development of 45GW of renewables-based hydrogen production by 2026, up from an initial goal of 25GW.

Iberdrola subsidiary ScottishPower unveiled plans earlier this month for a series of green hydrogen projects in Scotland, the first of which is expected to be operational by 2024 and deliver up to 20 tonnes of green hydrogen per day.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
energy storage, european green deal, european union, green hydrogen, iberdrola, REPowerEU, spain, utility, world economic forum

Read Next

PODCAST: TOPCon’s takeover and Europe’s surging energy storage demand

May 26, 2022
The Solar Media Podcast returns to discuss the continued rise of TOPCon PV modules and energy storage demand throughout Europe.
PV Tech Premium

‘2023 belongs to EPCs’: How Sterling and Wilson sees PV challenges and alternate supply chains unfolding

May 25, 2022
Solar EPC Sterling and Wilson believes an easing of PV module supply concerns, the rise of alternate supply chains and a gigawatt-scale green hydrogen market will drive both short- and medium-term growth for PV developers and EPCs.

Convergent provides ‘non-wires alternative’ to transmission upgrade with New York PV-storage system

May 25, 2022
Energy storage solutions provider Convergent Energy + Power has completed a solar-plus-storage plant in Upstate New York that was built as a ‘non-wires alternative’ to more expensive network upgrades.

Grenergy eyeing EU solar expansion following REPowerEU plan

May 24, 2022
Spanish renewables developer Grenergy is looking to expand its presence in Europe in five new markets in the wake of the continent's REPowerEU plan.

PV Tech Insights: What REPowerEU means for European solar

May 24, 2022
The European Union’s solar strategy has established a 740GWdc deployment target and a raft of supportive measures, but what does it and the REPowerEU plan mean for the industry? PV Tech Insights will answer all of your questions in our upcoming webinar.

ESMC launches EU-wide project for solar manufacturing, member states urged to join

May 23, 2022
The European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC) has launched an Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) for PV aimed at mobilising EU member states’ support for breakthrough solar manufacturing technologies and to aid their commercialisation.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Canadian Solar unveils PV manufacturing strategy shift targeting greater control over upstream supply

News

‘2023 belongs to EPCs’: How Sterling and Wilson sees PV challenges and alternate supply chains unfolding

News

Solar worst-performing renewable as downtime days nearly double due to supply chain problems

News

French renewables firm CNR launches new unit to develop 1GWp of solar by 2030

News

Hanwha Group to invest US$3.3bn in clean energy over next five years, looking to establish solar R&D hub in South Korea

News

Module inflation lowers returns for 25GW of India solar, 5GW at particularly high risk

News

Upcoming Events

Renewable Energy Trading Summit

Solar Media Events
June 7, 2022
Leonardo Royal London City, London, UK

Inside the empirical data analysis supporting the global adoption of ultra-high power PV modules

Upcoming Webinars
June 9, 2022
2:00 PM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas
© Solar Media Limited 2021