Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Iberdrola targets US$17 billion investment in renewables by 2025, 52GW of installed capacity

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Iberdrola targets US$17 billion investment in renewables by 2025, 52GW of installed capacity

News

REC Group launches new TOPCon solar module for US rooftop market

News

Sungrow launches liquid-cooled BESSs for utility-scale and C&I applications

Features, Product Reviews

ACEN Australia to begin construction of 400MW PV project in New South Wales REZ

News

Top six solar module manufacturers to reach 322GW of capacity by year-end

Editors' Blog, Features

Hydro Rein and Commerz Real to develop 362MW solar projects in Denmark

News

Array Technologies to supply trackers to 750MWdc Ohio PV project from EDF Renewables

News

SolarEdge posts record revenue and inverter shipments as ‘strong momentum’ in Europe continues

News

KKR invests US$400 million in Serentica to boost Indian renewables development

News

Primergy submits permit application for 155MWac PV project in Colorado

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Spanish utility Iberdrola aims to reach 52GW of renewable installed capacity by 2025, of which 6.3GW from solar PV. Image: Iberdrola.

Spanish utility giant Iberdrola targets to invest €17 billion (US$17 billion) in renewables in the next three years and reach 52GW of renewables capacity installed by 2025.

With solar PV accounting for 24% of the investment and an installed capacity share of 6.3GW out of the 52GW between all renewables by 2025.

Within markets with the most investment share, the US will receive the most of the company’s total investment in its energy transition plan of €47 billion by 2025, which also includes €27 billion dedicated to grid networks.

Nearly half of the €47 billion (47%) investment will be for the US market, followed by the UK with 16%, Spain with 13% and Latin America with 11%.

The US recently performed strongly during the company’s Q3 2022 results, along with Brazil, and drove the company’s profits up in the first nine months of 2022.

Other markets such as Australia – where it recently announced up to US$3 billion investment to target a 4GW portfolio – and Europe, with France and Germany primarily, will have Iberdrola’s presence increased with a 13% of total investment into these markets.

Moreover, the growth plan of the Spanish utility will be based in organic investments in all its markets as well as in the transaction in US utility PNM Resources, with a €11 billion investment, according to Ignacio Galán, executive chairman of Iberdrola.

To drive the uptake of renewables deployment, the Spanish giant aims to increase its workforce by hiring 12,000 workers by 2025.

“The record global investment plans we have set out today will help us to bring more self-sufficiency and resilience against potential energy shocks in the countries where we operate, by reducing their dependency on oil and gas and by continuing their path to Net Zero,” said Galán.

During its Capital Markets Day presentation held in London, the company outlined an EBITDA of €16.5-17 billion by 2025, a 8% to 9% annual increase and up from the €12 billion recorded in 2021, which was boosted by its renewables assets energy production.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

6 June 2023
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2023 & 2024. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
australia, iberdrola, pnm, renewables investment, us solar, utility-scale solar

Read Next

ACEN Australia to begin construction of 400MW PV project in New South Wales REZ

November 8, 2022
Renewables developer ACEN Australia is poised to commence construction on its 400MW Stubbo solar project after having executed key contracts and reached a final investment decision, continuing its recent expansion in Australia’s renewables market.

Hydro Rein and Commerz Real to develop 362MW solar projects in Denmark

November 8, 2022
Norwegian renewables developer Hydro Rein and German investment company Commerz Real have agreed to acquire 362MW of solar PV projects in Denmark.

AES signed 1.6GW of renewables PPAs during Q3, backlog at 11.2GW

November 7, 2022
Energy technology company AES Corporation has signed 1.6GW of renewable PPAs during Q3 2022, bringing the total to 3.2GW this year.

US utility-scale solar deployment fell 23% in Q3 amid module procurement issues – ACP

November 3, 2022
The US installed 1,877MW of utility-scale solar during Q3 2022, a 23% drop year-on-year, amidst ongoing policy issues, according to trade body the American Clean Power Association (ACP).

Middle income US households accounted for a third of rooftop solar installs in 2021

November 2, 2022
One third of US households who installed solar PV in 2021 had incomes between US$50,000-100,000, according to a report from LBNL.

ACEN Australia receives AU$75 million investment from CEFC for 8GW renewables portfolio

October 31, 2022
Renewables developer ACEN Australia has secured an AU$75 million (US$47.8 million) investment to accelerate the delivery of an 8GW clean energy portfolio in Australia.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Top six solar module manufacturers to reach 322GW of capacity by year-end

Editors' Blog, Features

ACEN Australia to begin construction of 400MW PV project in New South Wales REZ

News

Primergy submits permit application for 155MWac PV project in Colorado

News

Toledo Solar opens up on European expansion plans, with module production starting at 400MW annually

Features, Interviews, News

Daqo New Energy agrees 194,600MT worth of polysilicon supply deals with Chinese solar manufacturers

News

Array Technologies to supply trackers to 750MWdc Ohio PV project from EDF Renewables

News

Upcoming Events

How can PV module buyers mitigate risk in the solar supply chain?

Upcoming Webinars
November 9, 2022
Free Webinar

Sungrow ESS: Technology to stabilise the grid

Upcoming Webinars
November 22, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

Energy Storage Summit 2023

Solar Media Events
February 22, 2023
Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
March 14, 2023
Berlin, Germany
© Solar Media Limited 2022