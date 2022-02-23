Solar Media
News

Iberdrola reports 20% year-on-year profit growth as it meets 2022 target early, installs 3.5GW of renewables in 2021

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Iberdrola reports 20% year-on-year profit growth as it meets 2022 target early, installs 3.5GW of renewables in 2021

News

LG Electronics to exit solar module business citing supply chain concerns

News

Inovateus Solar receives capital investment to expand its solar development and EPC services

News

Singapore’s G8 to install 65MW floating solar project in Ghana

News

LONGi wafer prices climb to four-month high as polysilicon prices rise further

News

Washington utility Avista launches 200MW hybrid RFP, aims to meet CETA clean energy requirements

News

Solar marketplace Otovo raises $34m to fund entry into six European markets

News

Siemens, Desert Technologies eye 1GW PV portfolio in MENA and Asia via new JV

News

India’s PLI scheme to add 40GW of cell and module capacity when coupled with BCD – ICRA rating agency

News

Tongwei warns of tight materials supply amidst revenue jump

News
Iberdrola chairman Ignacio Galán (pictured) said accelerated investment has helped the company deliver higher-than-expected growth. Image: Iberdrola

Spanish utility Iberdrola reported a €12 billion (US$13.6 billion) operating profit in 2021, which was 20% higher than 2020, and met its gross profit forecast for 2022 one year early, as its installed 3.5GW of renewables in 2021.

In its full-year 2021 financial results released today, the Bilbao-based company recorded an EBITDA of €12 billion, which it said was boosted by renewable energy production. However, it suffered from retail activity in the UK and Spain where it decided to maintain fixed prices despite huge volatility in European power markets.

“Had prices to customers not been maintained, this figure would have increased substantially,” the company claimed.

The 20% growth in profits for 2021 means the company has achieved its gross profit forecast for 2022 one year early, its financial results said.

Its net profit rose 8% on 2020 to €3.88 billion, which was helped by good operating performance in the US and Brazil and new installed capacity.

Meanwhile, the company also increased its investments to €9.94 billion – up from €7.03 billion for the first nine months of 2021 – of which it allocated more than €4.3 billion to renewables.

This saw it install 3.5GW of new renewables last year, bringing its total installed renewables capacity to 38GW worldwide. Renewable capacity under construction exceeds 7.8GW.

Over €4.4 billion of investment was attributed to smart grids, a 23% growth compared to year-end 2020, in line with the group’s strategy of strengthening key infrastructure and supporting electrification. As a result, the company’s regulated assets stand at €33 billion, it said.

The US (€2.73 billion) and Spain (€2.38 billion) accounted for more than half of the investments.

“The acceleration of investments has helped us to continue to deliver strong growth at a higher rate than expected,” said Iberdrola chairman Ignacio Galán.

In February last year, the company announced plans to double its spend on renewables, taking its investment from €75 billion (US$91 billion) by 2025 to €150 billion (US$182 billion) by 2030.

In its guidance for 2022, Iberdrola said its net profit is forecasted to reach between €4 billion and €4.2 billion – a 12% increase in profits on 2021 when considering the higher end of expectations.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
financial results, iberdrola, investment, renewables capacity, renewables investment, spain, utility

Subscribe to Newsletter

