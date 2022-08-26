Subscribe
Iberdrola working on 1.4GW of solar PV in Spain

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Wholesaler Guzman Energy gets approval for Colorado PV park

News

Poland’s PPA market expands as companies seek to lock in supply amid concerns for the future

Features, Interviews

RWE acquires 3GW solar pipeline in Poland

News

California’s Senate passes Solar Access Act designed to speed up residential PV permitting

News

‘World’s largest’ BIPV project completed in China using Sungrow inverters

News

SPI Energy to start manufacturing solar wafers in the US

News

US Department of Commerce delays preliminary AD/CVD decision following Auxin Solar request

News

German energy company STEAG invests in software provider Solytic as it eyes greater digitisation

News

QatarEnergy appoints Samsung C&T as EPC for 875MW of solar

News
The Spanish utility finished the first half of 2022 with an installed capacity of 2.2GW of solar PV in Spain. Image: Iberdrola.

Utility giant Iberdrola will commission 1.4GW of solar PV in Spain in the coming months, with 12 projects already in construction.

With a total capacity of 550MW, half of the 12 projects under construction are located in the region of Extremadura with two plants with a capacity of 80MW set to be connected to the grid later this year.

The other six projects are located in the regions of Andalusia and Castile and Leon with a total capacity of 271MW.

On top of that, the utility plans on starting construction of another six projects this year totalling 873MW and spread across four autonomous communities of Spain.

Spain continues to be Iberdrola’s strongest market in terms of solar PV capacity installed, with more than half of the 3,448MW global capacity located in its home country.

The utility finished the first half of 2022 with 2.2GW of solar PV installed capacity in Spain, 800MW more than the same period in 2021, a 55% increase year-on-year.

Among the projects it recently completed in Spain is the largest solar PV plant in Europe, with a capacity of 590MW, for which it has secured several power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Pepsi and Danone among others.

Earlier this week, the company also completed two solar PV plants in Extremadura with a total capacity of 100MW.

Moreover, the utility recently signed a US$562 million green loan with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to further boost solar and wind projects in Spain.

iberdrola, project development, spain, utility, utility-scale solar

