Iberdrola working on 1.4GW of solar PV in Spain

The Spanish utility finished the first half of 2022 with an installed capacity of 2.2GW of solar PV in Spain. Image: Iberdrola.

Utility giant Iberdrola will commission 1.4GW of solar PV in Spain in the coming months, with 12 projects already in construction.

With a total capacity of 550MW, half of the 12 projects under construction are located in the region of Extremadura with two plants with a capacity of 80MW set to be connected to the grid later this year.

The other six projects are located in the regions of Andalusia and Castile and Leon with a total capacity of 271MW.

On top of that, the utility plans on starting construction of another six projects this year totalling 873MW and spread across four autonomous communities of Spain.

Spain continues to be Iberdrola’s strongest market in terms of solar PV capacity installed, with more than half of the 3,448MW global capacity located in its home country.

The utility finished the first half of 2022 with 2.2GW of solar PV installed capacity in Spain, 800MW more than the same period in 2021, a 55% increase year-on-year.

Among the projects it recently completed in Spain is the largest solar PV plant in Europe, with a capacity of 590MW, for which it has secured several power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Pepsi and Danone among others.

Earlier this week, the company also completed two solar PV plants in Extremadura with a total capacity of 100MW.

Moreover, the utility recently signed a US$562 million green loan with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to further boost solar and wind projects in Spain.