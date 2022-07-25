Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Iberdrola signs US$562m EIB loan to finance 1.8GW Spanish renewables portfolio

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

Iberdrola signs US$562m EIB loan to finance 1.8GW Spanish renewables portfolio

News

Hanwha Qcells secures solar glass agreement with Canadian Premium Sand to support US module output

News

Invenergy using Ohmium electrolyser for first green hydrogen project

News

Galp acquires remaining stake in solar joint venture for €140m

News

Qcells acquires majority stake in energy tech firm Lynqtech

News

Concerns raised over Singapore’s power import plan amid uncertainty in Indonesia

News

Georgia Power’s IRP for 2,300MW of renewables, 500MW of battery storage approved by state authorities

News

China’s solar exports double in H1 2022 as module shipments soar

News

Seraphim to supply 1GW of PV modules to Resolar for EU solar projects

News

DNV partners with South Korean firms to explore floating solar opportunities

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The solar PV and wind farms will be located across several Spanish municipalities, mainly in Extremadura and Castille and Leon. Image: Iberdrola.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Iberdrola have signed a €550 million (US$562 million) green loan to boost solar PV and wind projects in Spain.

The green loan provided to the utility will finance the construction of a 1.8GW portfolio of onshore renewables projects located across several Spanish municipalities, mainly in rural areas such as Extremadura or Castille and Leon.

Part of the funding will go to the 200MW Tagus and 80MW Almaraz solar PV plants in Extremadura.

Moreover, the projects will create around 2,100 jobs per year during the construction phase and will “help strengthen” renewable energy in Europe and improve security of supply of electricity, according to the EIB.

The European bank continues ramping up its investments in renewables this year as it provided a US$221 million loan to Neoenergia’s 715.5MW renewables pipeline project in Brazil last March and a €100 million financing deal to speed up deployment of 430MW of solar PV and wind in Spain and Portugal earlier this year.

Furthermore, it will bring closer the EU’s target of 32% of renewable energy in gross final energy consumption by 2030 as well as Spain’s own renewable target of 42% by 2030, according to the EU bank.

“This financing agreement, which further strengthens our partnership with the EIB, gives a new boost to our projects in Spain at an important time when we need to accelerate the energy transition and reduce dependence on fossil fuels,” said Ignacio Galán, CEO of Iberdrola.

This new agreement will further boost the Spanish utility’s development pipeline in Spain, after securing a 590MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with PepsiCo earlier this month and after investing €2.38 billion in 2021 in Spain alone.

Iberdrola has also made a big push into green hydrogen with a €3 billion investment in May, as Galán said the technology will be set to bring enormous industrial opportunities to energy uses in hard to abate industries.             

Ricardo Mourinho Félix, Vice-President at EIB, said: “The new green loan signed with Iberdrola enables us to step up our contribution to making Spain a country with greater renewable capacity, a key factor in helping Europe achieve its climate targets.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
eib, european investment bank, green loan, iberdrola, solar pv, spain

Read Next

Galp acquires remaining stake in solar joint venture for €140m

July 22, 2022
Portuguese oil and gas company Galp has acquired the 24.99% it did not already own in Titan, a solar joint venture it created with Spanish engineering company ACS Group in 2020.

European PPAs ‘remain attractive’ despite 47% year-over-year increase

July 14, 2022
European power purchase agreement (PPA) prices have surged by a “staggering” 47% year-on-year as the continent’s energy crisis persists with soaring inflation, LevelTen Energy has said.

Spain slaps windfall tax on power companies

July 13, 2022
Spain will introduce a windfall tax on power companies and banks from next year to fund measures designed to help Spaniards cope with soaring inflation.

PepsiCo to procure power from 590MW Iberdrola solar plant in Spain

July 13, 2022
Iberdrola has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to sell electricity from its 590MW solar plant in Spain to food and drink giant PepsiCo.

‘Double world record’ for perovskite tandem solar cells claimed by EPFL, CSEM

July 7, 2022
Researchers at EPFL’s Photovoltaics and Thin Film Electronics Laboratory and CSEM’s Sustainable Energy Centre have claimed an efficiency of over 30% for perovskite-on-silicon-tandem solar cells, establishing “two world records”.

Entergy Arkansas issues RfP for 1GW of renewables in US MISO, Southwest regions

July 6, 2022
US power distribution company Entergy Arkansas has issued a request for proposals (RfP) for 1GW of solar and wind resources.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Galp acquires remaining stake in solar joint venture for €140m

News

China’s solar exports double in H1 2022 as module shipments soar

News

Concerns raised over Singapore’s power import plan amid uncertainty in Indonesia

News

Totalenergies launches legal action against Trina Solar alleging breach of contract, fraud over US$300m order

News

Europe to rollout nearly 40GW of solar PV by end of 2022 in record year for deployment

News

Qcells acquires majority stake in energy tech firm Lynqtech

News

Upcoming Events

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Madrid, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022