PepsiCo to procure power from 590MW Iberdrola solar plant in Spain

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Europe

PepsiCo to procure power from 590MW Iberdrola solar plant in Spain

Tennessee Valley Authority seeks proposals for up to 5GW of carbon-free power

‘The time for rhetoric is over’: US solar companies demand movement on budget bill

EDP buys Polish distributed solar installer as it eyes greater sector dominance

Tigo Energy files IP infringement lawsuit against SMA Solar

Clearway Energy and Wärtsilä to add battery storage to five US solar projects

Trina Solar to build 71MW floating solar project in Malaysia after winning state tender

Origis Energy buys 700MW of bifacial PERC modules from Boviet Solar in latest contract

Lifecycle study of perovskites finds lower environmental impact than silicon modules

Satellite data reveals extent of solar project delays in Texas

The power purchase agreement will supply renewable energy to PepsiCo’s facilities in Spain and Portugal. Image: Iberdrola.

Iberdrola has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to sell electricity from its 590MW solar plant in Spain to food and drink giant PepsiCo.

Under the agreement PepsiCo will guarantee the supply of 100% of renewable electricity for 11 production plants, offices and logistics centres in Spain and Portugal starting from 1 January 2023.

This is not the first PPA the utility has secured for the solar plant when it signed a PPA with Danone in 2021 which would also provide 100% of renewable electricity to the French food company’s facilities in Spain.

The Francisco Pizarro plant is set to be operational soon and will become the largest solar PV plant in Europe, according to the Spanish utility. It currently has more than 2.2GW of solar power installed in Spain.

Moreover, it will surpass the installed capacity of its current largest plant in Spain the 500MW Núñez de Balboa, for which it has been ordered by a Spanish court to return part of the land of the solar plant.

Sergio Hernández de Deza, director of large customers and industrial solutions at Iberdrola, said: “Long-term green power purchase agreements open up many opportunities for the development of renewable projects that allow us to accelerate the energy transition to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.”

Iberdrola continues its investments in renewable energy, electricity grids and energy storage with plans to invest up to €150 billion (US$150.58 billion) by 2030 as it recorded a 20% year-on-year increase in its profits in 2021 with 3.5GW of renewables installed last year.

100% renewables, extremadura, iberdrola, pepsico, portugal, power purchase agreement, ppa, spain

