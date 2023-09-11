Igneo acquires majority stake in Soltage, aims to grow solar portfolio to 1.9GW

“Igneo is committed to partnering with management teams to create a more sustainable future, and we’re pleased to expand our US footprint with our investment in Soltage,” said John DiMarco, Igneo managing director.

“[Soltage CEO Jesse Grossman] and his team have a long and strong record of developing and managing solar and storage assets,” added DiMarco. “Their deep experience and agility will enable Soltage to move into new geographic markets and electrification technologies.”

Igneo also noted that it had acquired the stake in Soltage from investors, including Prudential Private Capital, and “members of the company’s management team”, although these individuals, such as Grossman, are expected to retain ownership stakes in the company.

The news follows Igneo’s sale of a 25% stake in its Iberian renewables platform Finerge to AXA IM Alts, and suggests Igneo is increasingly turning its attention towards the North American market. Last week, figures from the US Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie reported that the US solar sector is on track to add 32GW of new capacity this year, a record figure, as investors from around the world commit greater resources to the US solar sector.