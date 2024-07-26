India awards 630MW of dispatchable renewable power capacity in latest tender

FDRE tenders seek to guarantee the supply of renewable energy to entities connected to the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) across India, particularly at times of peak demand when solar PV may not be generating. As such, bids require an energy storage component to make the renewable power dispatchable.

In the case of the latest round, the fourth held by SECI to date, energy must be dispatched at an 80% Demand Fulfillment Ratio (DFR) in hourly blocks between peak hours from 1 April to 31 October. These are defined in SECI documents as 00:00 to 01:00, 14:30 to 16:30, and 21:00 to 24:00 each day during that period.

During the rest of the year, resources must deliver energy with a DFR of 90% on a monthly average basis.

In other news, India-headquartered engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Sterling & Wilson also announced that it has been awarded a contract for 500MW/1,000MWh of standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) project work in India, alongside a contract to work on a 20MW floating solar PV project in the state of Karnataka. According to Sterling & Wilson, the total value of the two contracts is around IR3.28 billion (US$39.16 million).

The India-headquartered firm’s renewable energy arm made the announcement today to the National Stock Exchange of India, noting that the former project would be the country’s largest BESS project to date, due to be executed by the end of 2025.

