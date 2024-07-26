Subscribe To Premium
India awards 630MW of dispatchable renewable power capacity in latest tender

By Andy Colthorpe
India awards 630MW of dispatchable renewable power capacity in latest tender

Voltalia expands renewable power portfolio by 15% in Q2 2024

WoodMac: Solar PV trackers hit 92GW of shipments in 2023

Heliene, Premier Energies in JV to build 1GW n-type US solar cell factory

Endesa sells 49.99% stake in Spanish solar PV assets to Masdar

Construction begins on 560MW solar PV project in Greece

Australia proposes integration of VPPs and consumer energy into NEM, with solar PV to benefit

Growing demand for DuPont’s Tedlar transparent frontsheet driven by lightweight PV products

Jakson Green secures US$353 million financing for international expansion

EIB makes two loans to back PV in Southern Europe

Solar EPC work.
Sterling & Wilson will work on a 20MW floating solar PV project in the state of Karnataka. Image: Sterling & Wilson.

The latest Firm Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) tender, hosted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), has selected winners.

A total of 630MW of dispatchable capacity was awarded, with winning bidders in the SECI reverse auction set to sign power purchase agreements (PPAs) with three Indian electricity distribution companies, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) in Delhi, and M/s GIFT Power Company Limited (GIFT PCL), which is in Gujarat.

FDRE tenders seek to guarantee the supply of renewable energy to entities connected to the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) across India, particularly at times of peak demand when solar PV may not be generating. As such, bids require an energy storage component to make the renewable power dispatchable.

In the case of the latest round, the fourth held by SECI to date, energy must be dispatched at an 80% Demand Fulfillment Ratio (DFR) in hourly blocks between peak hours from 1 April to 31 October. These are defined in SECI documents as 00:00 to 01:00, 14:30 to 16:30, and 21:00 to 24:00 each day during that period.

During the rest of the year, resources must deliver energy with a DFR of 90% on a monthly average basis.

In other news, India-headquartered engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Sterling & Wilson also announced that it has been awarded a contract for 500MW/1,000MWh of standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) project work in India, alongside a contract to work on a 20MW floating solar PV project in the state of Karnataka. According to Sterling & Wilson, the total value of the two contracts is around IR3.28 billion (US$39.16 million).

The India-headquartered firm’s renewable energy arm made the announcement today to the National Stock Exchange of India, noting that the former project would be the country’s largest BESS project to date, due to be executed by the end of 2025.

Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Energy-Storage.news.

asia, india, projects, seci, solar energy corporation of india, solar-plus-storage, sterling & wilson, tenders

