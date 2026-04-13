Vikram Solar doubles PV deployments to 10GW

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Vikram Solar added that the 10GW milestone equates to roughly 25 million solar modules installed, with the majority of deployments concentrated in the domestic market. Of the total capacity, around 1.5GW of modules were exported to international markets.

“Crossing the 10GW deployment milestone is not just a moment of pride for Vikram Solar, but also a reflection of how rapidly solar energy is reshaping the global energy landscape. At Vikram Solar, our focus remains on advancing high-efficiency technologies, strengthening manufacturing capabilities, and deepening backward integration as we enter the next chapter of our growth,” said Gyanesh Chaudhary, chairman, Vikram Solar.

Headquartered in Kolkata, Vikram Solar operates across 39 countries. Recently, the company transitioned its module portfolio to the G12R format, based on large rectangular silicon wafers.

It said the shift to a G12R-based portfolio responded to the industry’s move toward larger wafer formats, n-type technologies and bifacial modules, which have reshaped expectations around performance, reliability and bankability. The transition was executed through a phased approach.

Vikram Solar has established 9.5GW of module manufacturing capacity across West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, including a 5GW facility in Vallam equipped with advanced automation and next-generation manufacturing systems.

As part of its backward integration strategy, the company said its Gangaikondan site would be expanded to 6GW of module capacity alongside 12GW of cell capacity. It is also diversifying into energy storage through VSL Powerhive, with plans for a 5GWh BESS facility by FY2027, in addition to VION, its lithium battery brand targeting residential and mobility backup applications.

Of late, the company has entered into a series of supply agreements, underscoring its growing presence in India’s large-scale solar sector. In September 2025, Vikram Solar secured a contract to supply 200MW of modules to AB Energia, a domestic solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider.

The company also signed a 336MW module supply agreement with L&T Construction for the 2.3GW Khavda solar park in Gujarat, alongside a separate 326.6MW supply deal with Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL).