Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

India solar PV additions up 54.7% in ‘record’ 2025

By Will Norman
January 13, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

India solar PV additions up 54.7% in ‘record’ 2025

News

EDP commissions Portugal’s first hydropower-solar hybrid project

News

India’s solar manufacturing take-off: growth prospects at home and abroad

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Aspen Power raises US$200 million for US solar pipeline

News

Luma Energy connects 90MW solar PV plant in Puerto Rico

News

BII invests to ‘help attract capital into climate-responsible projects’ via Vietnam’s first green bond

News

Masdar inks 150MW solar PPA in Angola

News

Scatec inks PPA for 1.95GW solar/3.9GWh BESS in Egypt

News

Chinese solar irradiance up to 20% higher in 2025 than historical averages

News

Nextpower to open 12GW solar PV tracker Saudi facility in Q2 2026

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Tata Power's Neemuch solar project in India.
As well as utility-scale deployments, India added around 7.9GW of rooftop solar capacity in 2025. Image: Tata Power.

India added 37.9GW of new solar PV capacity in 2025, a 54.7% increase compared with 2024 installations and a historical record, according to JMK Research.

28.6GW of new utility-scale solar capacity came online in 2025, JMK’s data said, which was driven by the commissioning of “the long-pending tenders awarded by various central and state agencies”. Utility-scale capacity additions grew by 54.6% last year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

JMK added that the expansion of domestic solar PV manufacturing capacity has spurred greater deployments in 2025. The Indian government’s approved list of models and manufacturers (ALMM) policy means that certain solar projects can only use approved, Indian-made products.

As well as utility-scale deployments, India added around 7.9GW of rooftop solar capacity in 2025, a 72% increase compared with 2024. Around 60% of that capacity was added in the second half of the year, which JMK attributes to government subsidy incentives for domestic rooftop solar.

Only the off-grid and distributed solar segment declined slightly in 2025, with around 1.35GW of new PV capacity coming online, around 8.8% less than in 2024.

India’s annual renewable energy installations and total capacity at the end of 2025. Image: JMK Research

2025 also saw 6.3GW of new wind capacity added, an 85.3% increase on 2024 installations.

As of the end of the year, India has around 258GW of total renewable energy capacity installed, according to Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) data. 53% of that capacity is solar PV, followed by 21% wind, 20% large hydro, 4% bio power and 2% small hydro.

State by state, solar installations were unsurprising. Gujarat and Rajasthan led installations in 2025 with 11.1GW and 10.2GW, respectively, followed by Maharashtra (9.7GW), Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

JMK’s figures exceed those issued earlier this month by the MNRE, which said that India installed just under 35GW in the first 11 months of 2025. JMK did not provide month-by-month breakdowns for the year, so the roughly 3GW discrepancy could have been installed in December, which was absent from MNRE’s figures.

Read more of PV Tech’s coverage of the Indian solar market and its manufacturing expansion here.

india, jmk research, pv power plants, utility scale solar

Read Next

Image: EDP

EDP commissions Portugal’s first hydropower-solar hybrid project

January 13, 2026
Portuguese utility EDP has begun operations on a hybrid solar and hydropower project in Portugal, the first of its kind in the country.
A Waaree manufacturing facility.
Premium

India’s solar manufacturing take-off: growth prospects at home and abroad

January 13, 2026
As headwinds emerge in India's home and overseas markets, Shantanu Roy explores how the solar manufacturing sector can sustain itself.
Image: BII.

BII invests to ‘help attract capital into climate-responsible projects’ via Vietnam’s first green bond

January 13, 2026
The British International Investment (BII), has committed US$20 million to Vietnamese lender HDBank's inaugural green bond programme.
Masdar signs solar power purchase agreement in Angola

Masdar inks 150MW solar PPA in Angola

January 12, 2026
UAE state-run renewables developer Masdar has signed a power purchase agreement for a 150MW solar PV project in Angola.
A Scatec project in Egypt.

Scatec inks PPA for 1.95GW solar/3.9GWh BESS in Egypt

January 12, 2026
Norwegian independent power producer Scatec has signed a power purchase agreement for 1.95GW of PV and 3.9GWh of BESS capacity in Egypt.
Image Flow Power.
Premium

NEM Data Spotlight: December 2025 sets new benchmarks for solar generation and pricing

January 12, 2026
December 2025 saw record solar generation in Australia's NEM, with rooftop and utility-scale solar surging, but pricing volatility persisted.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

China’s Ministry of Finance to remove export tax rebates for solar PV products in April 2026

News

Gamuda Australia to lead ECI phase of Yanara’s 450MW solar-plus-storage project in Victoria

News

Masdar inks 150MW solar PPA in Angola

News

BII invests to ‘help attract capital into climate-responsible projects’ via Vietnam’s first green bond

News

Chinese solar irradiance up to 20% higher in 2025 than historical averages

News

Illinois signs clean energy bill, will drive investments for solar PV, battery storage and VPPs

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland