India solar PV additions up 54.7% in ‘record’ 2025

JMK added that the expansion of domestic solar PV manufacturing capacity has spurred greater deployments in 2025. The Indian government’s approved list of models and manufacturers (ALMM) policy means that certain solar projects can only use approved, Indian-made products.

As well as utility-scale deployments, India added around 7.9GW of rooftop solar capacity in 2025, a 72% increase compared with 2024. Around 60% of that capacity was added in the second half of the year, which JMK attributes to government subsidy incentives for domestic rooftop solar.

Only the off-grid and distributed solar segment declined slightly in 2025, with around 1.35GW of new PV capacity coming online, around 8.8% less than in 2024.

India’s annual renewable energy installations and total capacity at the end of 2025. Image: JMK Research

2025 also saw 6.3GW of new wind capacity added, an 85.3% increase on 2024 installations.

As of the end of the year, India has around 258GW of total renewable energy capacity installed, according to Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) data. 53% of that capacity is solar PV, followed by 21% wind, 20% large hydro, 4% bio power and 2% small hydro.

State by state, solar installations were unsurprising. Gujarat and Rajasthan led installations in 2025 with 11.1GW and 10.2GW, respectively, followed by Maharashtra (9.7GW), Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

JMK’s figures exceed those issued earlier this month by the MNRE, which said that India installed just under 35GW in the first 11 months of 2025. JMK did not provide month-by-month breakdowns for the year, so the roughly 3GW discrepancy could have been installed in December, which was absent from MNRE’s figures.

