Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

India adds record 35GW+ solar PV in 2025

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
January 5, 2026
Projects, Manufacturing, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania

Latest

BRUC raises US$554 million to refinance debt, add storage to 858MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

News

Codelco bags US$600 million towards 100% renewables target

News

India adds record 35GW+ solar PV in 2025

News

Germany installed 16.2GW solar PV in 2025

News

Canadian Solar appoints Colin Parkin as president, replacing Shawn Qu

News

SJVN commissions 1GW solar PV project in India

News

Spain launches €355 million renewables manufacturing programme

News

PV Tech’s top five Premium stories of the year in 2025

Features, Editors' Blog

State legislative support for US community solar: Ampion on policy changes in 2025 and 2026

Features, Interviews

PV Price Watch: Prices of China’s PV wafers, cells, and modules rise in tandem, module quotes hit RMB0.70/W

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Sunsure Energy's Jhansi solar project in India.
Solar PV installs increased by more than 67% year-on-year in India. Image: Sunsure Energy.

Solar PV installations in India have surged in 2025 with a record 34.98GW of new additions in the first 11 months of the year, according to the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

The figure is for deployments up until the end of November 2025, and is more than a 67% increase from the same period in 2024, when India witnessed 20.85GW of new solar PV installed. Figures are slightly higher than those recently published by analyst JMK Research, which has 33.9GW of installed solar PV in India as of the end of November 2025.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

According to JMK Research, nearly 3GW of solar PV were added in November 2025. The leading states for new utility-scale solar PV additions that month were Maharashtra (with 802MW), Rajasthan (526MW) and Gujarat (509MW). Both Maharashtra (with 193.4MW) and Gujarat (130MW) were also the leading states for rooftop solar PV additions.

Solar PV represented the bulk of new renewable energy capacity in 2025, which reached a record 44.5GW.

Cumulatively, solar PV installs currently sit at 132.85GW at the end of November 2025, a 41% increase from the 94.17GW registered in November 2024, as the country passed the 100GW milestone (Premium access article) at the beginning of 2025. Solar PV currently represents more than half of all cumulative renewable energy – including hydro – capacity installed (253GW) in the country, surpassing the halfway mark of India’s target to reach 500GW of installed non-fossil energy capacity by 2030.

Moreover, a further 105GW is in the pipeline as of the end of November 2025, according to the MNRE, of which 35GW is capacity that has been tendered. Solar PV’s growth continues strongly in India, with Indian state-owned renewable energy developer SJVN recently commissioning a 1GW solar PV plant in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

The accelerated growth of solar PV in India last year was not exclusive to the downstream industry, with manufacturing capacity also increasing drastically in the past few months. During the Summer, the country surpassed 100GW of module nameplate capacity operational in the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), while the solar cell list ALMM List-II was launched later in the year and already has around 24GW of operational solar cell capacity enlisted under the ALMM List-II.

According to MNRE, the annual nameplate capacity for modules reached 144GW at the end of November 2025, of which 81GW alone were added in 2025. This nearly doubled the annual nameplate capacity added in 2024 for modules.

“The PLI Scheme for High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules is helping in developing and enhancing solar manufacturing across various stages. Beneficiaries under PLI Scheme installed around 11 GW of solar PV module manufacturing and around 5 GW of solar PV cell manufacturing capacities during 2025 under the scheme,” said the MNRE.

Despite India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) giving a significant boost to the domestic solar PV manufacturing landscape since 2022, some hurdles still remain to build a complete domestic supply chain, according to a recent report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). Both polysilicon and wafer production capacities lag behind those of modules and solar cells, with only 3.3GW of operational polysilicon production capacity and a 5.3GW annual nameplate capacity for wafers.

More recently, the Indian government plans to increase the efficiency of solar PV modules on the ALMM starting from 2027. For utility-scale solar projects, the threshold would be moved up from 20% to 21% for crystalline silicon (C-SI) and 19% to 20% for cadmium telluride (CdTe) based modules starting from 1 January 2027, before increasing by a further half percentage point for both C-Si and CdTe.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Global

9 March 2027
Location To Be Confirmed
PV CellTech Global will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. Join us in Q1 of 2027
More Info
data dispatch, india, installation figures, jmk research, manufacturing, mnre

Read Next

Image: Fraunhofer ISE/energy-charts.info

Germany installed 16.2GW solar PV in 2025

January 2, 2026
Germany has installed 16.2GW of solar PV in 2025, according to an analysis by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) based on the energy-charts.info data platform.
A Tata Power solar project.

SJVN commissions 1GW solar PV project in India

January 2, 2026
SJVN has commissioned a 1GW solar PV plant in Rajasthan, India, its largest solar project to comply with India’s DCR rules.
Render of MCPV manufacturing plant in the Netherlands

Spain launches €355 million renewables manufacturing programme

January 2, 2026
The Spanish Ministry of Ecological Transition (MITECO) has launched a new renewables manufacturing subsidy programme.
Solar panels in India.

INDIA ROUND-UP: KP Group invests in Botswana, Premier and Waaree sign supply deals

December 31, 2025
Premier Energies and Waaree have both won module supply orders, while KP Group has signed a MoU with the Government of Botswana. 
Following the transaction, Sembcorp’s installed and under-construction renewable energy capacity in India surpasses 7.6GW. Image: Sembcorp.

Sembcorp expands India footprint with 300MW solar acquisition from ReNew

December 30, 2025
Sembcorp has acquired a 100% stake in ReNew Sun Bright for approximately US$191.6 million, through its subsidiary, Sembcorp Green Infra.
The facility is co-located within the company’s existing module manufacturing complex. Image: Saatvik Green Energy.

Saatvik commissions 2GW EPE film manufacturing line in India

December 29, 2025
Saatvik Green Energy has successfully commissioned and operationalised a 2GW EPE film manufacturing facility at its Ambala plant in Haryana.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Germany installed 16.2GW solar PV in 2025

News

PV Price Watch: Prices of China’s PV wafers, cells, and modules rise in tandem, module quotes hit RMB0.70/W

News

Canadian Solar appoints Colin Parkin as president, replacing Shawn Qu

News

Spain launches €355 million renewables manufacturing programme

News

PV Tech’s top ten stories of the year in 2025

Features, Editors' Blog

PV Tech’s top five Premium stories of the year in 2025

Features, Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland