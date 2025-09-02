Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Ingeteam provides PV inverters for 640MW solar plant in Texas

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Power Plants, Inverters
Americas

Latest

Ingeteam provides PV inverters for 640MW solar plant in Texas

News

SMA Solar predicts losses and ‘restructuring’ amid residential market decline

News

OX2 appoints former BayWa r.e. head as new CEO

News

Scatec signs 15-year PPA for 130MW solar project in Colombia

News

Iberdrola commissions 316MW Spanish solar PV project

News

Grenergy sells phase four of Oasis de Atacama solar-plus-storage project

News

NEM data spotlight: Solar PV generation strikes back with record-breaking month

Features, Long Reads

Sembcorp to build 86MWp floating solar project on Singapore’s Pandan Reservoir

News

A year in review: solar moves centre stage in UK’s decarbonisation goals

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

CALSSA calls for US$10 million fine for utilities for slow residential solar and storage approval

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The project, named Parliament Solar, is expected to generate approximately 1,100GWh of clean energy annually. Image: Ingeteam.

Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam has provided 149 of its INGECON SUN 3Power Series C liquid-cooled central PV inverters for the 640 MWdc Parliament Solar project in Waller County, near Houston, Texas.

These inverters were integrated into 80 UL-certified transformer stations, providing a complete turnkey solution for the plant’s energy conversion needs. The project, managed by Parliament Energy, is expected to produce around 1,100GWh of clean electricity annually.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

Not ready to commit yet?
Get 30-day trial for $1
  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Commissioning of the inverters was conducted from Ingeteam’s Milwaukee facility, highlighting the company’s technical expertise in supporting large-scale solar installations.

The 640MW Parliament Solar Project in Texas, announced in 2023, is backed by venture capital firm EnCap Investments and Swiss multinational Mercuria Energy. German-based solar tracker manufacturer Ideematec joined the project to supply its Horizon L:TEC 1P tracking systems for the site.

“Our market experience, combined with a well-established US subsidiary, has been crucial in securing and executing this project. We hope it marks the first of many collaborations with this client,” said Nohra Nasr, vice president and general manager for Solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) in the US, Ingeteam.

To date, Ingeteam has supplied over 6GW of solar inverters and energy storage in the US, a market with strong growth prospects. According to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), as of January 2024, utility-scale solar surpassed nuclear capacity, accounting for 81.5% of new generation – nearly nine times the combined additions from natural gas and nuclear.

According to SEIA, Texas currently ranks second in US states for total installed solar capacity, with 43,563 MW deployed. Over the next five years, the state is expected to add an additional 40,863 MW, positioning it to overtake California as the nation’s top solar market.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
ingeteam, inverter, pv power plants, solar project, solar pv, supply, texas, us

Read Next

SMA solar headquarters

SMA Solar predicts losses and ‘restructuring’ amid residential market decline

September 2, 2025
SMA Solar has forecast financial losses and further restructuring measures in 2025, as it responds to falling sales and a “challenging” market for residential and commercial renewable energy installations.
The Mendubim solar plant in Brazil.

Scatec signs 15-year PPA for 130MW solar project in Colombia

September 2, 2025
Scatec has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with BTG Pactual Comercializadora de Energia to develop a 130MW solar project in Colombia.
Image: Bright Energy Investments.
Premium

NEM data spotlight: Solar PV generation strikes back with record-breaking month

September 2, 2025
In August 2025, the final month of Australia’s winter, utility-scale and rooftop solar PV generation in the National Electricity Market (NEM) saw a dramatic 22.5% month-on-month increase to 3,338GWh.
The tender, issued by Singapore’s national water agency Public Utilities Board (PUB), marks Sembcorp’s third floating solar project in the country. Image: Sembcorp Industries.

Sembcorp to build 86MWp floating solar project on Singapore’s Pandan Reservoir

September 1, 2025
Sembcorp Solar Singapore has won a tender to develop an 86MWp floating solar PV project on Pandan Reservoir. 
Construction is expected to take 12 months, after which the facility will enter service at full capacity. Image: Unsplash.

Syria signs deal with STE to build 100MW solar PV plant

September 1, 2025
General Corporation for Electricity Transmission and Distribution has signed a deal with Syrian-Turkish Energy Company (STE) to build a 100MW solar plant in Kafr Behm, Hama Governorate.
Solar Organic

Solar Organic to build 10GW solar, battery manufacturing site in Spain

September 1, 2025
Solar Organic Centro España is planning to build a 10GW solar module and battery manufacturing facility in the Spanish autonomous community of Castilla-La Mancha.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Sembcorp to build 86MWp floating solar project on Singapore’s Pandan Reservoir

News

Utility-scale solar and wind hit a record 47.2% electricity share in Australia’s NEM

News

TagEnergy acquires Australian developer ACE Power with 6GW renewables portfolio

News

US ITC to pursue investigation on PV cell imports from India, Indonesia and Laos

News

CALSSA calls for US$10 million fine for utilities for slow residential solar and storage approval

News

Solar Organic to build 10GW solar, battery manufacturing site in Spain

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.