Ingeteam provides PV inverters for 640MW solar plant in Texas

Commissioning of the inverters was conducted from Ingeteam’s Milwaukee facility, highlighting the company’s technical expertise in supporting large-scale solar installations.

The 640MW Parliament Solar Project in Texas, announced in 2023, is backed by venture capital firm EnCap Investments and Swiss multinational Mercuria Energy. German-based solar tracker manufacturer Ideematec joined the project to supply its Horizon L:TEC 1P tracking systems for the site.

“Our market experience, combined with a well-established US subsidiary, has been crucial in securing and executing this project. We hope it marks the first of many collaborations with this client,” said Nohra Nasr, vice president and general manager for Solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) in the US, Ingeteam.

To date, Ingeteam has supplied over 6GW of solar inverters and energy storage in the US, a market with strong growth prospects. According to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), as of January 2024, utility-scale solar surpassed nuclear capacity, accounting for 81.5% of new generation – nearly nine times the combined additions from natural gas and nuclear.

According to SEIA, Texas currently ranks second in US states for total installed solar capacity, with 43,563 MW deployed. Over the next five years, the state is expected to add an additional 40,863 MW, positioning it to overtake California as the nation’s top solar market.