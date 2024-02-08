Ingeteam to supply inverters to Grenergy’s 1GW solar-plus-storage project in Chile

Located in the Chilean Atacama desert, the Oasis de Atacama project, which has the largest capacity of any storage project in the world, will be built in five phases and is expected to be fully operational in 2026 with an installed solar capacity of 1GW and 4.1GWh of storage capacity.

Ingeteam has been operational in Chile for over ten years and has supplied its technology for 68 solar power plants.

Last month, Grenergy signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the fourth phase of the project, for which the development will see the company add 260MW of new solar capacity, alongside 1.1GWh of new storage capacity.

The company also signed a PPA with an unnamed “international utility with an investment grade credit rating”, and the utility will acquire power generated at this phase of the project for 15 years.