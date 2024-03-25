Invenergy secures US$1.27 billion for renewables portfolio in Texas and Kansas

US renewable power developer Invenergy has secured US$1.27 billion to construct a 677MW renewables portfolio, including a 189MW solar PV project in Kansas, US.
The Pixley solar PV project, located in Barber County, Kansas, will be purchased by Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), a subsidiary of utility American Electric Power (AEP), and is expected to begin commercial operations in Q1 2025.
Invenergy secured the capital from financial company Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking to build the portfolio consisting of three wind projects in Texas and Kansas with a combined capacity of 488MW, in addition to the Pixley solar PV project.
Aside from these projects, Invenergy also secured a US$1.5 billion revolving credit facility from financial company Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking last year.
The credit facility would be used to support Invenergy’s growing project development pipeline, and is tied to two key performance indicators, namely the increase in greenhouse gas emissions avoided related to Invenergy’s assets and a health and safety metric.
