Invenergy secures US$1.27 billion for renewables portfolio in Texas and Kansas

Invenergy secured the capital from financial company Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking to build the portfolio consisting of three wind projects in Texas and Kansas with a combined capacity of 488MW, in addition to the Pixley solar PV project.

Aside from these projects, Invenergy also secured a US$1.5 billion revolving credit facility from financial company Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking last year.

The credit facility would be used to support Invenergy’s growing project development pipeline, and is tied to two key performance indicators, namely the increase in greenhouse gas emissions avoided related to Invenergy’s assets and a health and safety metric.