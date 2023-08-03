Invenergy obtains US$1.5 billion credit facility to grow development pipeline

“This financing firmly advances our ability to execute on an industry-leading project portfolio at a time of massive growth for Invenergy,” said Meghan Schultz, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Invenergy.

Yash Anand, head of energy transition and natural resources, Americas at Natixis CIB, added: “The corporate facility will expedite Invenergy’s stated goal of expanding the share of clean power generation in the US and enable the continued delivery of top quartile renewable assets. This transaction is a further testament to Natixis CIB’s continued commitment to supporting best-in-class sustainable energy platforms.”

Earlier this year, Invenergy received US$1 billion from alternative asset manager Blackstone Infrastructure for expansion. This investment was built on a previous US$3 billion investment made last year to help drive an accelerated build-out of the solar and wind developer’s clean energy platform, thus bringing the total investment from Blackstone to US$4 billion.