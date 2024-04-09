Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Features, Guest Blog

Growth, oversupply and security: Is the current solar supply chain fit for purpose?

By Michael Parr, Ultra Low Carbon Solar Alliance
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Markets & Finance, Modules, Policy
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Growth, oversupply and security: Is the current solar supply chain fit for purpose?

Features, Guest Blog

Industry lobby group ERT says EU requires €800 billion in grid investment by 2030

News

ACEN to build 3GW renewable projects plus storage in Australia

News

Renewable power generation beats coal for the first time in C&E Europe in 2023, Ember says

News

Solar modules in Australia reaching end-of-life early requires ‘immediate action’ to prevent landfilling

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Maxeon 6 modules ramp-down results in higher restructuring costs in Q4 2023, says CEO

News

SEMA: US must ‘act aggressively’ to support upstream solar manufacturing following Yellen Beijing visit

News

Adani Group begins producing ingots and wafers in India for Gujarat PV module factory – reports

News

Toyota Tsusho founds new African renewables JV

News

EU rooftop solar requires clear roadmap to sustain growth, Climate Action Network Europe says

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Low solar component and module prices – partially due to the concentration of supply in China – have created challenges for a number of manufacturers elsewhere. Image: Meyer Burger

Global carbon reduction goals are highly dependent on dramatically and rapidly scaling up solar deployment; the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates we will need to triple global photovoltaic (PV) deployment by 2030.

In the US, where projections for energy demand driven by clean tech manufacturing, data centres and the electrification of buildings and transportation are rising rapidly, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation projects that over half of the US could be at risk of insufficient power-generating capacity by 2030. These trends mean we need to manufacture a lot more solar products across the supply chain to meet global demand.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

As trade laws and concern around the concentration of solar manufacturing in China increase, can the solar supply chain support global demand?

Overcapacity in China

Solar manufacturing is currently concentrated in China and that concentration leaves the industry exposed to global disruptions in the supply of PV modules, whether from trade actions or the logistics challenges associated with COVID-19. With the Chinese grid still heavily reliant on coal-fired power generation, solar manufacturing in China is also a significant contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions. Further, over-investment in solar manufacturing in China has led to significant excess production capacity across the solar supply chain. This is resulting in suppression of prices across the solar industry as too much supply chases too little demand.

With manufacturers sitting on excess inventories, even as new manufacturing capacity comes online, we are seeing ruthless price competition as parties try to clear inventories. Notably, selling prices are below manufacturing costs not just in the US and the EU but in China itself. Despite the Chinese government’s efforts to absorb excess inventory through rapid expansions in PV deployment within China, prices remain low. 

There are growing concerns about module quality as manufacturers struggle to reduce production costs. These concerns were recently highlighted by the Chairman of LONGI calling for the Chinese government to take action to stabilise prices and address quality concerns in the Chinese industry, shortly before reports of 30% staff reductions. With profitability sliding as overcapacity grows, Chinese manufacturers and analysts anticipate significant turmoil in the Chinese PV industry in 2024.

These dynamics are rippling out to the EU and US markets. PV inventories in the EU recently reached roughly two years of demand, and as companies seek to reduce inventories, EU module prices have tumbled to well below the cost of production. EU solar manufacturers are shuttering operations in response. We are also seeing significant inventories building up in the US, with price declines pressuring both existing and planned US PV manufacturing across the supply chain, slowing the recent robust growth in solar manufacturing in the US.

While expansions elsewhere in the world are being announced, such as Imperial Star Solar’s 4GW wafer announcement in Laos and United Solar Holding’s announcement of a 30GW polysilicon production facility in Oman, the impact of current pricing on those projects remains unclear. PV manufacturing in India is expanding, but not at the rates envisioned under the Production Linked Incentives scheme, as low module selling prices burden Indian manufacturers as well.

Taken together, these trends suggest that without change, we will continue to see an unhealthy level of concentration in the solar supply chain and potentially significant supply disruptions from policy actions.

Pushback in the West

As US and EU geopolitical and competition tensions with China rise – particularly in clean energy sectors like solar – trade and political interventions are rising along with them.

It appears likely that the current exemptions for bifacial modules under the US Section 201 tariffs will be rescinded, and US anti-dumping tariffs on some solar products from Southeast Asia will resume shortly, including for products in US inventories. The US is also signalling expanded implementation of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA). US Customs and Border Protection is scrutinising growing Chinese polysilicon exports to SE Asia, as much of the manufacturing capacity there is focused on the US market, and the presence of Chinese-sourced polysilicon raises UFLPA concerns.

In the EU, restrictions on the import of products made with forced labour are slated to come into effect in the coming years, though the impact of these restrictions will be felt too slowly to have any effect on the current market turmoil. There are also increasing calls for action against the perceived dumping of Chinese PV products into Europe.

Is decarbonisation in jeopardy?

In sum, the solar market faces a volatile combination of circumstances: continued growth in carbon-intensive Chinese solar manufacturing; likely consolidation in the Chinese industry with its corresponding upward pricing pressure; and increasing policy action targeting business practices in parts of the Chinese PV manufacturing sector. Collectively these factors portend an unsettled environment for PV buyers.

These factors bring into question the reliability of the current supply chain in providing global markets with the volume of solar modules that will be required to meet global decarbonisation goals. The current “sugar high” of exceptionally low module prices could well lead to a hangover of price volatility and supply challenges.

This suggests that we need to continue and expand efforts to diversify and decarbonise the solar manufacturing sector by encouraging more manufacturing in more geographies. To accomplish this, both private sector buyers and policymakers must consider the PV market in longer, more strategic time frames. Failure to do so could jeopardise global net zero goals and undermine national electrification and carbon reduction goals.

Michael Parr is the executive director of the Ultra Low Carbon Solar Alliance, a coalition of solar manufacturing companies using market forces to decarbonise the solar supply chain.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, china, domestic manufacturing, europe, india, pv modules, solar pv, supply chain disruption, trade barriers, UFLPA, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Adani Group begins producing ingots and wafers in India for Gujarat PV module factory – reports

News

Toyota Tsusho founds new African renewables JV

News

Quinbrook raises US$600 million for Valley of Fire Fund to expand solar portfolio

News

US ‘wouldn’t rule out’ trade barriers for PV in face of Chinese overcapacity

News

6.5GW of US PV to go dark in today’s solar eclipse

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
April 10, 2024
Dallas, Texas USA

Green Hydrogen Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
April 17, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

Modular design with innovative optimiser allows Anker’s home storage system to deliver 5% more usable energy

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024
© Solar Media Limited 2024