Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
Features, Editors' Blog

PV Price Watch: Diverging trends as wafer prices plummet, modules see incremental rise

By Carrie Xiao
Manufacturing, Cell Processing
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

PV Hardware supplies 957MW of trackers to Saudi project

News

US DOE to invest US$475 million into clean energy projects at mine sites

News

Trina Solar supplies 1.2GW i-TOPCon modules to Europe

News

Astronergy supplies 125MW of modules to Polish EPC

News

PV Price Watch: Diverging trends as wafer prices plummet, modules see incremental rise

Features, Editors' Blog

“More money into solar all over the world”: challenges and opportunities for global solar finance

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

Masdar acquires 50% stake in US IPP Terra-Gen

News

Japan announces feed-in tariffs for residential and C&I PV systems

News

Iberdrola to invest US$17 billion in renewables by 2026

News

Tongwei Solar leads the way to a cleaner energy system with its G12R N-type module series

Features, Guest Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The average selling price for M10 mono silicon wafers (182mm/150μm) has fallen to RMB1.95 (US$0.27) per piece. Image: PV Tech

The pricing dynamics within the photovoltaic industry chain are witnessing a split, with noticeable drops in polysilicon and wafer prices. The dip in wafer prices, in particular, is becoming more pronounced. Conversely, there’s a rising trend in module prices month over month.

As of 14 March, the Silicon Industry Branch of China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association disclosed its latest price monitoring update, highlighting a significant downturn in wafer prices this week.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

According to the data, the average selling price for M10 mono silicon wafers (182mm/150μm) has fallen to RMB1.95 (US$0.27) per piece, marking a week-on-week decrease of 4.88%. N-type mono silicon wafers (182mm/130μm) saw their average selling price drop to RMB1.87 per piece, with a 4.10% reduction from the previous week. The price for G12 mono silicon wafers (210 mm/150μm) settled at RMB2.74 per piece, decreasing by 2.14% from last week.

Wafer prices have undergone a notable drop month on month. Credit: Silicon Industry of China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association

The Silicon Industry Branch attributed this significant price drop to irrational market behaviours amid inventory reduction efforts. The current price levels suggest that wafers across various sizes are entering a period of cyclical losses, with n-type wafers experiencing relatively more severe losses due to a significant temporary oversupply.

In response, wafer manufacturers have begun scaling back production. One specialised company has already reduced its output, and two others are planning to cut back significantly.

Infolink has reported a pessimistic outlook in the wafer segment. While polysilicon prices have remained stable for the time being, the cost of materials for n-type crystal growth remains high due to order fulfilment issues. Simultaneously, wafer inventories continue to pile up, leading to a price collapse and putting the overall profitability under scrutiny.

On the polysilicon front, there’s a slight downtrend in prices. The transaction range for mono-dense poly material is currently RMB52,000-64,000 per ton, with an average selling price of RMB60,000 per ton, showing a slight dip of 0.66%.

Graph showing polysilicon trading prices.
Polysilicon prices have fallen slightly. Credit: Silicon Industry of China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association

Only a handful of companies have finalised their orders for the month, leaving others with surplus capacity. Despite a strong inclination to maintain prices, the intense price competition has led to a temporary stall in new orders.

Cell prices find stability, modules tend to inch upwards

Conversely, the cell and module segments are showing a different trend. Cell prices have found a stable footing, and there’s an upward adjustment in module prices.

Per Infolink’s latest data, the price range for p-type M10 cells is between RMB0.38-0.40 per watt, with G12-sized cells maintaining a price range of RMB0.37-0.39 per watt.

In the n-type cell category, TOPCon (M10) cells have held steady, with an average price hovering around RMB0.46-0.47 per watt. Manufacturers producing ultra-high-efficiency n-type cells have seen transactions at RMB0.48 per watt. The price gap between TOPCon and PERC cells is maintained between RMB 0.08-0.09 per watt. High-efficiency HJT (G12) cells have seen prices between RMB0.6-0.7 per watt.

Recent centralised procurement activities by state-owned enterprises for modules indicate a bid price range from RMB0.82 per watt to RMB1.3 per watt, showing a relaxation from January and February prices.

On 14 March, the bidding for the Three Gorges Group’s 2024 centralised procurement of PV modules (first batch) saw participation from 34 module companies. The bids ranged from a low of RMB0.795 per watt to a high of RMB1.003 per watt.

Infolink’s price monitoring for this week pegs PERC double-glass modules at RMB0.85-0.9 per watt, TOPCon modules at RMB0.88-0.96 per watt, and HJT modules at a stable RMB1.04-1.25 per watt.

The firm notes that module manufacturers are still testing the waters with price hikes, with some low-priced orders being fulfilled below RMB0.85. The divergent strategies among module manufacturers complicate overall price increases. As such, the outlook for March remains largely stable, with a slight uptick in the lower price range.

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
asia, cell pricing, cells, china, modules, PV Price Watch, topcon

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Chinese companies supplied half of US PV modules in 2023

Editors' Blog, Features

Masdar acquires 50% stake in US IPP Terra-Gen

News

“The government is facilitating an over-reliance on China”: US PV manufacturers demand greater support for local production

News

Belectric begins building 114MW Encavis German PV plant

News

JinkoSolar ships 78.5GW of PV modules in 2023, up 76.4% YoY

News

Tongwei Solar leads the way to a cleaner energy system with its G12R N-type module series

Features, Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
April 10, 2024
Dallas, Texas USA

Green Hydrogen Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
April 17, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas
© Solar Media Limited 2024