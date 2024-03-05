LONGi urges Chinese government to crack down on unreasonably low module prices

After winning the bid, these manufacturers lowered the costs of procuring materials and production to compensate for the losses, resulting in lowered product quality. Therefore, these manufacturers could not guarantee the safety, reliability, and efficient power generation performance of the solar PV components throughout their lifecycle, risking downstream solar PV power plants.

Zhong described the phenomenon of bidding prices lower than the costs of solar PV components as “unsustainable”.

“Unscrupulous solar manufacturers use low prices to get orders first. If they fail to deliver the products, they should be replaced by another company. However, in reality, these solar manufacturers will negotiate with buyers as it is very difficult for the buyers to admit that a wrong decision was made in the last tender,” Zhong said.

“As a result, responsible solar manufacturers cannot win the bids. Big companies are very distressed about this issue.”

Zhong suggested that the solar manufacturing industry in China should introduce a new bidding method. For example, buyers can use the average prices of the bids as criteria and eliminate the highest and lowest prices, which could encourage solar manufacturers not to submit bids with unreasonably low prices.

The Chinese government should also introduce regulations to ban submitting bids with prices lower than costs, while designated authoritative industry associations should also issue guidelines on a regular basis.

Moreover, Zhong further suggested that buyers of solar PV components should consider non-price factors in the bids, such as technological innovation, quality and reliability of solar PV products, as well as business competence.

