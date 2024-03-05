Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

LONGi urges Chinese government to crack down on unreasonably low module prices

By Simon Yuen
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

LONGi urges Chinese government to crack down on unreasonably low module prices

News

EU approves ban on products made with forced labour

News

Solar Steel to supply 118MW of solar PV trackers in Chile

News

NUS researchers develop triple-junction perovskite/silicon cell with conversion efficiency of 27.1%

News

Canadian Solar in US-made TOPCon module supply agreement with Sol Systems

News

EU to support solar manufacturing in face of “very fragile situation”

News

Alberta tightens permitting rules for renewable energy projects on farmland

News

EBRD extends loan to finance 114MW solar PV projects in Poland

News

ESIA calls for disengagement from state-sponsored forced labour regions

News

Someva Renewables and AGL plan 1.5GW renewables-plus-storage project in Australia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
LONGi headquarters
LONGi’s chairman Zhong Baoshen calls on the Chinese government to introduce new regulations for a sustainable renewables industry. Image: LONGi Green Energy

Major Chinese solar manufacturer LONGi has called on the Chinese government to introduce new bidding rules to crack down on low prices and ensure the sustainable development of the renewables industry in China.

In an interview with Shanghai Securities News, LONGi’s chairman, Zhong Baoshen, said prices were often the sole criteria in the bidding process for solar PV components. To win the bid, some solar PV manufacturers offered a price much lower than the cost of solar PV components.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

After winning the bid, these manufacturers lowered the costs of procuring materials and production to compensate for the losses, resulting in lowered product quality. Therefore, these manufacturers could not guarantee the safety, reliability, and efficient power generation performance of the solar PV components throughout their lifecycle, risking downstream solar PV power plants.

Zhong described the phenomenon of bidding prices lower than the costs of solar PV components as “unsustainable”.

“Unscrupulous solar manufacturers use low prices to get orders first. If they fail to deliver the products, they should be replaced by another company. However, in reality, these solar manufacturers will negotiate with buyers as it is very difficult for the buyers to admit that a wrong decision was made in the last tender,” Zhong said.

“As a result, responsible solar manufacturers cannot win the bids. Big companies are very distressed about this issue.”

Zhong suggested that the solar manufacturing industry in China should introduce a new bidding method. For example, buyers can use the average prices of the bids as criteria and eliminate the highest and lowest prices, which could encourage solar manufacturers not to submit bids with unreasonably low prices.

The Chinese government should also introduce regulations to ban submitting bids with prices lower than costs, while designated authoritative industry associations should also issue guidelines on a regular basis.

Moreover, Zhong further suggested that buyers of solar PV components should consider non-price factors in the bids, such as technological innovation, quality and reliability of solar PV products, as well as business competence.

Last year, PV Tech talked to Zhong about back-contact (BC) cells produced by LONGi based on n-type technology. In the interview, Zhong announced plans to invest RMB3.92 billion (US$536 million) in production.

Furthermore, in a recent blog post for PV Tech, Finlay Colville, head of research at Solar Media, wrote about the possible downturn the PV manufacturing industry will face in 2024, with module prices low due to an over-production and over-supply of modules to Europe and the US.

PV CellTech Europe 2024

12 March 2024
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

21 March 2024
4pm (GMT)
This special webinar will look at one of the most important changes impacting PV manufacturing today; how to establish and sustain new facilities around the world. For more than two decades, policy-makers have grappled with the challenges of nurturing domestic manufacturing sectors. Many countries have tried to create domestic sectors: Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Europe and the U.S. But success stories have been rare. Mistakes seem to be repeated. And all the while, Chinese dominance of the industry has only increased. However, in the past 2-3 years, new drivers have emerged that suggest the dream of a global PV manufacturing ecosystem could be a reality. Join us as we shed light on this.
More Info

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
china, finlay colville, jinko solar, longi, pv modules, solar pv, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EU to support solar manufacturing in face of “very fragile situation”

News

Supply chain audit law blocked by EU member states, SolarPower Europe urges approval

News

Module procurement should be based on effective dollar per watt, not cost, says Anza CEO

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

IEA – 85% solar deployment rise curbed global emissions in 2023

News

Hail risk mitigation in PV power plants: how to better protect modules?

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Unlocking the C&I rooftop market with Sunman’s lightweight solar applications

Upcoming Webinars
March 20, 2024
10am CET

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)
© Solar Media Limited 2024