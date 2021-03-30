JA Solar’s PV module shipments increased over 54% in 2020

Solar Media
By Mark Osborne
March 30, 2021

Latest

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Sonnedix continues Spanish push, Hive Energy sells ‘landmark’ 252MW project, Shikun & Binui expands US portfolio

News

Q CELLS files patent infringement complaints against Astronergy in Germany and France

News

Australia’s AGL plans restructure to create two separate energy businesses

News

Inside JA Solar’s 40GW PV module assembly production plans for 2021

Editors' Blog

Total signs 1GW Iraq solar deal

News

Neoen gets go-ahead for 450MW solar-storage project in New South Wales

News

BayWa r.e. expands agroPV project in the Netherlands to protect crops from extreme weather

News

MIT researchers use automated testing to identify longer-lasting perovskite compounds

News

New joint venture to develop and acquire 3.4GW of Spanish solar

News
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JA Solar has reported PV module shipments of 15.88GW in 2020, up from 10.26GW in 2019, a 54.8% increase year-on-year, setting new records for total shipments and shipment growth.

The shipment figures were almost 1GW higher than some market research firms had forecasted. JA Solar said that the 15.88GW total shipments had included around shipments of around 500MW to its in-house downstream project business in China, although this is not a major activity for the company.

The SMSL company reported overseas shipments accounted for 68.3% (10.84GW) of total shipments in 2020. As of the end of 2020, the company said it had a module nameplate production capacity of 23GW.

According to PV InfoLink’s statistics, JA Solar’s module shipments would rank third in the world in 2020. However, LONGi Group and JinkoSolar have yet to officially announce full-year financial results. Trina Solar, ranked fourth, could yet close the gap on JA Solar when full-year results are released.

Financial results

JA Solar reported full-year 2020 revenue (net income) of approximately RMB25.8 billion (US$3.93 billion), up 22.17% from the previous year. This was a new high for the company.

The manufacturer reported net profit attributable to shareholders of approximately RMB1.5 billion (US$229 million), up 20.34% from 2019.

However, although fourth quarter 2020 revenue set a new quarterly record of US$1.39 billion, net profit took a significant hit coming in at around US$32.75 million, down from around US$89.88 million in the previous quarter, the highpoint of quarterly figures.

Even JA Solar’s first quarter net profit, despite being impacted by COVID-19, was higher at US$43.49 million.

Although the company did not specifically detail in its annual report why net profit in the fourth quarter of 2020 had declined 63.5% from the previous quarter, JA Solar told PV Tech that there were a number of factors at play during the quarter.

These factors included a significant increase in purchasing costs of polysilicon, PV films (encapsulants & backsheets) and solar flat glass.

But JA Solar also announced asset impairment charges in 2020 of approximately RMB169.1 million (US$25.74 million). These related to the provision for bad debts of accounts receivable, other receivables, contract assets, some impairment of construction projects in progress and fixed assets.

The key element may be the significant growth in PV module inventory levels at the end of the reporting period. JA Solar’s inventory had increased by 65.06%, compared to the prior year period. This was attributed to the overall growth of its business in 2020 and the implementation of major sales contracts signed by the company in 2020 for shipments in 2021.

The company had reported that the total sales amount of the top five customers in 2020 had reached over RMB 4.61 billion (US$701 million), equating to 17.87% of total annual sales.

Exclusive analysis of JA Solar’s manufacturing capacity expansion plans, which see the SMSL manufacturer reach a nameplate module assembly capacity of 40GW by the year’s end, is available for PV Tech Premium subscribers here.

PV Tech Premium

Inside JA Solar’s 40GW PV module assembly production plans for 2021

March 30, 2021
In exclusive analysis for PV Tech Premium subscribers, Mark Osborne scrutinises JA Solar's plans to have 40GW of module assembly capacity by the end of this year, and how it reached that capacity.

MIT researchers use automated testing to identify longer-lasting perovskite compounds

March 30, 2021
Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have found a new approach to identifying long-lasting perovskite formulation, opening the door for further studies that could support the US’ solar manufacturing sector.

Solar to defy module price, supply chain headwinds on way to 181GW in 2021: IHS

March 29, 2021
March 29, 2021

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021

GCL-Poly warns of massive net loss for 2020

March 22, 2021
March 22, 2021
PV Tech Premium

Canadian Solar’s manufacturing expansions and shipments plans falling behind rivals

March 19, 2021
March 19, 2021

