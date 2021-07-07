Japan almost doubles its solar target with 108GW planned by 2030

Japan has limited capacity for utility-scale solar, but aims to increase corporate and residential deployment. Image: Pattern Energy.

Japan is aiming to have 108GW of solar capacity by 2030, 1.7 times higher than the country’s previous target.

The new target was presented by the Japan’s environment and trade ministries and comes as it said it would reduce its emissions by 46% by 2030 compared with 2013 levels.

According to the report, Japan aims to hit the target by installing solar panels on 50% of central government and municipality buildings, adding 6GW of capacity; boosting solar on corporate buildings and car parks, which will add 10GW; and adding 4GW in public land and promotion areas in 1,000 Japanese towns and cities.

The Japanese government plans to expand land availability for solar installations, while investing in technology that can facilitate the deployment of agricultural solar farms.

Although a world leader in solar capacity per square meter, Japan has limited land available for utility-scale solar and its earthquake proof buildings make it difficult to deploy solar technology on residential buildings.

Currently, 70% of Japan’s electricity is produced through coal and natural gas.