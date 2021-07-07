Solar Media
News

Japan almost doubles its solar target with 108GW planned by 2030

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Policy, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Japan almost doubles its solar target with 108GW planned by 2030

News

Positive outlook for financing floating solar projects in South East Asia

News

SmartestEnergy Australia strikes 500GWh PPA with Australian investor PAG

News

VIDEO: Tapping into Europe’s floating solar opportunity

Featured Articles, Features

AES to close 1.1GW of coal in Chile amidst renewables shift

News

R.Power enters Germany with co-development deal for 80MWp of solar

News

Vietnam remains hugely promising solar market, but cost of capital hurdles remain

News

Solar construction risks mount post-COVID, but Asian lenders remain undeterred

News

New study compares large, oversized modules in dynamic and static load tests

News

FINANCE ROUND-UP: Repsol closes Hecate deal, ForVEI II refinances 45MW of Italian solar, Aquila expands in Portugal

News
Japan has limited capacity for utility-scale solar, but aims to increase corporate and residential deployment. Image: Pattern Energy.

Japan is aiming to have 108GW of solar capacity by 2030, 1.7 times higher than the country’s previous target.

The new target was presented by the Japan’s environment and trade ministries and comes as it said it would reduce its emissions by 46% by 2030 compared with 2013 levels.

According to the report, Japan aims to hit the target by installing solar panels on 50% of central government and municipality buildings, adding 6GW of capacity; boosting solar on corporate buildings and car parks, which will add 10GW; and adding 4GW in public land and promotion areas in 1,000 Japanese towns and cities.

The Japanese government plans to expand land availability for solar installations, while investing in technology that can facilitate the deployment of agricultural solar farms.  

Although a world leader in solar capacity per square meter, Japan has limited land available for utility-scale solar and its earthquake proof buildings make it difficult to deploy solar technology on residential buildings.

Currently, 70% of Japan’s electricity is produced through coal and natural gas.

commercial rooftop, japan solar, residential, solar targets

