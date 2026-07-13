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JinkoSolar vice chairman and co-founder Chen Kangping resigns

By Carrie Xiao
Manufacturing, Companies, Markets & Finance
Asia & Oceania

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Jinko’s vice chair and co-founder Chen Kangping has resigned, citing personal reasons. Image: PV Tech.

JinkoSolar has announced a senior management change as the company continues to struggle with losses.

On 10 July, Jinko disclosed that Chen Kangping had resigned as vice chairman, director and member of the Strategy and Sustainability Committee for personal reasons. He will leave all positions at the company and its subsidiaries upon resignation.

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Chen’s term was originally set to expire on 25 December 2026. His departure will not bring the board below the legal minimum nor affect normal operations, the company said.

Chen, one of the company’s actual controllers, was born in 1973 and holds a master’s degree. A founding veteran who has been with JinkoSolar since its early days, he previously served as director and CEO of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., and became general manager in December 2020.

For years, Chen formed a controlling “iron triangle” with Li Xiande and Li Xianhua—the latter two being brothers, while Chen is the brother of Li Xiande’s wife.

This follows a previous management overhaul in March 2026, when Chen stepped down as general manager and subsidiary roles, retaining only the vice chairman position. He was succeeded by former CFO Cao Haiyun as general manager; board secretary Jiang Rui was promoted to deputy general manager, and Chang Chen became financial director.

JinkoSolar described the earlier changes as a routine governance upgrade, with Chen continuing to participate in corporate oversight.

In 2025, Jinko posted its first annual loss in 12 years. Revenue fell 29.18% year-on-year to RMB65.492 billion, while net profit attributable to parent shareholders swung to -RMB6.882 billion from a profit in 2024 – a 7,056.11% decline. Recurring net profit came in at -RMB7.681 billion, widening significantly from the previous year.

Attention now turns to whether the new management team can navigate JinkoSolar through the industry downturn and lead a recovery.

c-si manufacturing, china, jinkosolar, pv modules

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