Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Dinto Solar to supply 1GW of HJT solar modules to China Datang Corporation

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

MN8 Energy to acquire Greenbacker in US$375 million deal

News

Dinto Solar to supply 1GW of HJT solar modules to China Datang Corporation

News

SEIA calls for stronger cybersecurity as US solar and storage manufacturing expands

News

Caelux links up with Rayzon, Navitas on 10GW perovskite PV ‘commercialisation’ deals in India

News

ARRAY claims superior weather resilience with 60-degree tracker

News

Solar PPA prices buck trends, increasing in Europe and falling in North America, in Q2 2026

News

Aquila Clean Energy energises 38MW solar PV plant in New Zealand’s Bay of Plenty

News

Australia suspends 21 solar companies from Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme in compliance crackdown

News

South Carolina court upholds zoning decision against Silfab Solar manufacturing facility

News

Oxford PV, Caelux join global AI venture to advance materials discovery

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Dinto Solar's booth at Intersolar Europe 2026.
Dinto Solar demonstrated its HJT modules at this year’s Intersolar Europe event. Image: Dinto Solar.

Chinese solar manufacturer Dinto Solar has won a bid to supply 1GW of heterojunction (HJT) solar modules to the China Datang Corporation, a Chinese state-owned power generation company.

China Datang offered procurement categories for HJT alongside tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and back contact (BC) modules, which Dinto Solar said demonstrates the “continued market demand” for a diversity of technology types in modules.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Founded in 2017 by the Central Research Institute of China’s State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC), Dinto Solar has invested consistently in new HJT manufacturing capacity, starting work at a 5GW module manufacturing plant in Longgang in 2023. The company expects to expand its annual module manufacturing capacity to 15GW in the coming years.

Earlier this year, the company launched its latest series of product, the G12 PLUS 1/3-cut HJT modules, at the SNEC 2026 event. The series consists of three modules of different sizes, with the largest module—a 198-cell panel dubbed the “flagship” module by the company—including an output of 740-770W and a conversion efficiency of 23.8-24.8%.

These performance metrics mean this module will not fall foul of new regulations passed in the China PV industry that will prohibit the sale of modules with a conversion efficiency of less than 23.2%. Based on a standard module size of 1,134mm × 2,382mm, this amounts to a minimum rated power of 630W, and starting in 2027, modules that do not reach this threshold will be prohibited from commercial scale.

While the 128-cell and 144-products in the G12 PLUS 1/3-cut series exceed the 23.2% efficiency threshold, they do not exceed this 630W output benchmark.

The US, in particular, has seen a flurry of activity in HJT manufacturing this year, including moves towards a new HJT cell facility from Toyo Solar, following calls for an antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) into its shipment of TOPCon cells from Ethiopia to the US, and the announcement of plans for a new HJT module manufacturing plant from SEG Solar.

Last week, SEG Solar CEO Jim Wood told PV Tech Premium that he expects the company to be producing HJT modules in the US “this year”.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
More Info
asia, china, China Datang Corporation, dinto solar, heterojunction, hjt, module supply deals, modules

Read Next

LONGi_Production Facility_ (04)

China to end tax breaks on certain PV cells, battery products

July 22, 2026
After over a decade, China is revising its long-running consumption tax exemption policy for PV cells and a range of battery products.
No investment value, project timeline or preferred site for the facility was disclosed. Image: Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Kyrgyzstan eyes 2GW solar cell plant with Singapore’s Sunvera Solar

July 22, 2026
The government of Kyrgyzstan is in discussions with Sunvera Solar over a solar cell manufacturing plant with a planned capacity of up to 2GW.
PV modules from Chinese manufacturers on display at an industry event

Top Chinese PV players’ combined deficit tops RMB10 billion in H1 2026

July 21, 2026
Listed Chinese PV companies have taken a heavy hit from persistent overcapacity across the industry chain in the first half of 2026, as reflected in their interim performance forecasts.
A Larsen & Toubro solar PV project.
Premium

Strong domestic market and Middle East demand drive growth in Indian solar EPC and O&M work

July 21, 2026
'Home market strength plus Middle Eastern demand' has driven a surge in solar PV capacity in India, according to RenewAtlas and Wiki-Solar.
Under the agreement, Solex will invest approximately INR40 billion (US$419 million) in the project, as part of its “Vision 2030” strategy. Image: Markus Spiske via Unsplash

China’s new standards for PV production set to cut outdated technology across value chain – PV Tech Research

July 20, 2026
China’s new set of rules, unveiled last week, are expected to “do a good job in cutting out low-cost, outdated technology across the value chain”, according to a report from PV Tech Research.
JA Solar Begins Module Deliveries for Masdar's World-First 24/7 Gigascale Clean Energy Project

JA begins module shipments for 5.2GW 24/7 Abu Dhabi project, Trina eyes 1.5GW Yemen PV pipeline

July 20, 2026
JA has begun shipping modules under a multi-gigawatt order bound for a 5.2GW “round-the-clock” solar-plus-storage project in Abu Dhabi.
Newsletter

Most Read

South Carolina court upholds zoning decision against Silfab Solar manufacturing facility

News

Yanara secures €150 million from Mirova to develop 2GW+ renewable energy portfolio across Australia

News

Solar PPA prices buck trends, increasing in Europe and falling in North America, in Q2 2026

News

China to end tax breaks on certain PV cells, battery products

News

Site adaptation is the non-negotiable standard for utility-scale solar

Features, Guest Blog

Top Chinese PV players’ combined deficit tops RMB10 billion in H1 2026

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

PV CellTech Global

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2027
Istanbul, Türkiye