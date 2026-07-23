Dinto Solar to supply 1GW of HJT solar modules to China Datang Corporation

Chinese solar manufacturer Dinto Solar has won a bid to supply 1GW of heterojunction (HJT) solar modules to the China Datang Corporation, a Chinese state-owned power generation company.
China Datang offered procurement categories for HJT alongside tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and back contact (BC) modules, which Dinto Solar said demonstrates the “continued market demand” for a diversity of technology types in modules.
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Founded in 2017 by the Central Research Institute of China’s State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC), Dinto Solar has invested consistently in new HJT manufacturing capacity, starting work at a 5GW module manufacturing plant in Longgang in 2023. The company expects to expand its annual module manufacturing capacity to 15GW in the coming years.
Earlier this year, the company launched its latest series of product, the G12 PLUS 1/3-cut HJT modules, at the SNEC 2026 event. The series consists of three modules of different sizes, with the largest module—a 198-cell panel dubbed the “flagship” module by the company—including an output of 740-770W and a conversion efficiency of 23.8-24.8%.
These performance metrics mean this module will not fall foul of new regulations passed in the China PV industry that will prohibit the sale of modules with a conversion efficiency of less than 23.2%. Based on a standard module size of 1,134mm × 2,382mm, this amounts to a minimum rated power of 630W, and starting in 2027, modules that do not reach this threshold will be prohibited from commercial scale.
While the 128-cell and 144-products in the G12 PLUS 1/3-cut series exceed the 23.2% efficiency threshold, they do not exceed this 630W output benchmark.
The US, in particular, has seen a flurry of activity in HJT manufacturing this year, including moves towards a new HJT cell facility from Toyo Solar, following calls for an antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) into its shipment of TOPCon cells from Ethiopia to the US, and the announcement of plans for a new HJT module manufacturing plant from SEG Solar.
Last week, SEG Solar CEO Jim Wood told PV Tech Premium that he expects the company to be producing HJT modules in the US “this year”.