News

JinkoSolar shares surge on STAR Market debut

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Soltec lands deal for 420MW of solar PV projects in Chile and Colombia

News

Masdar forms JV to develop gigawatt-scale renewables pipeline in CIS countries, Africa

News

Regulators pave the way for solar-storage projects to replace coal plant in Nevada

News

Czech utility ČEZ should invest in PV not nuclear to catch up in energy transition: IEEFA

News

JV agreement worth US$200m signed for 250MW of rooftop solar projects in Vietnam

News

PV Price Watch: Solar PPA prices in Europe expected to level off this year

Features, Interviews

RenewSys increases encapsulant production capacity to 3GW amid an ‘exciting time’ for Indian solar manufacturing

News

Oman’s largest utility-scale solar project brought online by ACWA Power led consortium

News

PV CellTech 2022 conference to be held in Berlin, Germany on 25-26 April

Robot assembly at one of JinkoSolar’s production facilities. Image: JinkoSolar.

Shares in ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JinkoSolar’s operating subsidiary surged on the company’s Shanghai stock market debut, closing at more than double their listing price.

The company’s Jiangxi Jinko subsidiary listed on Shanghai’s Sci-Tech Innovation board, or STAR Market, today, with Jinko issuing 2 billion shares in the subsidiary at an opening price of RMB5 (US$0.79) each.

The listing therefore raised gross proceeds of around RMB10 billion (US$1.58 billion), which the manufacturer is set to invest in manufacturing and R&D facilities based in Haining, Zhejiang Province, China.

But the share price surged during Jinko’s opening day of trading, rising to a high of RMB11.95 (US$1.89) before closing at RMB10.55 (US$1.66), more than double Jinko’s opening price.

That closing price gives the subsidiary a market capitalisation, or value, of US$16.69 billion. By means of comparison, the market cap of JinkoSolar Holding, the entity listed on the New York Stock Exchange, currently stands at just under US$2 billion.  

Xiande Li, CEO at JinkoSolar, paid testament to the work of the company’s team in reaching the milestone “so efficiently”.

“As we continue to scale and grow, having access to capital will boost our competitiveness as we leverage our network and resources accumulated over the years to strengthen our leading position in the global PV industry,” he said.

finance, investment, ipo, jiangxi jinko, jinkosolar, listing, shanghai stock exchange, star market

