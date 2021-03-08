JinkoSolar signs 100MW module supply deal in ‘key market’ Pakistan

Image: JinkoSolar.

JinkoSolar has secured an agreement that will see its Tiger and Tiger Pro 530 / 535W modules be marketed and distributed in Pakistan throughout 2021.

The company has signed a 100MW module supply deal and formed a long-term development partnership with Pakistani solar firm AE Power.

Farhan Qurban, country manager of Pakistan at JinkoSolar, said the country “has had an impressive boom” in recent years and is currently “one of the key markets” for the company in Asia.

“The 100MW distribution agreement for 2021 between AE Power and JinkoSolar in the Pakistan market represents the first important step of the long-term partnership between the two companies,” he added.

To date, JinkoSolar has supplied up to 30MW of its Tiger Pro modules to Pakistan. The company is set to double production of the Tiger Pro series this year, thanks to the upcoming completion of the first 10GW phase of a new solar cell manufacturing base in Yunnan Province, China.

AE Power CEO Rana Abbas said: “The 100MW distribution contract for 2021 opens up ideal cooperation opportunities for construction companies and rooftop solar power developers in Pakistan in using clean energy at average prices.”

Pakistan aims to generate 30% of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030.