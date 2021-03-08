Solar Media
News

JinkoSolar signs 100MW module supply deal in 'key market' Pakistan

By Jules Scully
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania

JinkoSolar signs 100MW module supply deal in ‘key market’ Pakistan

News

Image: JinkoSolar.

JinkoSolar has secured an agreement that will see its Tiger and Tiger Pro 530 / 535W modules be marketed and distributed in Pakistan throughout 2021.

The company has signed a 100MW module supply deal and formed a long-term development partnership with Pakistani solar firm AE Power.

Farhan Qurban, country manager of Pakistan at JinkoSolar, said the country “has had an impressive boom” in recent years and is currently “one of the key markets” for the company in Asia.

“The 100MW distribution agreement for 2021 between AE Power and JinkoSolar in the Pakistan market represents the first important step of the long-term partnership between the two companies,” he added.

To date, JinkoSolar has supplied up to 30MW of its Tiger Pro modules to Pakistan. The company is set to double production of the Tiger Pro series this year, thanks to the upcoming completion of the first 10GW phase of a new solar cell manufacturing base in Yunnan Province, China.

AE Power CEO Rana Abbas said: “The 100MW distribution contract for 2021 opens up ideal cooperation opportunities for construction companies and rooftop solar power developers in Pakistan in using clean energy at average prices.”

Pakistan aims to generate 30% of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030.

jinkosolar, module supply deals, pakistan, tiger module, tiger pro module

India poised for ‘landmark year’ for solar after 2020 installs dwindle

February 22, 2021
COVID-19-induced project delays impacted India’s solar power transition last year, but 2021 is still set to be a “landmark year” for the resource, according to new research.

JinkoSolar signs 59GW solar glass supply deal with Flat Glass Group

February 18, 2021
Major ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has secured a three-year solar glass supply contract with Flat Glass Group, totalling the equivalent of 59GW of PV modules.

JinkoSolar strengthens partnership with Tongwei

February 9, 2021
Major ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has extended its supply chain cooperation with major polysilicon and merchant solar cell manufacturer Tongwei Group, with Tongwei gaining extra gigawatts of mono wafers from JinkoSolar.
PV Tech Premium

Bifacial’s impact, PPA maturation and green hydrogen: Five takeaways from SFIE 2021

February 8, 2021
Europe’s solar financing market is evolving at rapid speed, driven by changing dynamics and aided by technological advancements at the asset level. Here PV Tech re-caps the five most significant takeaways from the conference’s opening days.

Solar manufacturers, utilities and developers back anti-forced labour pledge

February 4, 2021
Leading solar companies back pledge to develop traceability protocol in the industry's supply chain.

Poland PV installer Edison Energia launches 200MWp module tender

February 1, 2021
Polish PV installer Edison Energia aims to procure 200MWp worth of solar PV modules for future installations.

JinkoSolar signs 100MW module supply deal in 'key market' Pakistan

PV ModuleTech

March 9, 2021

PV HeterojunctionTech

March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

April 21, 2021
