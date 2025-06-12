Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Pakistan proposes 18% tax on imported solar panels

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Neoen Australia begins commissioning 440MW solar PV plant in New South Wales

News

25 years to go: shifting the focus from solar growth towards successful operations

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

‘India is the answer’

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Waaree Solar Americas secures 599MW module supply deal

News

Earthrise raises US$630 million for 270MW Illinois solar project

News

Pakistan proposes 18% tax on imported solar panels

News

US PROJECT ROUND-UP: Geronimo and Avangrid projects begin operation, DTE advances Michigan portfolio

News

DESRI breaks ground on 205MW Arizona solar-plus-storage site

News

NTPC, SEforALL partner to mobilise investment, technology and energy transformation

News

‘Strong demand’ for Solavita’s products and services in European solar

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Rooftop solar panels in Pakistan.
The tax is aimed to help local solar industry grow, said Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb during a National Assembly earlier this week. Image: Infraco Asia.

The government of Pakistan has proposed to impose an 18% general sales tax (GST) on imported solar panels in its Federal Budget 2025-2026.

During a speech in the National Assembly earlier this week, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said the tax would help the local solar industry grow, according to a local news outlet.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Trade body Pakistan Solar Association (PSA) urged the government to reconsider this decision, as it would risk slowing down solar adoption and raising costs. “This policy move threatens to reverse the significant progress Pakistan has made in solar energy deployment over the past several years,” the trade association said.

“The imposition of 18% GST will make solar energy less affordable for consumers and damage the confidence of investors and stakeholders in this vital industry,” added Waqas Moosa, chairman of the PSA.

According to a recent report from think tank Ember Climate, Pakistan experienced a rapid growth of imported solar panels last year, with nearly 17GW. This more than doubles the imported solar panels from 2023, as shown in the chart below.

Not only did the country quickly increase the number of modules it imported in 2024, it has also accelerated its net-metered installed solar PV from 1.3GW in June 2023 to 4.1GW in December 2024, according to PSA.

Pakistan saw rooftop PV installations soar last year, in direct response to skyrocketing electricity prices, as Moosa explained earlier this year to PV Tech Premium.

“The rationale provided for this tax – to protect local manufacturing – is fundamentally flawed. Currently, there is no large-scale or high-efficiency solar panel manufacturing facility in Pakistan. The few existing units only produce low-wattage panels, which do not compete directly with imported technology. Hence, the claim of protecting local industry lacks merit and should not come at the cost of sabotaging a growing, green energy sector,” said PSA.

PSA’s letter urging the government to reconsider the tax can be accessed here.

import duty, import tax, pakistan, pakistan solar association, solar imports

Read Next

Prescinto makes the case for artificial intelligenceenabled monitoring of solar assts. Pictured here is the Andasol 150MW power plant in Andalusia, Spain. Image: Wikicommons, Kallerna.

Solar’s ascendancy: how crystalline silicon will dominate global energy by 2050

May 6, 2025
While other technologies exist, c-Si solar PV technology is the leading candidate for large-scale energy production, writes Radovan Kopecek.
Pricing history in the US based on solar manufacturing location - Anza

Recent tariffs prompting caution from US solar PV suppliers – Anza

April 29, 2025
The recent domestic content regulations and trade policies have prompted caution in the US from suppliers for long-term projections, according to a report from Anza.
Perovskite module production line in China

CHINA ROUND-UP: UtmoLight begins GW-scale perovskite production, updates from Mingyang and Leapting

February 11, 2025
A round-up of last week's news from China, including UtmoLight, the Mingyang Smart Energy Group and Leapting.
Rooftop solar panels in Pakistan.
Premium

Disco death spiral looms amid Pakistan’s ‘perfect storm’ of rooftop solar domination

January 31, 2025
Pakistan Solar Association chairman Waqas Moosa tells PV Tech Premium why large-scale solar is stagnant compared to rooftop PV in the country.
An example of a mini-grid.
Premium

Connecting ‘the first in the village’: mini-grids on an upward trajectory

January 20, 2025
Mini-grids have been a feature of the global electricity system for years, a starting point for larger distribution and transmission networks.
The Chand Bagh school in Pakistan.
Premium

Pakistan PV manufacturing future may lie in smaller modules for agriculture and off-grid sectors

December 19, 2024
To avoid competition with China, Pakistan could build 100-150W panels for farming and off-grid uses, says the Pakistan Solar Association.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Waaree Solar Americas secures 599MW module supply deal

News

Top ten solar manufacturers ship 500GW modules in 2024

News

Lodestone Energy begins construction of 28MW solar PV plant in New Zealand

News

Trinasolar reaches 30.6% perovskite-silicon tandem module efficiency

News

MUFG finances Origis Energy’s 350MW solar portfolio in the US

News

US PROJECT ROUND-UP: Geronimo and Avangrid projects begin operation, DTE advances Michigan portfolio

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.