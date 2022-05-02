Subscribe
Group Licence
Product Reviews

JinkoSolar’s Tiger Neo n-type series delivering higher efficiencies and optimised LCOE

By PV Tech
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Europe, Southeast Asia

Latest

JinkoSolar’s Tiger Neo n-type series delivering higher efficiencies and optimised LCOE

Product Reviews

ReNew Power signs PPAs with Indian utilities and corporates for 2GW of solar PV

News

First Solar records Q1 loss of US$43m as sales collapse, ‘challenging’ 2022 guidance unchanged

News

ANALYSIS: How the solar industry’s leading China-listed manufacturers fared in 2021

Editors' Blog, Features

SEIA calls AD/CVD case ‘monumental loss’ for US as it slashes solar forecasts by 24GW and warns of 100,000 job losses

News

Cohabitation necessary: what’s new in combining solar PV with animal habitats

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Meyer Burger optimising production expansion to 1.4GW in Germany to cater for European demand

News

JinkoSolar raises capacity plans once again despite margin pressure on back of n-type shift

News

Waaree signs multi-year 1GW cell supply agreement with CubicPV, targets Indian utility-scale market

News

Sun King to expand sustainable energy access in Africa and Asia after US$260m funding round

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
JinkoSolar’s Tiger Neo series is available in 54, 60, 72 and 78-cell formats. Image: JinkoSolar.

PV Tech and JinkoSolar have co-hosted two webinars in recent weeks detailing the advantages of n-type modules and the ecosystem that is developing around the technology, both of which can be viewed on-demand following the hyperlinks above.

Product Outline: JinkoSolar’s Tiger Neo 78HL4-BDV N-type module, built on a 182mm M10 monocrystalline silicon wafer, is based on Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) technology. The TOPCon cell applies cutting-edge and high-efficiency passivation contact technology and uses an ultra-thin tunneling oxide layer. Which demonstrates significant improvements in cell conversion efficiency and power generation performance. The so-called HOT2.0 cell achieves a breakthrough efficiency of 25.4%.

Problem: With the rapid development of renewable energy around the world, land resources for projects are becoming increasingly scarce in many regions. Optimising profitability and land resource by selecting the highest efficiency module is an important topic. The LCOE drives market demand.

Solution: High-power and high-efficiency modules have become a trend, and the N-type module has an obvious effect on reducing project costs. It adopts half-cell and multi busbar technology, offers higher maximum power output and better temperature coefficient of -0.30%/℃. This means the power generation performance is optimised at high temperatures.

The module is offered in dual glass format with a bifaciality factor up to 85% which contributes to a power gain up to 11.48%. Compared with traditional PERC modules, the N-type TOPCon module has a better low light performance, extending the power generation period by about ne hour in the morning and one hour in the evening.

Additionally, the N-type wafers are doped with phosphorus which greatly reduces the boron-oxygen-related light-induced degradation (LID), and are also resistant to light and elevated temperature-induced degradation (LeTID).

The module’s enhanced reliability and less degradation lead to an extended warranty by JinkoSolar. The first year degradation is lower than 1% which means the power output at year 30 is guaranteed to be at least 87.4%. Working current is slightly increased and compatibility with standard modules is easy to be achieved.

JinkoSolar’s Tiger Neo module has a maximum power of 610W, which can increase power by 15-20W compared to P-type equivalents. Overall, the improved energy generation is over 3% compared to P-type cells. Tiger Neo series can reduce LCOE by more than 6% and increase IRR by 5.31% compared to the P type, which makes it the optimal choice for PV project investment.

In addition, the preferredlandscape vertical packaging has a lower barycenter resulting in a lower risk of modules overturning during packing and unpacking. This design advantage for operational safety performance is a key point for better reliability during sea transportation, better stability of packaging and for the safety of employees involved.

Application: Utility-scale PV power plants

Availability: Currently available.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Smart Energy 2022

4 May 2022
Smart Energy 2022 provides the entire renewables industry the opportunity to come together; manufacturers, distributors, project developers, financiers and many more. Don’t miss this biggest all things renewables event in Australia. Expert speakers, newest trends & products, latest smart solutions, brilliant networking opportunities – all in one and FREE to attend. Join Over 5,000 attendees to innovate and connect at ICC Sydney – 4 & 5 May 2022 – Register free today!

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

4 May 2022
Join Finlay Colville (PV Tech) and Jenya Meydbray (PVEL) for this free 1 hour webinar answering the key questions about sourcing PV modules for the U.S. market. Click here for more information and registration.

RE+ Southeast

11 May 2022
Solar and Energy Storage Southeast is now RE+ Southeast! The Southeastern clean energy market is a powerhouse. Join your colleagues for the only event focused on the trends, policy, and forecasting for this market.

Intersolar Europe

11 May 2022
Intersolar Europe is the world’s leading exhibition for the solar industry. It takes place as part of The smarter E Europe – the continent’s largest platform for the energy industry. It focuses on photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies, solar power plants, grid infrastructure, and solutions for the integration of renewable energies. Under the motto “Connecting solar business,” manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers and project planners and developers from around the world meet in Munich every year to discuss the latest developments and trends, explore innovations firsthand and meet potential new customers. Intersolar Europe will take place from May 11–13, 2022, at Messe München. It is held in parallel to three more energy exhibitions as part of the innovation hub for new energy solutions. At the accompanying Intersolar Europe Conference, renowned experts shed light on hot topics in the international solar industry. After three decades of working towards a sustainable energy supply for the future, Intersolar, the world’s leading exhibition series for the solar industry, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Having started off as the local Solar ’91 exhibition, Intersolar has evolved to become the most important solar industry platform in the world. The exhibition brings together pioneers and drivers of innovation within the solar industry, since 2018 under the umbrella of The smarter E Europe innovative platform. Intersolar Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim, and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).

Green Hydrogen Summit

17 May 2022
With hydrogen now a central part of many nations’ decarbonisation plans there remains an elephant in the room; how do we produce truly clean green hydrogen in the volumes needed to support this burgeoning Hydrogen ecosystem, at comparable prices to grey or blue Hydrogen? Without a route to green hydrogen at scale, efforts to transition to hydrogen will not contribute to the 2050 target of net zero. With this in mind, the third annual Green Hydrogen Summit will examine every aspect of achieving cost- competitive green hydrogen at scale. The Summit will provide a comprehensive view of the entire green hydrogen ecosystem, including the regulations and incentives countries are deploying, the business models to deploy electrolysis projects, the infrastructure upgrades needed to transport and store hydrogen at scale, and the industrial applications for the hydrogen being produced. Now into its third year, and with an audience made up of government officials, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas grids and off-takers the summit will bring together delegates with leading experts to share the latest case studies, inspire action, and make the connections to realise the potential of green hydrogen.

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

17 May 2022
This webinar will explore the impact of high data volumes and new interfaces on the solar sector’s IT landscape, including manufacturing execution systems (MES) software, by focussing on three core trends and technology factors, namely production complexity, production capacity and maintenance and uptime in the context of digitalization. Which MES function modules can be used to meet the requirements of trends and technologies will be shown in further discussions. Specifically, the criteria and features of MES software for the PV industry that should not be missing from any requirement list, detailing high-performance data handling, virtual wafer tracking and mobile maintenance management will be discussed. Finally, Kontron AIS will explain function modules in detail using examples from practical use of its FabEagle®MES.

Read Next

ReNew Power signs PPAs with Indian utilities and corporates for 2GW of solar PV

May 2, 2022
Indian Independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power has signed a number of offtake agreements with both state utilities and corporates in India totalling roughly 2GW.

First Solar records Q1 loss of US$43m as sales collapse, ‘challenging’ 2022 guidance unchanged

May 2, 2022
US thin-film manufacturer First Solar recorded a US$43.3 million loss in its Q1 2022 mostly caused by a drop in sales, with the company expecting a “challenging 2022 from an earning standpoint” given ongoing supply chain constraints.
PV Tech Premium

ANALYSIS: How the solar industry’s leading China-listed manufacturers fared in 2021

May 2, 2022
Last week was results season for solar manufacturers in China, with much of the industry’s upstream confirming both their annual reports for 2021 and performance in the opening quarter of 2022. PV Tech’s Carrie Xiao discusses some of the key trends emerging from their annual reports.

SEIA calls AD/CVD case ‘monumental loss’ for US as it slashes solar forecasts by 24GW and warns of 100,000 job losses

April 29, 2022
Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has slashed its US solar installation forecasts by 24GW over the next two years following the US government’s decision to investigate the circumvention of duties in Southeast Asia, claiming 100,000 solar jobs will be lost as a result.   
PV Tech Premium

Cohabitation necessary: what’s new in combining solar PV with animal habitats

April 29, 2022
More than ever before, solar developers are implementing measures to support animal habitats and improve the biodiversity of their sites. Alice Grundy explores how this cohabitation can be encouraged- and the challenges left to tackle.

Meyer Burger optimising production expansion to 1.4GW in Germany to cater for European demand

April 29, 2022
Heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger has started development of a new module facility with an additional 400MW in Germany to cater for European demand.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SEIA calls AD/CVD case ‘monumental loss’ for US as it slashes solar forecasts by 24GW and warns of 100,000 job losses

News

JinkoSolar raises capacity plans once again despite margin pressure on back of n-type shift

News

Cohabitation necessary: what’s new in combining solar PV with animal habitats

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Sun King to expand sustainable energy access in Africa and Asia after US$260m funding round

News

Meyer Burger optimising production expansion to 1.4GW in Germany to cater for European demand

News

Chinese producers tighten hold over polysilicon production rankings as expansions gather pace

News

Upcoming Events

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021