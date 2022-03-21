Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Jolywood signs agreement to develop 100,000MT polysilicon project in northern China

By Sean Rai-Roche
Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules
Central & East Asia

Latest

Jolywood signs agreement to develop 100,000MT polysilicon project in northern China

News

Korkia, Recap Energy sign JV for 200MWp solar PV projects in Sweden

News

Why has module selection for US solar projects become a risky and complicated affair?

Editors' Blog, Features

Netherlands expands SDE++ budget to US$14bn, green hydrogen eligible for the first time

News

Solar install surge critical to lowest-cost decarbonisation pathway for Central America

News

CAISO approves US$2.9bn of transmission projects to enhance reliability

News

JinkoSolar plans US$3.3bn 30GW silicon pull rod, 24GW module and aluminium frame expansion

News

Berkeley Lab suggests subsidies remain driver of solar adoption among low-income US households

News

Pursuing greater electrification in Sub-Saharan Africa: ‘The future of energy may be forged there’

News

Neoenergia secures US$221m loan from EIB for 715.5MW of renewable projects in Brazil

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Jolywood said the investment was a strategic decision based on market conditions and the high cost of polysilicon. Image: Jolywood

Chinese module manufacturer Jolywood Solar has signed an agreement with the government of Taiyuan City, Shanxi Province to construct a high-purity, solar-grade polysilicon factory as it attempts to offset surging raw material costs and push for greater vertical integration.

The facility in the north of China will have will have an annual production capacity of 100,000MT for polysilicon and 200,000MT for silicon metal once fully completed.

It will be built in two stages, taking five years to complete. Jolywood estimates it will cost around RMB14 billion (US$2.22 billion).

The two parties will form a joint venture (JV) company to manage the project, which will be 51% owned by Jolywood.

The investment is Jolywood’s first involvement in polysilicon production and is based on the company’s strategic development needs and an assessment of market conditions moving forward, Jolywood said in a stock market notice.

Jolywood hopes the investment can offset price pressures caused by the rising cost of polysilicon, which has soared in the past two years and now stands at RMB243/kg, according to PV InfoLink.

The first phase of the project will start this year, cost RMB4.3 billion (US$667 million) and will have a production capacity of 200,000 tons of industrial silicon and 10,000 tons of high-purity polysilicon. Jolywood said it will come online by 2024. The second phase will depend on market conditions, the manufacturer said.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin to explore the industry transition to n-type mass production. The event concentrates on presentations only; these forming an almost overload of pertinent facts and details to help anyone looking at forming their internal roadmaps for the next few years regarding PV technology trends.
jolywood, jolywood suzhou sunwatt co, polysilicon, polysilicon pricing, polysilicon production, shanxi, silicon

Read Next

Canadian Solar feels margin pressure as costs grow but sees light at the end of the tunnel

March 17, 2022
Canadian Solar said it expects margin pressure at its manufacturing division to ease throughout 2022, with demand returning in China from Q2 and pricing strategies used to offset soaring material and logistics costs.

Tongwei Solar: the first vertically-integrated leading global module supplier in 2025?

March 17, 2022
Following on from recent blogs exploring PV module pricing and the future of industry supply chains, Finlay Colville, head of market research at PV Tech, explores why – and how – Tongwei Solar could become the industry’s first vertically-integrated, leading global module supplier by the middle of this de

The Xinjiang issue, supply chain transparency and answering the question of who makes what in the PV industry today

March 15, 2022
Finlay Colville, head of market research at PV Tech, provides a detailed look at solar’s value chain, assesses the key motivators for supply chain scrutiny today and begs the question, just who makes what – and where – in today’s solar sector?

Where is module pricing headed in the next two years?

March 11, 2022
In this special, free-of-charge edition of PV Price Watch, Finlay Colville, head of research at PV Tech, discusses the numerous factors that have contributed to a significant rise in module pricing in the previous two years, before exploring where module pricing could go into 2024.

Module prices to remain elevated for 18 months at least as global demand skyrockets

March 10, 2022
Module prices are to remain elevated for the next 18 months at least, with any additional manufacturing capacity set to be quickly swallowed by soaring demand and capacity addition outside of China considered risky, Finlay Colville, head of market research at Solar Media, has said.

LONGi increases wafer prices for third time in six weeks as Tongwei ups cell costs

March 8, 2022
LONGi solar has increased its wafer prices for the third time in less than six weeks as a four-month high in wafer prices continues, while Tongwei solar has also pushed up the price of its 182mm and 210mm solar cells.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

JinkoSolar plans US$3.3bn 30GW silicon pull rod, 24GW module and aluminium frame expansion

News

Pursuing greater electrification in Sub-Saharan Africa: ‘The future of energy may be forged there’

News

Tongwei Solar: the first vertically-integrated leading global module supplier in 2025?

Editors' Blog, Features

Module prices to remain elevated for 18 months at least as global demand skyrockets

News

US residential solar prices increase as supply chain constraints bite

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

The PV Industry in 2022: New Technologies, Vertical Integration Leadership & Key Financial Indicators

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
April 5, 2022
Free Webinar

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

Upcoming Webinars
April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021