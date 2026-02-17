Jupiter International commissions 1GW PERC cell line at Himachal facility

Solar manufacturer Jupiter International has commissioned its third PV cell production line at its Baddi facility in Himachal Pradesh, doubling its manufacturing capacity.
The expansion adds 1GW of mono passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) cell production capacity to Jupiter’s existing 959MW base, lifting total installed capacity to nearly 2GW.
Try Premium for just $1
- Full premium access for the first month at only $1
- Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
- Cancel anytime during the trial period
Premium Benefits
- Expert industry analysis and interviews
- Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
- Exclusive event discounts
Or get the full Premium subscription right away
Or continue reading this article for free
The new line has been commissioned by Jupiter Solartech Private Limited (JSTPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The company is also progressing plans for a further 1.25GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell line as part of its vertical integration and technology upgrade strategy.
“The commissioning of Unit III at Baddi is a major milestone in our journey to scale the company’s solar manufacturing capabilities. This expansion reaffirms Jupiter’s commitment to our vision of delivering world-class clean energy technologies that are Made in India, for India and the world,” said Alok Garodia, chairman, Jupiter International.
Kolkata-headquartered Jupiter International said its approach of integrating manufacturing with R&D capabilities is reinforcing its position as a technology-driven solar manufacturer.
As of early 2026, Jupiter International is targeting 3GW of annual wafer capacity over the next three years as part of its vertical integration drive. A proposed integrated facility in Butibori, Nagpur, will incorporate wafer, cell and module production, while a separate cell and module plant in Odisha will complement the expansion strategy.
It has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to invest INR109 billion (US$1.24 billion) in the planned facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, in January 2025, Jupiter signed an MoU with the Government of Odisha to develop a solar cell and module manufacturing facility in eastern India. Under the agreement, its subsidiary Jupiter Renewables will invest INR20.05 billion (US$231 million) to build a plant with 4.2GW of annual cell capacity and 3.6GW of module assembly capacity.