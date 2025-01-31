Jupiter International to build 4.2/3.6GW solar cell and module assembly plant in India

PV Tech reached out to Jupiter International regarding the technology that will be produced in Odisha, as well as the plant’s construction timeframe.

This initiative is part of the company’s expansion plan as it aims to reach an annual nameplate capacity of 3GW for wafers, 9.4GW for solar cells and 6GW of modules over the next three years. Earlier this year, the company unveiled its plan to invest INR65 billion over the next three years to expand its manufacturing capacity.

Jupiter aims to build fully integrated solar manufacturing capacity in order to have better control over quality, cost efficiency and supply chain resilience. Last October, the company entered into a strategic partnership with Indian power company Ampin Energy Transition to build a 1.3GW solar cell and module assembly plant in India.

Currently, the company has a 1GW annual nameplate capacity of solar cells in its processing plant in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

“This investment marks a major milestone in our vision to build a fully integrated solar manufacturing ecosystem in India. By integrating advanced solar cell and module manufacturing, this facility will help strengthening and creating a sustainable supply chain that supports India’s clean energy transition,” said Alok Garodia, managing director at Jupiter International.