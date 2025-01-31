Subscribe To Premium
Jupiter International to build 4.2/3.6GW solar cell and module assembly plant in India

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
AEMO: Grid-scale solar PV on Australia’s NEM sets new quarterly high with over 2GW

ARENA provides AU$21 million to unlock DERs in Western Australia

Joint venture reaches financial close on 202MW solar PV plant in New Zealand

EDF Renewables shuts down French PV manufacturer Photowatt

Growing risk appetite is ‘very rational’ in solar investment, says Santander

3Sun, French research lab CEA achieve 30.8% tandem perovskite silicon solar cell efficiency

Study highlights role of barrier film in maintaining perovskite PV cell stability

EU PPA market defined by falling prices, corporate demand and political shifts

US solar PPA prices hold steady at US$56.76/MWh in Q4 2024

The MoU with the government of Odisha is part of Jupiter International’s solar manufacturing expansion. Image: Pixabay

Indian solar manufacturer Jupiter International has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian government of Odisha, eastern India, to build a solar cell and module assembly plant.

Under the agreement, the manufacturer will invest INR20.05 billion (US$231 million) through its subsidiary, Jupiter Renewables, for the construction of a solar cell and module assembly plant with an annual nameplate capacity of 4.2GW and 3.6GW, respectively.

PV Tech reached out to Jupiter International regarding the technology that will be produced in Odisha, as well as the plant’s construction timeframe.

This initiative is part of the company’s expansion plan as it aims to reach an annual nameplate capacity of 3GW for wafers, 9.4GW for solar cells and 6GW of modules over the next three years. Earlier this year, the company unveiled its plan to invest INR65 billion over the next three years to expand its manufacturing capacity.

Jupiter aims to build fully integrated solar manufacturing capacity in order to have better control over quality, cost efficiency and supply chain resilience. Last October, the company entered into a strategic partnership with Indian power company Ampin Energy Transition to build a 1.3GW solar cell and module assembly plant in India.

Currently, the company has a 1GW annual nameplate capacity of solar cells in its processing plant in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

“This investment marks a major milestone in our vision to build a fully integrated solar manufacturing ecosystem in India. By integrating advanced solar cell and module manufacturing, this facility will help strengthening and creating a sustainable supply chain that supports India’s clean energy transition,” said Alok Garodia, managing director at Jupiter International.

