Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

J&V Energy acquires 187MW solar portfolio from BlackRock subsidiary

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia

Latest

T1 Energy registers record quarterly net income, produces 683MW solar modules in Q1

News

RWE expands Illinois footprint with 273MW solar project

News

J&V Energy acquires 187MW solar portfolio from BlackRock subsidiary

News

Meta inks 850MW US solar and storage PPAs with DESRI

News

US manufacturers files AD/CVD case against Toyo Solar and Origin Solar in Ethiopia

News

Hailstorms, stow methods and fire lead US solar project risks in 2026 Solar Risk Assessment

News

SMA Solar reports Q1 loss, fine-tunes 2026 guidance

News

Nextpower to acquire Zigor and Apex Power inverter assets in US$80.5 million deal

News

European Energy to begin module rollout at 100MW Winton North solar plant in Australia

News

Australia to claw back AU$1.3 billion from solar, battery and hydrogen initiatives in 2026-27 Budget

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The portfolio includes 42 operational solar projects across central and southern Taiwan, with a combined installed capacity of 187MW. Image: J&V Energy.

J&V Energy, a Taiwan-headquartered developer, has acquired a 187MW portfolio of operational solar assets in Taiwan from a fund managed by Global Infrastructure Partners, a subsidiary of global asset owning giant BlackRock. 

The portfolio includes 42 operational solar projects across central and southern Taiwan, with a combined installed capacity of 187MW. The assets are projected to generate around 270 million kWh of renewable electricity annually and have a remaining operational lifespan of more than 15 years. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2026.s. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Once completed, the portfolio will be integrated into J&V Energy’s operating, asset management and electricity retail platforms in Taiwan. 

“This acquisition fits well with our strategy of building a high-quality, income-producing renewables portfolio anchored by long-dated, fully contracted cashflows. The 187MW portfolio provides stable, predictable revenue at scale, and we see clear opportunities to add further value through J&V Energy’s integrated operating, asset management and offtake capabilities,” said group chief investment officer of J&V Energy, Jerome Tan. 

According to the company, the acquisition strengthens its integrated renewables platform in Taiwan and is significant in expanding its position as an independent power producer (IPP). The additional capacity will also bolster the supply pipeline of GREENET, J&V Energy’s green power retail subsidiary. 

Earlier this year, a consortium led by GIP agreed to acquire AES Corporation in a US$10.7 billion transaction. The consortium also includes EQT Infrastructure VI, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) and the Qatar Investment Authority. Under the terms of the agreement, AES shareholders will receive US$15.00 per share in cash. The transaction is expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027. 

asia, blackrock, gip, J&V Energy, pv power plants, solar pv, taiwan

Read Next

The Emily Solar project, located across Clark and Cumberland counties, which now comprises two solar plants and three wind projects. Image: RWE

RWE expands Illinois footprint with 273MW solar project

May 13, 2026
RWE has commissioned its 273.6MW Emily Solar project in Illinois, taking the developer’s operating renergy portfolio in the state to 1GW. 
DESRI's Alta Luna solar project.

Meta inks 850MW US solar and storage PPAs with DESRI

May 13, 2026
Meta has signed PPAs totalling 850MW with IPP DESRI, covering solar and battery storage projects across Oklahoma, Texas and Mississippi. 
Image: Nextpower.

Nextpower to acquire Zigor and Apex Power inverter assets in US$80.5 million deal

May 13, 2026
Nextpower is set to acquire the power conversion assets of Spain-based Zigor Corporation and its US subsidiary, Apex Power.
Image: European Energy.

European Energy to begin module rollout at 100MW Winton North solar plant in Australia

May 13, 2026
European Energy Australia is set to commence solar module installation at its 100MWac Winton North solar plant in northeast Victoria.
GameChange Solar Genius Tracker

GameChange, Raptor Maps partner on automated solar plant monitoring system

May 12, 2026
US-based tracker and balance of system provider GameChange Solar has released a new solar PV plant monitoring system alongside robotics and analytics firm Raptor Maps.
The HB26-1007 legislation was signed by Colorado governor Jared Polis. Image: Colorado Solar and Storage Association via LinkedIn.

Colorado legalises balcony solar, mandates meter collar access

May 12, 2026
Colorado has legalised plug-in solar devices and permitted the use of meter collar adapters for customer-sited distributed energy resources.
Newsletter

Most Read

Iberdrola Australia completes solar module installation at 377MW Broadsound site in Queensland

News

GameChange, Raptor Maps partner on automated solar plant monitoring system

News

China’s Ming Yang secures $14.1 billion, 2.8GW Ethiopia solar investment

News

European Energy to begin module rollout at 100MW Winton North solar plant in Australia

News

Premium PV module prices rise in Europe despite softer April demand

News

Trinasolar module factories awarded silver supply chain traceability certificates by SSI

News

Upcoming Events

RE+ Portugal 2026

Solar Media Events
May 20, 2026
Porto, Portugal

Vertex G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

Vertex N G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA