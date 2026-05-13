J&V Energy acquires 187MW solar portfolio from BlackRock subsidiary

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2026.s. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Once completed, the portfolio will be integrated into J&V Energy’s operating, asset management and electricity retail platforms in Taiwan.

“This acquisition fits well with our strategy of building a high-quality, income-producing renewables portfolio anchored by long-dated, fully contracted cashflows. The 187MW portfolio provides stable, predictable revenue at scale, and we see clear opportunities to add further value through J&V Energy’s integrated operating, asset management and offtake capabilities,” said group chief investment officer of J&V Energy, Jerome Tan.

According to the company, the acquisition strengthens its integrated renewables platform in Taiwan and is significant in expanding its position as an independent power producer (IPP). The additional capacity will also bolster the supply pipeline of GREENET, J&V Energy’s green power retail subsidiary.

Earlier this year, a consortium led by GIP agreed to acquire AES Corporation in a US$10.7 billion transaction. The consortium also includes EQT Infrastructure VI, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) and the Qatar Investment Authority. Under the terms of the agreement, AES shareholders will receive US$15.00 per share in cash. The transaction is expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027.