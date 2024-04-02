Subscribe To Premium
Kiwa Group integrates three solar businesses into one brand

By Simon Yuen
Mytilineos signs 210MW Greek solar PV PPA

Voltalia “reaches or even exceeds” targets in 2023 financial results

Dominion Energy receives approval for 764MW solar projects

China calls for WTO to investigate IRA, alleging ‘discrimination against goods of Chinese origin’

India adds record 3GW of rooftop solar capacity in 2023, pushes total installed capacity above 60GW

Kiwa Group integrates three solar businesses into one brand

Fifth Contracts for Difference round pushes UK solar forward

Walmart inks solar PV PPA in Texas, invests in community solar across US

Nordcell plans 1.2GW module plant in Sweden

US Department of Commerce issues final ruling to tighten up AD/CVD

Kiwa Group
The integration of three businesses can better signify the relationship among them, according to Kiwa Group. Image: Kiwa Group

Solar testing company Kiwa Group has integrated three subsidiaries, PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), PI Berlin and Extel Energy, into one brand.

The company said the integration could “better signify the relationship of these solar companies as integrated solutions providers” under the Kiwa brand. After the integration, PVEL will continue to provide extended reliability testing for PV modules and equipment, including its flagship Product Qualification Program (PQP).

Last year, PVEL announced updates to its PQP with four major changes, addressing concerns around ultraviolet-induced degradation and refocusing the hail stress sequence on identifying the threshold of glass breakage. Kiwa Group added PVEL to its portfolio in May 2021.

Regarding Extel Energy, the company will continue to perform inspections, analysis and technical advisory for PV plants. Extel Energy joined Kiwa Group in February 2022.

Meanwhile, PI Berlin will continue to offer all current technical advisory, risk management and quality assurance services for PV plants, modules, inverters, transformers and battery energy storage systems (BESS). Kiwa Group acquired PI Berlin in May 2022.

“For years we’ve worked with PI Berlin and Extel Energy to help create trust in building the foundations of a strong solar industry. Now we’re able to more closely align our services to ensure our clients have the best possible quality assurance for solar procurement and project development into the future,” said Kevin Gibson, managing director of Kiwa PVEL.

