Kiwa Group integrates three solar businesses into one brand

Last year, PVEL announced updates to its PQP with four major changes, addressing concerns around ultraviolet-induced degradation and refocusing the hail stress sequence on identifying the threshold of glass breakage. Kiwa Group added PVEL to its portfolio in May 2021.

Regarding Extel Energy, the company will continue to perform inspections, analysis and technical advisory for PV plants. Extel Energy joined Kiwa Group in February 2022.

Meanwhile, PI Berlin will continue to offer all current technical advisory, risk management and quality assurance services for PV plants, modules, inverters, transformers and battery energy storage systems (BESS). Kiwa Group acquired PI Berlin in May 2022.

“For years we’ve worked with PI Berlin and Extel Energy to help create trust in building the foundations of a strong solar industry. Now we’re able to more closely align our services to ensure our clients have the best possible quality assurance for solar procurement and project development into the future,” said Kevin Gibson, managing director of Kiwa PVEL.