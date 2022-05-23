Kiwa adds to solar testing, inspection capabilities with PI Berlin acquisition

EL testing conducted at a solar facility by PI Berlin. Image: PI Berlin

Solar testing firm PI Berlin has been acquired by Kiwa Group, bolstering the latter’s growing position in the solar PV field.

PI Berlin confirmed today (23 May 2022) that it is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Kiwa Germany after the signing of a formal agreement last week.

PI Berlin is to retain its brand identity, albeit with a reference to its position as a Kiwa Group company added in the near-term, PV Tech understands.

Sven Lehmann, CEO and founder at PI Berlin, said the company had been looking for a “strong partner” and joining Kiwa would help the business “unlock further growth”.

Kiwa’s acquisition of PI Berlin adds to the deal it struck with US-based testing, inspection and certification (TIC) firm PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) last year, and PI Berlin North America MD Ian Gregory said the new deal would allow PI Berlin to build on its factory-focused services by integrating them with PVEL.

PI Berlin has held a stake in the US solar service provider market since it acquired SolarBuyer in 2018.

“This acquisition represents a strong boost for PI Berlin that will undoubtedly result in both a reinforcement of the services already offered in Iberia and Latin America, and the inclusion of new capabilities thanks to the infrastructure which is already part of the Kiwa Group,” Asier Ukar, MD of PI Berlin’s Spanish subsidiary, said.

As per the terms of the deal, Lehmann and Steven Xuereb will remain at PI Berlin as active board members, joined on the board by Kiwa managing director Gero Schoenwasser.