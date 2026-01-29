Korean-led consortium begins construction at 350MW solar PV plant in Texas

According to the consortium, the utility-scale project is one of the largest Korean-led solar investments in the US, totalling US$524 million.

The commercial operation launch of the 350MW solar PV project is expected for mid-2027. Primoris Renewable Energy, a division of Primoris Services Corporation, will serve as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor, while KOMIPO will manage the operations and maintenance of the solar PV plant once operational.

Long-term virtual power purchase agreements (vPPA) have been secured for the solar PV plant, with undisclosed “major corporations”.

“By partnering with international firms, we’re showing how global energy investment can directly boost our local economy and quality of life,” said Darrick Eugene, CEO of High Road Energy Marketing, the Texas-based co-developer of the solar PV project.

Moreover, this project is Hyundai E&C largest solar initiative outside of Asia. The company acquired a 260MW solar PV project in Texas back in 2024. Project Hillsboro was acquired from US solar developer OCI Energy in the Summer of 2024 and is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2027.

Texas remains one of the leading US states in solar PV growth, as shown by the construction start of this 350MW project. The state has installed nearly 50GW of solar PV to date and is forecast to add a further 37GW over the next five years, according to data from trade association the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). This puts Texas as the leading US state in new solar PV additions in the coming years, even ahead of California, which currently is the leading state in cumulative installed solar PV with 54GW.