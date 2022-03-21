Solar Media
News

Korkia, Recap Energy sign JV for 200MWp solar PV projects in Sweden

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
March 21, 2022
Europe

Latest

Korkia, Recap Energy sign JV for 200MWp solar PV projects in Sweden

News

Why has module selection for US solar projects become a risky and complicated affair?

Editors' Blog, Features

Netherlands expands SDE++ budget to US$14bn, green hydrogen eligible for the first time

News

Solar install surge critical to lowest-cost decarbonisation pathway for Central America

News

CAISO approves US$2.9bn of transmission projects to enhance reliability

News

JinkoSolar plans US$3.3bn 30GW silicon pull rod, 24GW module and aluminium frame expansion

News

Berkeley Lab suggests subsidies remain driver of solar adoption among low-income US households

News

Pursuing greater electrification in Sub-Saharan Africa: ‘The future of energy may be forged there’

News

Neoenergia secures US$221m loan from EIB for 715.5MW of renewable projects in Brazil

News

US residential solar prices increase as supply chain constraints bite

News
Recap Energy and Korkia formed a JV to develop more than 200MWp of solar PV in Sweden in the next four years. Image: Unsplash.

Swedish renewable developer Recap Energy and Finnish investment company Korkia have signed a joint venture (JV) to develop more than 200MWp of ground-mounted solar PV projects in Sweden over the next four years.

The newly formed JV will aim to sell shovel-ready projects that are backed either through the signing of corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs) or merchant-based revenue schemes.

Marco Berggren, CEO of Recap Energy, said: “The combination of the current solar technologies, high energy prices, and straightforward development procedures makes utility scale solar in Sweden not only feasible, but an interesting business.”

Mikko Kantero, executive vice president of Renewable Energy at Korkia said the deal was a “significant step” in Korkia’s ambition to increase solar farms in northern countries, with a power development of over 4GWp in solar and wind power development across Europe and Latin America.

Sweden’s nascent solar market is expected to treble its production in the next two years to 3TWh, according to a report published last week by the Swedish Energy Agency. The country added 400MW of solar PV in 2020 and reached 1GW of installed capacity last year.

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin to explore the industry transition to n-type mass production. The event concentrates on presentations only; these forming an almost overload of pertinent facts and details to help anyone looking at forming their internal roadmaps for the next few years regarding PV technology trends.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

1 November 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
