KSTAR to complete new inverter manufacturing facility in Vietnam

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Inverters, Manufacturing, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania

EU planning one-year renewable permits in ‘go-to areas’ as it steps up transition planning

News

News

CPUC admits defeat on NEM 3.0, seeks feedback on new proposals

News

Cero Generation closes financing on 70MW agriPV project in Italy

News

Is a solar circular economy on the horizon?

Featured Articles, Features, Guest Blog

Ukraine conflict dents Scatec’s opening quarter earnings

News

Lightsource bp sets up in France, targeting 1GW solar pipeline by 2026

News

Granholm ‘deeply concerned’ solar tariff probe could derail US clean energy plans

News

Cypress Creek closes US$125m debt facility to fund solar, storage pipeline

News

Sungrow signs 2GW distribution deal with Australian distributor Solar Juice

News
Architectural plan of KSTAR’s manufacturing plant in Vietnam. Image: KSTAR.

Chinese inverter manufacturer KSTAR is set to complete construction of its first Vietnam manufacturing facility next month.

The construction of the production facility, which is separated in two phases, is set to be completed by June with production of the first phase to start before the end of the year.

Once the first phase is completed, the manufacturing facility will have a production capacity of 1GW of solar inverters.

The construction of the second phase is expected to begin in 2024, and will be used to produce battery energy system storage (BESS) and electric vehicle chargers.

Amidst a surge in demand to export its inverters and other products, KSTAR expanded its manufacturing capacities overseas to meet the global market’s growth with a total investment of US$22 million in the Vietnamese facility and will be its sixth manufacturing plant.

“This would be the first time we used factories in Vietnam to enhance delivering service and meet customer’s desire for more diverse production bases,” said Wang, the project leader at KSTAR.

capacity expansion, inverter manufacturer, inverter manufacturing, kstar, plant construction, vietnam

