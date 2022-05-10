KSTAR to complete new inverter manufacturing facility in Vietnam

Architectural plan of KSTAR’s manufacturing plant in Vietnam. Image: KSTAR.

Chinese inverter manufacturer KSTAR is set to complete construction of its first Vietnam manufacturing facility next month.

The construction of the production facility, which is separated in two phases, is set to be completed by June with production of the first phase to start before the end of the year.

Once the first phase is completed, the manufacturing facility will have a production capacity of 1GW of solar inverters.

The construction of the second phase is expected to begin in 2024, and will be used to produce battery energy system storage (BESS) and electric vehicle chargers.

Amidst a surge in demand to export its inverters and other products, KSTAR expanded its manufacturing capacities overseas to meet the global market’s growth with a total investment of US$22 million in the Vietnamese facility and will be its sixth manufacturing plant.

“This would be the first time we used factories in Vietnam to enhance delivering service and meet customer’s desire for more diverse production bases,” said Wang, the project leader at KSTAR.