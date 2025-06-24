Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Waaree, Viet Khanh sign MoU for 100MWp solar project in Vietnam

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Markets & Finance, Companies, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia

Latest

LONGi to build 1.4GW BC solar module factory with Indonesia’s Pertamina

News

FRV launches 55MW project in Armenia, country’s largest

News

Waaree, Viet Khanh sign MoU for 100MWp solar project in Vietnam

News

Recurrent Energy secures financing to build 124MW Italian PV portfolio and co-locate BESS

News

BluPine Energy secures US$290 million for 150MW Karnataka solar plant

News

GameChange Solar to ship 715MW trackers to ‘challenging environments’ across LATAM

News

Global solar sector needs more balanced investment, says Global Solar Council

News

Polysilicon sector could see shortage by 2028 if leaders cut production

News

OMV Petrom, Enery JV to build 400MW solar PV in Bulgaria

News

Western Australia’s Lithium Universe secures rights for MJHT PV module recycling tech

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
With an investment of INR10,184 million (US$1.22 billion), the project involves EPC work on a turnkey basis. Image: Waaree Renewable Technologies via LinkedIn.
With an investment of INR10,184 million (US$1.22 billion), the project involves EPC work on a turnkey basis. Image: Waaree Renewable Technologies via LinkedIn.

Waaree Renewable Technologies – a subsidiary of Indian solar manufacturer Waaree Energies – has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vietnamese investment joint stock company Viet Khanh to establish a 100MWp solar project in the region. 

With an investment of INR10.2 billion (US$1.22 billion), the project involves Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) work on a turnkey basis. Waaree will finalise the order value and execution timeline as part of a definitive agreement. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“We are proud to announce that Waaree Renewable Technologies has signed a MoU with Viet Khanh Group, Vietnam for a 100MWp Solar EPC Turnkey Project, encompassing PV modules and transmission line infrastructure,” the company said in a post on LinkedIn. 

According to the firm, this strategic collaboration builds on the success of its 49.5MW project in 2019. Waaree Energies set up its offices in Vietnam in 2018, marking the beginning of its expansion into Southeast Asia. This was followed by the company securing its first project in the region – an EPC and module supply contract for a 60MW solar power plant in Khanh Hoa province, in collaboration with Song Giang Solar Power JSC. The plant was commissioned in May 2019. 

Waaree Energies currently boasts an annual nameplate capacity of 13.3GW for solar modules and 5.4GW for solar cells, operating across five advanced manufacturing facilities in India. 

In late 2023, Waaree announced its entry into the US market with a planned investment of up to US$1 billion, setting up a 3GW module manufacturing plant in Houston, Texas. As part of its long-term roadmap, the company aims to scale its American manufacturing capacity to 5GW annually by 2027. Most recently, Waaree Solar Americas, the company’s US subsidiary, signed an agreement to supply 599MW of solar modules to an undisclosed leading independent power producer (IPP).

india, mou, pv power plants, viet khanh, vietnam, waaree energies, waaree renewable technologies

Read Next

The project is being developed by BluPine Energy’s wholly owned subsidiary, Solarcraft Power India. Image: BluPine Energy via LinkedIn.

BluPine Energy secures US$290 million for 150MW Karnataka solar plant

June 24, 2025
BluPine Energy has raised INR2,416 million (US$290 million) debt sanctions for its 150MW power project in Aland, Karnataka.
GameChange Solar launched its Genius trackers in January of this year. Image: GameChange Solar

GameChange Solar to ship 715MW trackers to ‘challenging environments’ across LATAM

June 24, 2025
US solar tracker manufacturer GameChange Solar has signed a deal to supply trackers to 715MWp worth of solar PV capacity across South America.
The manufacturing will now be split across multiple sites in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and potentially other Indian states. Image: Waaree Energies.

Waaree Energies relocates 6GW vertically-integrated manufacturing plant in India

June 23, 2025
Waaree Energies will relocate its proposed 6GW vertically-integrated manufacturing facility for ingots, wafers, cells, and modules in India.
Solar panels above a fishery site in China

China exceeds 92GW of new PV in May, cumulative capacity officially surpasses 1TW

June 23, 2025
China notched up close to 100GW of new PV in May, in the processes surpassing a terawatt of cumulative installed capacity, figures show.
The Texas solar facility is slated to be commissioned in the second half of 2026. Image: Akuo Energy.

Akuo to build 195MW plant in Texas under PPA with Imerys

June 20, 2025
Akuo has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Imerys to develop a solar power plant in Texas.
Image: Weasel Solar Farm.

Australia: Landowner-led 250MW solar plant lands federal approval in just 20 days

June 20, 2025
The Australian government has given the green light for a landowner-led 250MW solar-plus-storage project in Tasmania.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Engie to include recycling agreement for 375MW Midwest solar PPAs

News

Waaree Energies relocates 6GW vertically-integrated manufacturing plant in India

News

Western Australia’s Lithium Universe secures rights for MJHT PV module recycling tech

News

Senate Finance Committee reconciliation bill slashes solar PV, wind incentives, energy storage survives

News

Europe registers lowest PPA capacity signed in May since 2020

News

Q Energy powers Europe’s ‘largest’ 74.3MW floating PV plant in France

News

Upcoming Events

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.