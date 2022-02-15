Solar Media
News

kWh Analytics raises US$20m for business expansion, launches new insurance product

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

kWh Analytics raises US$20m for business expansion, launches new insurance product

Impax partners with WATT + VOLT to pursue Greek solar development, starting with 200MW portfolio

News

Magnora doubles South African renewables portfolio with developer acquisition

News

Indian solar companies call on MNRE to grandfather BCD amid concern over 10GW of projects

News

Philippines’ SPNEC aiming to raise funds to develop 10GW of solar

News

Interconnection reform should be a top priority for FERC, clean energy associations say

News

Photon Energy posts record revenue, eyes merchant solar opportunities

News

Germany to accelerate solar PV deployment on agricultural land

News

Spanish solar companies pen strategic partnership to co-develop 300MW+ of solar PV in Italy

News

PJM advances efforts to clear renewables backlog with interconnection reform process

kWj Analytics draws on data from 300,000 energy assets to underwrite insurance policies for renewables projects. Image: NSW Government.

Solar asset insurer kWh Analytics has raised US$20 million for business expansion and developing additional solutions to support solar and energy storage asset owners.

It has also announced the launch of its new ‘Property Product’ that provides all-risk coverage against physical damage for solar, storage, and wind projects, kWh Analytics said.

The San Francisco-based company said it intended to bring the solutions to international markets.  

“These new offerings will continue to revolutionise underwriting and pricing within the renewable energy insurance space by leveraging real-world data,” said the company via a media release.

“The world needs more renewable energy to mitigate climate change, and insurance is key to ensuring these projects get built,” said its CEO Richard Matsui.  

At the end of last year, kWh Analytics launched a new offering that it said allows PV project owners to receive upfront payments in return for maintaining asset performance.

The company has had a strong focus on solar asset performance recently, with its 2021 Solar Generation Index (SGI), which compiles learnings from more than 350 operational solar assets in the US, showing how the performance of US solar assets against P50 estimates worsened over the last decade. The report made it into PV Tech’s top 10 stories of last year.

kWh Analytics uses a proprietary database of renewable energy project performance, which draws data from more than 300,000 operational assets, to underwrite insurance policies for renewable energy. It is funded by venture capital and the US Department of Energy (DOE).

asset insurance, asset performance, capital raise, fundraising, insurance, kwh analytics

Read Next

NextEnergy Capital raises US$900m for OECD solar PV projects, targets 2.5GW of final capacity

January 31, 2022
Solar investor NextEnergy Capital (NEC) has raised US$896 in its latest fundraising round that is targeting 2.5GW of final installed capacity in OECD countries, such as the US, Portugal, Spain, Chile and Poland.

ReNew Energy sells US$400m of green bonds to support growth and refinancing operations

January 10, 2022
Indian renewables company ReNew Energy Global Plc’s wholly owned subsidiary India Clean Energy Holdings has raised US$400 million through a green bond sale that will be used to support the company’s growth strategy and “refinance existing high-cost debt”.
The role of insurance and risk management in solar power project financing

January 7, 2022
Prior to 2019, there was an ample number of insurers willing to provide renewable energy insurance, leading to plentiful, affordable cover being available for solar power project finance transactions. However, with increased claims and risks, price rises and lower availability of cover is impacting the sector. Duncan Gordon, head of Renewable Energy at specialist energy insurance brokerage and risk management firm Gallagher, provides an overview of how solar power project owners can navigate a challenging insurance market.

PV Tech’s top ten stories of the year, 2021

December 31, 2021
In a somewhat turbulent, but always interesting year for solar PV, we’ve seen supply chain volatility and subsequent pricing concerns, a burgeoning technology arms race and a new regime in the US shake off the shackles of the four years prior. But what were PV Tech’s top ten stories of 2021?
When is the right time for PV repowering?

December 30, 2021
As operational solar assets mature, news of repowering projects is steadily ramping up. Alice Grundy takes a look at what’s influencing decisions and just when the right time to repower is.

The PV Review, Q4 2021: Rising prices, policy uncertainty and new product launches

December 24, 2021
As 2021 draws to a close, PV Tech is reviewing the year in solar, reflecting on some of the biggest stories and hottest trends of the last 12 months. Today we look at the impact of soaring prices and logistics challenges during the fourth quarter.

