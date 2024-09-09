Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Features, Guest Blog

Managing seasonality impacts and optimising O&M planning to secure favorable insurance terms

By Jason Kaminsky, CEO, kWh Analytics
Power Plants, Operations & Maintenance
Americas

Latest

Managing seasonality impacts and optimising O&M planning to secure favorable insurance terms

Features, Guest Blog

PV manufacturing in US up nearly fourfold since IRA introduction

News

Silfab Solar launches n-type Utility NTC module series ahead of RE+

News

DOE publishes draft roadmap and asks for feedback on grid connections

News

Polysilicon prices rise across the board, silicon material companies all suffer losses

Features, Editors' Blog

Queensland selects Powerlink as the state’s Renewable Energy Zones Delivery Body

News

OX2 sells 119MW solar PV project in Victoria, Australia, to unnamed bidder

News

Tigo Energy files lawsuit against Zhejiang Benyi for rapid shutdown copyright infringement

News

Nevados launches all-terrain tracker to broaden usable land for solar

News

Texas outpaces California as US state with most utility-scale PV capacity

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Lamesa solar project in Texas.
“Project stakeholders need a comprehensive approach to risk management that includes careful partner selection, investment in defensive equipment capabilities,” says Jason Kaminsky. Image: RES Solar.

The increase in frequency, severity and range of severe weather events is having a growing impact on renewable projects year-round, affecting solar asset owners’ ability to secure adequate insurance coverage, let alone favourable terms. The stakes are high—severe convective storms resulted in over US$40 billion in global insured losses in the first half of 2024 alone.

To mitigate the risks posed by extreme weather events, project stakeholders need a comprehensive approach to risk management that includes careful partner selection, investment in defensive equipment capabilities and the development and implementation of well-defined operational and maintenance (O&M) procedures that take seasonality into account.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

With the rapid rise in solar assets and an increase in severe weather, O&M planning has become increasingly critical to optimise the performance and longevity of solar installations, minimise downtime and ensure consistent energy production with the lowest operating expense costs.

Here’s what asset owners need to know to optimise O&M planning to mitigate risk and secure favorable insurance terms for renewable energy projects.

Recognise corrective action patterns

Solar PV systems are built to last 35 years or more, but the components within these systems often fail well before that. This early failure can result in expensive repowering and replacement costs, making it essential for asset owners to create a robust spare parts strategy and preventative maintenance plan.

However, with limited on-site storage and O&M resources, the ability to prioritise which components should be stocked and how to best plan for resource allocation is critical. Understanding corrective action patterns associated with seasonal impacts—or maintenance performed in response to a loss event—allows O&M teams to allocate resources efficiently over the year, boost system reliability and proactively implement preventative measures.

Inverter equipment

According to our research at kWh Analytics, inverters were the most frequent cause of corrective maintenance issues.

The research indicates that inverter failures have the greatest impact, accounting for the longest resolution time (55% of O&M ticket duration) and the most significant energy loss (59% of total energy lost). Inverter issues are typically addressed through repair attempts and involve numerous sub-components. Given their impact and complexity, inverter parts are particularly well-suited to an O&M spare parts strategy. Asset owners should tailor their spare parts strategy to align with their specific technology and operating budget.

DC distribution equipment

DC distribution equipment is another leading cause of corrective maintenance issues.

DC distribution problems have a disproportionately large impact on O&M time and labour, accounting for 28% of the total, even though they result in a comparatively lower energy loss (13%). These issues are primarily caused by connector mismatches, making it advisable to follow the OEM’s installation instructions and keep appropriately rated DC distribution components readily available.

Plan for seasonality impacts

Seasonality plays a key role in O&M planning for solar asset owners. Understanding seasonal variations in corrective action patterns allows asset owners to anticipate a rise in corrective actions needed for particular components throughout the year. Recent research from Univers on the impact of seasonality on corrective actions shows distinct patterns among various components including inverters, trackers, DC health, sensors, grid and data availability.

Interestingly, the research shows a 14% surge in corrective actions in the winter as compared to summer. DC health and inverter corrective actions again made up the majority of corrective actions. 43% percent of corrective actions related to DC health occurred during the winter, highlighting the impact of low temperatures, reduced sunlight and snow cover on DC inputs and strings.

In contrast, inverters required corrective actions more frequently in the warmer months—spring and summer—likely a result of higher temperatures causing cooling system failures and reducing inverter efficiency. Meanwhile, corrective actions for trackers showed a relatively even distribution throughout the year, indicating that these components are less affected by seasonal variations.

These insights highlight the importance of understanding seasonal variations in corrective action patterns. To prepare for an increase in DC health issues during winter, O&M providers should allocate additional resources for manpower and spare components during this season, ensuring they can manage a higher volume of DC-related problems per service visit. Additionally, solar asset owners should anticipate potential inverter performance issues in summer and reserve replacement cooling components as needed.

This awareness enhances O&M planning, enabling more targeted interventions and efficient resource allocation, ultimately helping to mitigate environmental challenges and optimise system performance year-round.

Seek experienced risk partners

Insurance is a critical component to securing financing for renewable energy projects, as well as protecting operational assets, and working with experienced partners matters. Unfortunately, substantial losses from increasingly frequent and severe weather events have cautioned many insurers away from the industry or led to more significant risk retention on the part of the owner, and forced solar project owners to look inwards to improve resiliency measures.

Asset owners that are implementing proactive hail stow programs, using resilient module designs and leveraging comprehensive O&M planning and risk solutions, are undoubtedly better positioned. These resilience measures are important to insurers and to the industry as a whole.

To receive the most favourable insurance terms, renewable asset owners should look for an insurer that understands the renewable energy space, is able to advise on best practices and mitigation strategies, and rewards the resiliency measures in place.

Jason Kaminsky is the CEO of kWh Analytics, which partners with renewable energy asset owners to provide tailored risk transfer solutions. Its mission is to reward resilience by ensuring investments in asset protection are accurately valued in property insurance risk assessments.

americas, finance, insurance, jason kaminsky, kwh analytics, o&m, operations and maintenance, weather

Read Next

A Silfab Solar project in Oregon.

Silfab Solar launches n-type Utility NTC module series ahead of RE+

September 9, 2024
Silfab Solar has launched its Utility NTC 620-640 XL series of n-type modules, which boast a power conversion efficiency of 23%.
Voltalia's Serra Branca cluster in Brazil.

Voltalia reports 28% increase in turnover in H1 2024

September 5, 2024
Voltalia has published its financial results for the first half of 2024, which include a 28% increase in turnover compared to H1 2023.
The 250MW Petersburg Solar Project is expected to be operational by May 2024. Image: AES Indiana via Twitter.

US ROUND-UP: Arevon, Doral secure project financing in Indiana; 220MW AES project comes online

September 4, 2024
Arevon said that the transaction made use of the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) tax credit transferability scheme.
A floating solar project.
Premium

Taking floating offshore solar from proven concept to commercial reality

September 4, 2024
The idea of stationing PV systems at sea is rapidly gaining traction as an exciting new opportunity for the industry.
Inside the need for interconnection reforms for the US energy transition.

PV Tech Power 40 out now: reforming the US grid, protecting solar projects from cyberattacks and optimising bifacial tracking

September 4, 2024
The Q3 2024 edition of our downstream solar PV journal, PV Tech Power, is now available to download, focussing on the US grid.
A Toyo Solar manufacturing facility.

Toyo Solar to build 2GW US module manufacturing plant, announces strong financial results

September 4, 2024
Toyo Solar has announced plans to build a 2GW module manufacturing plant in the US, which it plans to commission next year.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Tigo Energy files lawsuit against Zhejiang Benyi for rapid shutdown copyright infringement

News

DOE publishes draft roadmap and asks for feedback on grid connections

News

US residential solar installer Lumio files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

News

Oxford PV ships first commercial perovskite tandem modules

News

PVEL, PI Berlin publish recommended pass/fail metrics for PV module testing

News

Could California’s residential solar fortunes turn despite NEM 3.0?

News

Upcoming Events

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
September 23, 2024
11am (BST) / 12pm (CET)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024