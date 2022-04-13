Latest German solar auction awards 1.1GW of PV projects as average price edges upwards

A recently completed project in Germany, which now has more than 60GW of solar PV installed. Image: EnBW.

The latest solar tender in Germany has awarded contracts for just over 1GW of PV projects, but witnessed a slight uptick in prices compared to the previous round.

Germany’s Federal Network Agency published the results of the tender, which closed for bids on 1 March 2022, yesterday, confirming that a total of 201 bids, with a total capacity of 1,084MW, were accepted by the Bundesnetzagentur.

The auction was marginally oversubscribed, with 1,116MW of projects competing for a tender volume of 1,108MW.

Eight bids representing around 32MW of generating capacity were excluded due to errors in their applications, the agency said.

PV projects to have been accepted came in at prices between €0.0405 – 0.055/kWh, with an average weighted price of €0.0519/kWh. This is an increase of around 4% on the €0.05/kWh weighted average price of the previous auction last year.

Bavaria dominated the auction regionally, with 106 of the bids – representing 488MW of capacity – originating from the region, followed by Rhineland-Palatinate with 19 bids and 223MW of capacity.

The next round of auctions for solar PV in Germany is to take place on 1 June 2022.