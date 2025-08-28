Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

‘Latin American solar sector stands at a pivotal moment’ – SolarPower Europe

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Thailand launches 280MW floating PV tender

News

Egypt to build 4GW solar, 1GWh battery storage manufacturing facility

News

‘Latin American solar sector stands at a pivotal moment’ – SolarPower Europe

News

INA Solar breaks ground on 4.5GW solar cell plant in Madhya Pradesh

News

US solar could pay ‘tens of billions’ in duties after Biden’s AD/CVD moratorium ruled illegal

News

Boviet Solar completes exterior construction of 3GW PV cell plant in North Carolina

News

JinkoSolar module sales recover as manufacturing losses worsen

News

China’s six ministries hold PV symposium, signalling further efforts to bolster industry regulation

News

Pacific Channel launches Fund V to support 10GW renewables portfolio in New Zealand

News

Australia: Pacific Energy claims ‘first’ off-grid solar-plus-storage plant to power NSW mine

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Atlas Renewable Energy secured financing for a Brazilian solar PV project
A report from SPE mentions that solar PV is becoming increasingly competitive and attractive in Latin America. Image: Atlas Renewable Energy

Latin America has the potential to unlock billions in clean energy investment if it aligns national policies with global sustainability goals and investor expectations.

This is according to a recent report from trade association SolarPower Europe (SPE). The report, Latin America: Solar Investment Opportunities, covers five major countries in the region, including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Peru and as the title suggests, the investment opportunities in solar PV for the coming years.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

Not ready to commit yet?
Get 30-day trial for $1
  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Brazil remains the leading country in the region in solar PV growth with more than 18.9GW of new capacity installed in 2024. For comparison, Colombia and Mexico each added 1.6GW of new solar PV capacity last year, while Argentina added 307MW.

“Argentina and Brazil, with their vast territories and strong solar irradiance, offer large-scale potential, particularly in underserved and remote regions,” says the report, adding that:

“Colombia and Peru are entering a new phase of energy diversification, where solar energy is being embraced to bolster energy security. Meanwhile, Mexico, with some of the highest solar potential in the world, is cultivating a solar sector that continues to attract both domestic and international capital, despite some regulatory challenges.”

The report concludes that “Latin America’s solar sector stands at a pivotal moment.”

Challenges still persist

However, as solar PV is becoming increasingly competitive and attractive in the five countries, common challenges still persist, according to the report. One of these challenges is related to infrastructure constraints, especially in transmission networks, which was also highlighted earlier this year by analyst Wood Mackenzie in a report covering the South American region. The other challenges are inconsistent regulatory implementation across jurisdictions and limited access to financing and risk mitigation tools.

Among the recommendations aimed at solving these bottlenecks – the report covers country-specific recommendations – are the improvement of permitting processes, harmonising regulations to boost the bankability of power purchase agreements and enabling battery energy storage systems (BESS) deployment. Both Brazil and Argentina have launched tenders for energy storage this year which could help boost the growth of the technology.

Rodrigo Sauaia, CEO of Brazilian trade association ABSOLAR and Chair of the Global Solar Council, said: “Latin America brings together extremely favourable conditions to accelerate the region’s sustainable energy transition. Countries like Brazil are showing positive signs in this direction, but there is still an important path ahead to consolidate solar power as a strategic driver of Latin American development.”

For more details on the five countries covered in the report, it can be accessed here.

Brazil to reach 100GW installed solar PV by 2029

In terms of solar PV, Brazil is without a doubt the leading market in Latin America, and is among the biggest markets globally.

At the end of July, Brazil add 59GW of solar PV installed, according to data from Brazilian trade association Absolar Forecasts for the coming years could see the country nearly double its installed PV capacity by 2029 with up to 107.6GW, from the report’s most optimistic scenario, and as shown in the chart below. Distributed generation would represent a majority of the capacity additions with nearly 60% of the 107.6GW forecast by 2029.

The potential for expanding Brazil’s electricity generation capacity is substantial. Data from the Brazilian Energy Research Office estimates over 2.8TW of solar energy potential, which only considers areas that have already been impacted by human activity.

In terms of solar energy yield, the northeastern and central regions, such as around the states of Fortaleza, Brasília, and Salvador, show the highest potential.

Furthermore, the report highlights a few recommendations to help solar PV’s growth in Brazil. Among the recommendations is the strengthening of incentives for solar PV, both for utility-scale and distributed solar; making grid connection procedures for large-scale solar more transparent and accessible or improving the financing conditions for the free market PPAs to match those in the regulated market.

RIGI to create more opportunities for renewables in Argentina

The implementation of the Incentive Regime for Large Investments (RIGI) is set to attract more opportunities for renewable energy in Argentina. Implemented last year, the initiative aims to attract foreign investment by providing regulatory stability, tax benefits and streamlined processes for utility-scale projects.

The report highlights other factors for the potential growth of solar PV in Argentina, including decreased cost of solar products making the technology competitive compared to traditional energy sources; increased energy demand; the solar market is attracting international investments or the development of energy storage to help address solar’s intermittency and improve grid stability.

Operational solar capacity in Argentina reached 1.93GW in May 2025 and is forecast to more than double in the coming years to 4.3GW by 2029. The country has seen support from the government for both utility-scale and distributed generation. A BESS tender was recently held in the capital, Buenos Aires, which registered 1.3GW of energy storage applications, as covered by our sister-site Energy-storage.news.

The country still relies heavily on fossil fuels, with natural gas representing nearly half of the 44.5GW of operational capacity at the end of 2024. The share of solar PV is only 3.9%, while all renewable energy accounted for 35% of share of electricity capacity in 2024.

Despite a low installed solar PV capacity, Argentina has a vast solar resource with high levels of irradiation in many regions. The most promising provinces to develop solar PV are located in the northwest and include the provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca.

UPCOMING EVENT

Intersolar Mexico

2 September 2025
Mexico City, Mexico
Intersolar Mexico is the leading platform for technology trends and B2B networking in Mexico's solar market. It focuses on photovoltaics, solar heating and cooling technologies, and energy storage. Together with the co-located events The GREEN Expo® and Aquatech Mexico, it has solidified its position as the largest gathering of professionals in the renewable energy and cleantech industry in Mexico since the debut in 2019. In 2024, the events hosted more than 400 exhibitors as well as 10,000 visitors and 12,000 industry professionals (total attendance). The sixth edition of Intersolar Mexico will take place from September 2 to 4, 2025 at the Citibanamex Center, in Mexico City.
More Info
argentina, brazil, colombia, energy storage, global solar council, latin america, mexico, peru, solar investment, solarpower europe

Read Next

Image: Pacific Channel.

Pacific Channel launches Fund V to support 10GW renewables portfolio in New Zealand

August 28, 2025
Venture capital firm Pacific Channel has launched Fund V, which targets 10GW of solar, wind, and energy storage in New Zealand.
Image: Pacific Energy.

Australia: Pacific Energy claims ‘first’ off-grid solar-plus-storage plant to power NSW mine

August 28, 2025
Developer Pacific Energy has successfully commissioned a 26MW solar-plus-storage site at the Atlas-Campaspe mine in NSW, Australia.
New Jersey's governor, Phil Murphy, signed a new legislation seeking 3GW of community solar

New Jersey to seek 3GW community solar by 2029 with new legislation

August 27, 2025
The governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, has signed a new legislation that seeks to build 3GW of new community solar by 2029.
Image: AEMO.

Australia’s AEMO forecasts 229TWh of renewable energy generation by 2035 in the NEM

August 22, 2025
AEMO has predicted the NEM will see a steady rise in renewable energy generation capacity, reaching 229TWh by 2035.
Image: Blueleaf Energy.

Chemsain, Blueleaf Energy partner to deliver 3GW of solar and energy storage in Malaysia

August 20, 2025
Blueleaf Energy has signed an MoU with Chemsain Sustainability to explore a portfolio of up to 3GW of solar PV and BESS in Malaysia.
Image: Transgrid.

Transgrid: New South Wales’ energy transition now enters the next phase

August 20, 2025
New South Wales, Australia's most coal-dependent state, will transition from 40% to 90% renewable energy by 2035, according to grid operator Transgrid's latest planning report.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

RP Global breaks ground on 50MWp solar project at former German lignite mine

News

ABO Energy closes US$279.8 million loan to fund renewable projects

News

US solar could pay ‘tens of billions’ in duties after Biden’s AD/CVD moratorium ruled illegal

News

Ferrovial to build 250MW solar PV facility in Texas

News

Pacific Channel launches Fund V to support 10GW renewables portfolio in New Zealand

News

US solar market must think in ‘years and decades’ amid ‘complicated’ supply challenges – ACP

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.