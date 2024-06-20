‘Lay out the market widely’: Hypontech on its products and operations at Intersolar Europe 2024

As the distributed solar sector grows, there is an increasing demand for products tailored to this scale of operations. One such company is Hypontech, which offers high and low voltage energy storage systems (ESS) for homes and small businesses, and will be present at this week’s Intersolar Europe event in Germany; here, PV Tech speaks to the company about its products, and what it aims to bring to the European market.
Can you introduce your products and solutions for ESS?
Hypontech provides solar energy solutions suitable for different application scenarios:
Hybrid inverters
We offer high voltage and low voltage ESS for homes and small businesses. The HES 3-6K single-phase hybrid inverter, compatible with the HBP low voltage battery, and the HHT 5-15K three-phase hybrid inverter, compatible with the HBP high-voltage battery – and also mainstream battery manufacturers such as BYD, Pylontech, Dyness and Sluna – customers have many choices for battery use.
Maximum DC overload is up to 150%, which can be adapted to more panels; higher charge and discharge currents lead to faster charge and discharge speeds, helping users save money on their electricity bills; and it’s worth mentioning that we won an excellent result for a first-time participant in HTW Berlin’s Inspection 2024.
AC couple inverters
We also offer AC-coupled inverters for systems that already have a PV system installed, but want to add energy storage. Our HBS/HBT series of AC-coupled inverters are capable of storing excess electricity and expanding the usage scenarios.
Energy dispatch command and control centre
HM-2000D (Hi-Manager 2.0) is an intelligent power management controller, which can integrate up to 48 inverters. Compatible with electric vehicle (EV) charging posts, and capable of scheduling switch-on or switch-off times with remote controls, these are equipped with four dry contact interfaces for heat pumps, refrigerators and other equipment controls. Users can control household appliances on demand, providing them with intelligent and efficient energy management solutions.
Energy Management Platform (Hypon.Cloud)
We have developed our own energy management platform, which includes a 24-hour online monitoring of grid inverters and storage inverters, providing customised energy management solutions for different user needs and usage scenarios, to achieve a household smart energy ecosystem integrating power generation, storage, usage and charging.
How much of your business is in China and how much is overseas currently?
As of the latest fiscal period, Hypontech’s business distribution is as follows:
- China: 15%
- Overseas: 85%
We are rapidly expanding our international presence, focusing on key markets in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America, especially Europe and Latin America. We now have a branch office in Germany, a warehouse in the Netherlands, and a branch office in Brazil, to provide better local support. In the future, we will take a series of measures to further increase our new marketing share in Asia and Africa.
What are the competitive advantages you are bringing to the international market?
Experienced team
Our core team has nearly 20 years of research and development (R&D) and management experience in the industry. Advanced manufacturing processes and economies of scale allow us to offer competitive pricing without compromising on quality.
Excellent quality
As a comprehensive solution provider, we are committed to the R&D concept of ‘quality in our DNA.’ Our entire product line uses world-class components, all-in-one PCBA, die-casting one-piece design and better heat dissipation to deliver longer service life. We also have a very good balance of product quality and cost control, providing cost-effective products.
Premium service
We provide fast response pre-sales and after-sales service, and through an advanced customer relationship management platform, customers can leave comments online and track the progress of responses on Hypontech’s official website.
What are the major industry trends and challenges you’re seeing that our readers should be aware of?
Firstly, we believe that PV systems will become more and more accessible, and more people will have the opportunity to enjoy the green energy brought by the sun. For example, Hypontech’s balcony solution is designed for urban dwellers who may not have access to large roof spaces for solar panels. The use of compact and efficient inverters – HMS microinverters can be easily installed on balconies, ensuring effective utilisation of available space – and by converting solar energy into usable electricity at the point of generation, the solution offers flexibility and convenience to apartment residents.
Secondly, in some emerging PV markets, which have abundant solar energy resources, expected market growth is very large. Our product line can cover most of the needs of these markets, especially this year, where we launched a single-phase HPS 3-6k and a three-phase HPT 3-15k on-grid inverter of the pro version. This will not only meet the basic needs of the user, but also provide a more secure and more efficient power generation experience.
Thirdly, in some mature PV markets, such as Europe, the demand for PV systems is shifting from power generation to integrated ESS, for which we have a very complete range of ESS for residential and small commercial and industrial (C&I) applications that can meet such needs.
As for the challenge, in recent years, many companies have had problems with inventory build-up, leading to losses and layoffs, while Hypontech has achieved growth against the trend, mainly due to the quality of the product and reputation. The old customers have trusted the company and thanks to their support, we have been focusing on the development of new markets; after a few years of hard work, it has now shown results.
In conclusion, in the face of the current trends and challenges in the industry, our strategy is to lay out the market widely, focus on the product areas of household and small-scale C&I, continue to innovate and breakthrough to enrich our product line, make the energy storage system solutions more refined and more in line with the needs of customers, and bring sustainable green energy to people around the world through high-quality, highly reliable and cost-effective products.
To learn more about Hypontech’s innovative solutions, please visit: www.hypon.com