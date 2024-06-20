Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Sponsored
Features, Interviews

‘Lay out the market widely’: Hypontech on its products and operations at Intersolar Europe 2024

By PV Tech
Power Plants, Inverters
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

‘Lay out the market widely’: Hypontech on its products and operations at Intersolar Europe 2024

Features, Interviews

‘Tailwinds in Germany, Czech Republic and Japan are good for our products and solutions’: Sunman Energy on opportunities in overseas market

Features, Interviews

European Energy seeks Queensland government approval for 1.1GW solar project

News

‘Optimising products to meet Chinese market demand’: Stäubli on strategy in China and expansion

Features, Interviews

SMA presents Sunny Central Flex for solar, battery storage and hydrogen electrolysers at Intersolar 2024

News

‘Maintaining a flexible production strategy’: Runergy on its plans for European expansion at Intersolar Europe 2024

Features, Interviews

Maxeon sues Aiko Solar for technology patent infringement in Germany

News

Oxford PV unveils 26.6% perovskite tandem module

News

Warning of ‘crazy’ price pressures in European PV as Intersolar 2024 gets underway

News

DNV: Global grid capacity needs to grow 2.5 times by 2050

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
hypontech
“We are rapidly expanding our international presence, focusing on key markets in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America,” said a Hypontech spokesperson. Image: Hypontech

As the distributed solar sector grows, there is an increasing demand for products tailored to this scale of operations. One such company is Hypontech, which offers high and low voltage energy storage systems (ESS) for homes and small businesses, and will be present at this week’s Intersolar Europe event in Germany; here, PV Tech speaks to the company about its products, and what it aims to bring to the European market.

Can you introduce your products and solutions for ESS?

Hypontech provides solar energy solutions suitable for different application scenarios:

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Hybrid inverters

We offer high voltage and low voltage ESS for homes and small businesses. The HES 3-6K single-phase hybrid inverter, compatible with the HBP low voltage battery, and the HHT 5-15K three-phase hybrid inverter, compatible with the HBP high-voltage battery – and also mainstream battery manufacturers such as BYD, Pylontech, Dyness and Sluna – customers have many choices for battery use.

Maximum DC overload is up to 150%, which can be adapted to more panels; higher charge and discharge currents lead to faster charge and discharge speeds, helping users save money on their electricity bills; and it’s worth mentioning that we won an excellent result for a first-time participant in HTW Berlin’s Inspection 2024.

AC couple inverters

We also offer AC-coupled inverters for systems that already have a PV system installed, but want to add energy storage. Our HBS/HBT series of AC-coupled inverters are capable of storing excess electricity and expanding the usage scenarios.

Energy dispatch command and control centre

HM-2000D (Hi-Manager 2.0) is an intelligent power management controller, which can integrate up to 48 inverters. Compatible with electric vehicle (EV) charging posts, and capable of scheduling switch-on or switch-off times with remote controls, these are equipped with four dry contact interfaces for heat pumps, refrigerators and other equipment controls. Users can control household appliances on demand, providing them with intelligent and efficient energy management solutions.

Energy Management Platform (Hypon.Cloud)

We have developed our own energy management platform, which includes a 24-hour online monitoring of grid inverters and storage inverters, providing customised energy management solutions for different user needs and usage scenarios, to achieve a household smart energy ecosystem integrating power generation, storage, usage and charging.

How much of your business is in China and how much is overseas currently?

As of the latest fiscal period, Hypontech’s business distribution is as follows:

  • China: 15%
  • Overseas: 85%

We are rapidly expanding our international presence, focusing on key markets in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America, especially Europe and Latin America. We now have a branch office in Germany, a warehouse in the Netherlands, and a branch office in Brazil, to provide better local support. In the future, we will take a series of measures to further increase our new marketing share in Asia and Africa.

What are the competitive advantages you are bringing to the international market?

Experienced team

Our core team has nearly 20 years of research and development (R&D) and management experience in the industry. Advanced manufacturing processes and economies of scale allow us to offer competitive pricing without compromising on quality.

Excellent quality

As a comprehensive solution provider, we are committed to the R&D concept of ‘quality in our DNA.’ Our entire product line uses world-class components, all-in-one PCBA, die-casting one-piece design and better heat dissipation to deliver longer service life. We also have a very good balance of product quality and cost control, providing cost-effective products.

Premium service

We provide fast response pre-sales and after-sales service, and through an advanced customer relationship management platform, customers can leave comments online and track the progress of responses on Hypontech’s official website.

Firstly, we believe that PV systems will become more and more accessible, and more people will have the opportunity to enjoy the green energy brought by the sun. For example, Hypontech’s balcony solution is designed for urban dwellers who may not have access to large roof spaces for solar panels. The use of compact and efficient inverters – HMS microinverters can be easily installed on balconies, ensuring effective utilisation of available space – and by converting solar energy into usable electricity at the point of generation, the solution offers flexibility and convenience to apartment residents.

Secondly, in some emerging PV markets, which have abundant solar energy resources, expected market growth is very large. Our product line can cover most of the needs of these markets, especially this year, where we launched a single-phase HPS 3-6k and a three-phase HPT 3-15k on-grid inverter of the pro version. This will not only meet the basic needs of the user, but also provide a more secure and more efficient power generation experience.

Thirdly, in some mature PV markets, such as Europe, the demand for PV systems is shifting from power generation to integrated ESS, for which we have a very complete range of ESS for residential and small commercial and industrial (C&I) applications that can meet such needs.

As for the challenge, in recent years, many companies have had problems with inventory build-up, leading to losses and layoffs, while Hypontech has achieved growth against the trend, mainly due to the quality of the product and reputation. The old customers have trusted the company and thanks to their support, we have been focusing on the development of new markets; after a few years of hard work, it has now shown results.

In conclusion, in the face of the current trends and challenges in the industry, our strategy is to lay out the market widely, focus on the product areas of household and small-scale C&I, continue to innovate and breakthrough to enrich our product line, make the energy storage system solutions more refined and more in line with the needs of customers, and bring sustainable green energy to people around the world through high-quality, highly reliable and cost-effective products.

To learn more about Hypontech’s innovative solutions, please visit: www.hypon.com

cloud, distributed solar, hypontech, intersolar, intersolar 2024, interviews, inverters, operations and management

Read Next

runergy
Sponsored

‘Maintaining a flexible production strategy’: Runergy on its plans for European expansion at Intersolar Europe 2024

June 19, 2024
PV Tech speaks with the Ellen Wang, VP of global sales at Runergy, about the company's market position and work in the European solar sector.
Image: Maxeon

Maxeon sues Aiko Solar for technology patent infringement in Germany

June 19, 2024
Singapore-headquartered solar manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Aiko Solar and its partners in Europe.
oxford-module-closeup

Oxford PV unveils 26.6% perovskite tandem module

June 19, 2024
Perovskite solar cell researcher Oxford PV has unveiled a new perovskite-silicon tandem module in conjunction with German module producer Sunmaxx, with a record conversion efficiency of 26.6%.
crazy-price-pressure-in-European-PV-at-Intersolar-2024-conference

Warning of ‘crazy’ price pressures in European PV as Intersolar 2024 gets underway

June 19, 2024
A leading German solar distributor has predicted “crazy” ongoing pricing pressures in Europe as the PV industry continues to face huge product oversupply and competition prompted by the easing of the recent energy crisis in Europe.
LONGi's new Hi-MO X6 Artist Ultra Black module with a 22.3% conversion efficiency.

LONGi launches 22.3% efficiency back contact PV module

June 19, 2024
Chinese module manufacturer LONGi has launched a new black dual-glass back contact module with a 22.3% conversion efficiency.
bsw solar

Germany installs over 5GW of new solar capacity in first four months of 2024, breaking record

June 18, 2024
Germany installed more than 5GW of new solar capacity in the first four months of this year, according to trade association BSW Solar.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SMA presents Sunny Central Flex for solar, battery storage and hydrogen electrolysers at Intersolar 2024

News

660GW of solar PV deployments expected in 2024 – Bernreuter Research

News

US residential installer Titan Solar Power shuts down business

News

Queensland government designates new ‘Local REZ’ to triple rooftop solar PV generation

News

Is there a silver bullet for precious metal use in n-type solar cells?

Features, Featured Articles

Oxford PV unveils 26.6% perovskite tandem module

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia
© Solar Media Limited 2024