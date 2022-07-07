Subscribe
Group Licence
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
Featured Articles, Interviews, Long Reads

LBNL discusses its role within DOE’s i2X initiative, includes acute focus on better data sharing

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Grids, Policy, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

LBNL discusses its role within DOE’s i2X initiative, includes acute focus on better data sharing

Featured Articles, Interviews, Long Reads

Xlinks talks tech, infrastructure and energy strategy as multi-gigawatt hybrid solar export project takes shape

Editors' Blog, Features

Shell to build green hydrogen project in the Netherlands

News

Entergy Arkansas issues RfP for 1GW of renewables in US MISO, Southwest regions

News

How solar R&D spending hit record levels to advance a TOPCon transition

Editors' Blog, Features

R.Power seeking equity capital raise to fund European solar PV growth plans

News

Birch Creek Development increases credit facility to US$250m to pursue 5GW US PV pipeline

News

Onward Energy to acquire 1.2GW portfolio of US solar assets

News

Actis takes stake in Latin American renewables generator Omega Energia

News

Enlight bolsters Central and Eastern European solar position with Croatia asset acquisition

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
LBNL will urge ISO and RTOs to provide more accurate data on grid upgrade costs across their regions. Image: Unsplash.

On 8 June, the US Department of Energy (DOE) launched the i2X initiative to address the country’s massive interconnection problem that has overseen 1.4TW of bulk power and storage, including 700GW of solar PV, sat in lengthening interconnection queues.

Unleashing this power in a timely fashion would catapult the US towards achieving its target of generating 80% of its power from clean sources by 2030, slashing emissions in the process, and would spur investor and developer confidence amid increasing project drop-out rates.

Essentially, i2X is a stakeholder assembly and engagement project that seeks to coalesce key actors in the interconnection space to come up with workable solutions to the US’ interconnection problem. Stakeholders will include grid operators, utilities, clean energy developers, national research labs and more.

PV Tech Premium spoke with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL), a key partner on the project tasked with designing a five-year roadmap and providing technical assistance to partners, about the project to provide some added clarity on the main challenges the US interconnection system faces.

Data transparency and standardisation

The i2X programme will have an acute focus on data transparency and standardisation, issues which have hobbled faster interconnection for years. LBNL’s senior scientific engineering associate on the project, Joseph Rand, said a lack of transparent data on interconnection queues and grid upgrade costs across regions has been a big stumbling block for progress.

Rand said that data is not often public and that the initiative would encourage the sharing of certain data – those not sensitive or important to national security – by RTOs and ISOs. This would support project deployment and help reverse the trend of proposed capacity dropping out and not being built by providing developers with more accurate and up-to-date information on potential costs.

A recent LBNL study found that, among a subset of queues for which data are available, only 23% of the projects seeking connection from 2000 to 2016 were subsequently built and that completion percentages were declining, particularly for wind and solar compared with other resources.

“One quick example [of better data sharing] would be the upgrade cost that developers are allocated or assigned in order to interconnect,” says Rand. “It’s really important to understand whether those costs to developers [are] increasing over time.”

“Are they much higher in certain regions than others? Are they higher within certain points on their network? Are they higher for certain types of generators [than others]?,” he asks.

But such data is very difficult to access, Rand says. “We’re doing a project now, trying to collect that data, but it requires a tonne of manual effort, non-disclosure agreements and various kinds of confidentiality agreements.”

When asked by PV Tech whether ISOs and RTOs would be willing to share this data more freely, Rand said it was unclear given there were already mandates for them to do so but that rules were not always enforced properly, mooting the idea that FERC may decide to step in with new regulations surrounding data exchange.

“I think there’s an opportunity [for FERC] to play a role and mandate that that data become either public or accessible to certain entities or researchers,” Rand says.

Moreover, he said there was a need for this data to be shared by disparate entities in a more accessible, timely and standardised fashion.

Indeed, RTOs and ISOs often compile and structure their data in different ways, making it harder to conduct comparisons across regions. Thus, i2X will also urge these entities to standardise their data sets in order to facilitate greater information exchange.

Rand says the i2X project should have a focus on the length of time it takes for projects to move through different stages of the interconnection system, “ensuring that all these entities provide, for each project going through the queue, the date in which they got through each of the stages.”

“We collect those data wherever they’re available,” he says, “but in some cases, we’re making these figures and we only have five entities out of the 42 that we collect data for. Some incremental progress is totally doable and maybe we need FERC to intervene and mandate that certain things are shared in a certain way.”

A roadmap for the future

The i2X initiative will also establish a ‘Strategic Roadmap’ for the future that will “inform interconnection process improvements”, which will be led by the LBNL as well as the DOE’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

“We have what’s called a technical work plan, which is a document we’ve been developing over the past several months to outline exactly what we plan to do,” says Rand, adding that nearly a third of the first year’s budget of US$3 million is being provided to LNBL to construct this plan.

“That money is really focused on this bulk power system or transmission scale issue,” says Rand, although some will be directed towards other activities.

Rand explains that while it will be engaging with a range of stakeholders, FERC is the key actor. “We want to be having regular briefings to FERC and ideally engagement from FERC.”

Because there are certain rules around what FERC can share and request from LBNL, the research lab needs too predict what analysis FERC needs in order to make appropriate rulemaking.

“What we do best is analysis,” says Rand, “and we hope to continue to provide rapid technical assistance and analytical support to FERC but also to other stakeholders in the game.”  

PV Tech will be examining the i2X initiative in more depth, including by speaking with the DOE’s solar team, developers and more stakeholders, in the next edition of PV Tech Power, our quarterly print publication due to be out in August.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
data, data sharing, doe, i2X, interconnection, interconnection reform, ISOs, lawrence berkeley national laboratory, lbnl, pv power plants, RTOs, us, us doe

Read Next

Entergy Arkansas issues RfP for 1GW of renewables in US MISO, Southwest regions

July 6, 2022
US power distribution company Entergy Arkansas has issued a request for proposals (RfP) for 1GW of solar and wind resources.

R.Power seeking equity capital raise to fund European solar PV growth plans

July 6, 2022
Polish developer R.Power is seeking a primary equity capital raise to fund its future growth plans in several European countries.

Birch Creek Development increases credit facility to US$250m to pursue 5GW US PV pipeline

July 6, 2022
US PV developer Birch Creek Development has increased its existing credit facility with debt financing provider Fundamental Renewables to US$250 million to pursue its 5GW solar pipeline in the US and support its module procurement strategy.

US DOE launches US$500m mines-to-clean energy programme

July 4, 2022
The Department of Energy has launched a US$500 million programme that will install clean energy projects on mine lands across the US.

Shell, EPI partner to develop 1GW of utility-scale solar PV in the Philippines

July 4, 2022
Shell Overseas Investments and renewable energy company Emerging Power Inc. (EPI) have agreed to jointly develop, own, operate and maintain 1GW of utility-scale solar PV in the Philippines by 2028.
PV Tech Premium

US Solar Buyer Consortium opens up on its strategy to kickstart domestic PV production

July 1, 2022
PV Tech Premium spoke with Cypress Creek Renewable Energy and AES Clean Energy to discuss the newly formed US Solar Buyer Consortium, its objectives, market challenges and the potential advantages it holds for US manufacturing and project development.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Tata Power to open 4GW solar cell, module factory run by robots

News

Enlight bolsters Central and Eastern European solar position with Croatia asset acquisition

News

Shell to build green hydrogen project in the Netherlands

News

Tongwei hikes PV cell prices, signs polysilicon deals worth US$18 billion

News

Vikram Solar appoints new CEO to lead manufacturing and international expansion plans

News

Xlinks talks tech, infrastructure and energy strategy as multi-gigawatt hybrid solar export project takes shape

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

Upcoming Webinars
July 19, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am and 6pm BST

The UK’s solar landscape to 2030: factors driving growth & challenges from global supply-chains

Upcoming Webinars
July 20, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am BST

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London
© Solar Media Limited 2022